 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Man who's obviously been in isolation too long builds a bar for squirrels with seven kinds of nuts on tap   (cnn.com) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, Beer, Squirrel, Beer style, Fruit, Woodworking, Michael Dutko, Bar association, Nut  
•       •       •

457 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2020 at 2:05 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice woodworking.
 
standardeviation [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well that's... Just nuts...

csi_YEAHH.gif
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Gimme a PBR..."
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thing must be different in this fellow's household.  In mine, my two woofers are locked in eternal struggle against those toothy, bushy-tail basterds.  Steal some acorns for the winter?  Not on their watch.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The little bastards will gnaw that to pieces in no time.  And I sure hope he doesn't give them any alcohol, squirrels are the meanest drunks you ever saw.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cloooooosing tiiiiime

One last call for alcohol, so finish your whiskey or beer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a story about this just a couple days ago?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He could serve nut-based alcohol, but you don't even want to think about drunk squirrels. Oops! Sorry.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The little bastards will gnaw that to pieces in no time.  And I sure hope he doesn't give them any alcohol, squirrels are the meanest drunks you ever saw.


Drunk squirrels are pretty funny. Watched one go to town on some fermented apples. Tried and failed and fell going up my apartment steps. "We've all been there little buddy"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lets not forget Dude that baiting wildlife, um... a rodent, for... um, ya know domestic... within the city... that probably ain't legal.
 
skyotter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Repeat but it was on the D'aww tab so nobody saw it.
 
skyotter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
From his YouTube
Squirrel Bar - X Carve CNC project - The Nutty Bar- Thinking outside the nut!
Youtube 408r747Bvvs
 
gadian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like the recipe for an over population of squirrel.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Still no cure for cancer or tabs breaking when opening beers.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The squirrel bar has been a common thing in woodworking in the last year and that's one of the more creative ones.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.