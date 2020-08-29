 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Just follow the cops order, listen to what the cops are telling you, keep your hands where the cops can see them, and you won't have any problems   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dropkick boy watches too much wrestling.
They aren't afraid of being filmed either.
we're broken
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cooldaddygroove: Dropkick boy watches too much wrestling.
They aren't afraid of being filmed either.
we're broken


Of course he had to kick the guy he was being compliant and not fighting back.  Can't get him on resisting arrest and assault of an officer if he doesn't resist and fight back.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That cop was totally correct and justified in his actions.

Records of the suspect show he once sat at the wrong desk when he was in kindergarten.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He clearly had a knife in his car
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The police are just human garbage collectors, and somehow they got the idea that they're so much better than the rest of us.

They're all vile pieces of filth.
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Please pay attention.  This was not one bad little piggie, it was an entire sty.  The other shiatheads  assholes morons cops not only didn't stop the beating, they actively participated and went straight for the person with the phone.

Yes, all cops are bad.  All cops are bad.  All cops are bad.

Send them all home and replace them with people who put the constitution and justice ahead of lulz.

It sickens me to think that people like this believe themselves to be True Americans.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember this! When it happened 5 months ago.

Still interesting!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Acab
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's more likely that you won't get your skull cracked if you comply with the police. It's not a certain thing by any means.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd say someone finally got to use his Tai Kwon Leap, but I would need to call out a Farker to do it.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JulieAzel626: That cop was totally correct and justified in his actions.

Records of the suspect show he once sat at the wrong desk when he was in kindergarten.


He once thought of having a knife, and he could have gotten away, jumped into a car full of kids, and then driven into a lake. Clearly, this was the only course of action anyone could possibly take.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JulieAzel626: That cop was totally correct and justified in his actions.

Records of the suspect show he once sat at the wrong desk when he was in kindergarten.


Lemme guess.

He was sitting in the front of the classroom.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Honestly? We need a group of individuals who are dedicated to peace and justice for everyone throughout the galaxy. Yes...I am seriously suggesting that we create, in the real world, the Jedi.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark ALL cops.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: JulieAzel626: That cop was totally correct and justified in his actions.

Records of the suspect show he once sat at the wrong desk when he was in kindergarten.

Lemme guess.

He was sitting in the front of the classroom.


Less than 12 feet from the teacher.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: xanadian: JulieAzel626: That cop was totally correct and justified in his actions.

Records of the suspect show he once sat at the wrong desk when he was in kindergarten.

Lemme guess.

He was sitting in the front of the classroom.

Less than 12 feet from the teacher.


..while not wearing a mask!  Omg, we're through the looking glass here!  This guy was an enemy to both the left AND the right!

God bless our cops!

:-P

/I've spent too much time in the poltab :-/
//explains all the drooling...
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cooldaddygroove: Dropkick boy watches too much wrestling.
They aren't afraid of being filmed either.
we're broken


They're sending us all a message: fark with the police and this is what happens.
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tamir Rice should have brought this country to its senses.  Again.

Or have we ever really learned and given a damn?  I'm ashamed of us for that.

It's not too much to demand humane professional policing.  And that institutional bigotry be fought tooth and nail.

Imagine if what is shown in the video were your reality.  It's inexcusable for this to happen.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then there is this:
https://twitter.com/i/status/12994641​0​4357376003

Spot the differences.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess if you want to be left alone by cops you have to be a 17 year old openly carrying a semi automatic weapon yelling "I just shot someone"
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cooldaddygroove: Dropkick boy watches too much wrestling.
They aren't afraid of being filmed either.
we're broken


I assume they went after the person recording to try to seize the video.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cops are the reason why I smile whenever anything bad happens to a cop.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Holy crap, what were they thinking?!

Anyone know where this happened? I'd like to see more info about it.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
some of you sound very concerned with standard police behaviour. dangerous suspect was detained.
 
bthom37
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whitefangz64: Cops are the reason why I smile whenever anything bad happens to a cop.


Yeah, every time I see a Dorner or Micah meme I smile a little.

Wonder who will be the next one added?

/It could be you!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All you have to do is comply with what the cops tell you.

Cops: "Stop. Turn away from me. Put your hands behind your head with the elbows facing out and the palms up and the fingers interlaced with your thumbs pointing down and then get down on your knees with your feet facing toward me while you cross your arms over your chest and hop on one leg."
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Odd. I would think the FarKKK police squad would be here to defend these besmirched law enforcement officers.
Where ever might they be?
 
bthom37
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Holy crap, what were they thinking?!

Anyone know where this happened? I'd like to see more info about it.


They were thinking "hey, I'm gonna kick this guy's ass because I want to, and no one will stop me".  And they were right.
 
bthom37
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jso2897: Odd. I would think the FarKKK police squad would be here to defend these besmirched law enforcement officers.
Where ever might they be?


8chan probably posted a particularly spicy new round of child porn.
 
alienated [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Then there is this:
https://twitter.com/i/status/129946410​4357376003

Spot the differences.


even cops know enough to step back when a persons truck needs a stepstool / ladder to get into.
/i know
//person of colour would have needed a toe tag 15 seconds in
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Godscrack: I remember this! When it happened 5 months ago.

Still interesting!


Do you know the city or context?
 
squidloe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's almost as if the low IQ, C-student Pigs are predisposed to violence. I'm sure Fark's very own pigs will come along to tell us what this man did wrong that warranted a drop kick from behind.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: All you have to do is comply with what the cops tell you.

Cops: "Stop. Turn away from me. Put your hands behind your head with the elbows facing out and the palms up and the fingers interlaced with your thumbs pointing down and then get down on your knees with your feet facing toward me while you cross your arms over your chest and hop on one leg."


Not just that.

I have seen 2 cops side by side yell conflicting instructions, and then take the guy for not following one of their directions.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Not just that.

I have seen 2 cops side by side yell conflicting instructions, and then take the guy for not following one of their directions.


Oh yeah, I've seen that a bunch of times (on "Cops!"). "DON'T MOVE!" "PUT YOUR HANDS ON YOUR HEAD!" "I SAID DON'T MOVE!!!!"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Videos like this make me wish life was like Unreal Tournament or Doom, where I could just turn on God Mode, handcuff all of the cops involved with their own handcuffs, and leave them in a refrigerated trailer at an undisclosed location.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's a favorite police tactic. I've seen it many times, often against peaceful protesters. Give an order but then punish people for following the orders. A recent incident in Pittsburgh involved the police ordering protesters to move first of the sidewalk, then onto the sidewalk, then into a park, and then tear gassing the group because the park was closed and the group was trespassing, even though all they did was follow the police officers' instructions. A similar one is ordering people to disperse but not giving them any means to by blocking every way out and then arresting people for not following orders. It is just pure abuse of power.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
American PD's are the tip of the spear for white supremacist leadership. Defunding is a half measure, they need to be pushed back with force. It's all that they understand.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Give an order but then punish people for following the orders.


Pick Up The Gun Jack Palance
Youtube NIi-HGKlL_0
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? We need a group of individuals who are dedicated to peace and justice for everyone throughout the galaxy. Yes...I am seriously suggesting that we create, in the real world, the Jedi.


We should at least try...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Honestly? We need a group of individuals who are dedicated to peace and justice for everyone throughout the galaxy. Yes...I am seriously suggesting that we create, in the real world, the Jedi.


Whaddya want?  We got the SPACE FORCE. for Pete's sake!
 
bthom37
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey guys, what's going on in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Where all my boot lickers at?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Guys you have to give the Republican accounts here a few days to construct a narrative.
They aren't going to be able to post anything this quick.
Slow it down.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: iheartscotch: Honestly? We need a group of individuals who are dedicated to peace and justice for everyone throughout the galaxy. Yes...I am seriously suggesting that we create, in the real world, the Jedi.

We should at least try...


Just remember, they can only protect you. They can't fight a war for you.
 
Tentaclefriendly
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's this unde- oh.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smidge204
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: American PD's are the tip of the spear for white supremacist leadership. Defunding is a half measure, they need to be pushed back with force. It's all that they understand.


I think the fake news machine is the tip of the spear - from FOX News and similar, to posting propaganda on social media. Can't have cops abusing people as easily, if you don't tell people to think it's OK.
Well, they have many angles.
Another one is trying to take over education with fake universities.
 
