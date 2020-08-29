 Skip to content
(London Evening Standard)   Much like the refugees stuck out on the seas, Bansky-funded migrant rescue boat now stranded in Mediterranean   (standard.co.uk) divider line
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Participatory art is taken to a new level?

Seems derivative of this prior work with a cool story.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
OK that took me a second. Nobody is trying to ban the skies, but subby sure is dylsexic!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bansky!

Is there a brand the Chinese won't rip off?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The vessel was bought with the proceeds of some of Banksy's works and is captained by a professional crew with a "flat hierarchy and a vegan diet".

How's that working out?
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The EU policy is not to help. The Greek policy is to push boats away.  Sorry Banksy, you're experiencing the real deal now.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentis​f​ree/2020/aug/27/greece-migration-europ​e-athens-refugees
 
