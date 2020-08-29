 Skip to content
(My Northwest)   Kenosha cops and federal marshals arrest a caravan of antifa thugs who drove all the way from Seattle with nefarious intent to serve food to protesters. Teenagers crossing state lines hoping to shoot said protestors still OK   (mynorthwest.com) divider line
89
Alphax
4 hours ago  
And the cops gave out free water to counter-protesters.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
3 hours ago  
F*cking pigs. Seriously, what a bunch of absolute f*cking pigs.
 
Marcus Aurelius
2 hours ago  
The police are completely out of control.  Someone should do something about them.
 
Naido
2 hours ago  
video posted to Twitter shows police - aided by U.S. Marshals - rushing out of unmarked black SUVs to surround a silver minivan, drawing their guns and yelling at volunteers in the Riot Kitchen van to "get the [expletive] out."

Police give "Kyle Rittenhouse" Wisconsin protest shooter water and thank him
Youtube XnNV9y7Atk4
 
Nocrash
2 hours ago  
I hope the farker who downvoted this story did so because he or she submitted it with a better headline.
 
Alphax
2 hours ago  

Nocrash: I hope the farker who downvoted this story did so because he or she submitted it with a better headline.


I think someone downvotes virtually everything in the queue.
 
cretinbob
1 hour ago  
When your mommy drives you, you're safe
 
WilderKWight
1 hour ago  
Kenosha, Wisconsin sounds like a real farkin' shiathole thanks to the cops and administrators.

Never would have thought the second Civil War would start in farking Wisconsin.
 
shoegaze99
1 hour ago  
"Disorderly conduct."

They were charged with disorderly conduct, aka Make Up Some Vague And Unspecific Shiat So We Can Hit Them With SOMETHING Knowing They'll Just Plead Out Since They're From Out Of State And Can't Afford To Right It.
 
dragonchild
56 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Never would have thought the second Civil War would start in farking Wisconsin.


No, it's the perfect starting point. White supremacist shiathole with relatively few blacks to attack. Wage open war on blacks in the Deep South and there are enough that retaliation would be a concern. See, these holy warriors couldn't be more pants-pissing afraid of the possibility of getting hit back.
 
fragMasterFlash
55 minutes ago  
The brownshirts strike again :(
 
Shaggy_C
54 minutes ago  
Kenosha police say they received an anonymous tip alerting them to "several suspicious vehicles with out of state plates meeting in a remote lot." Authorities tailed the vehicles to a gas station, where the volunteers were observed filling "multiple fuel cans," which they later claimed were for generators used as part of their meal service.

A video posted to Twitter shows police - aided by U.S. Marshals - rushing out of unmarked black SUVs to surround a silver minivan, drawing their guns and yelling at volunteers in the Riot Kitchen van to "get the [expletive] out." An officer can then be seen breaking the van's passenger-side window, before reaching inside to unlock and open the door. From there, the volunteers exited the vehicle and were arrested.

Someone want to explain where the probable cause was for a search, let alone destruction of property and arrest? An "anonymous tip" is all that's needed now? This is why people don't trust cops. All it takes is a phone call and they're pulling guns on people and destroying lives. Hope the police department gets slapped with so many lawsuits it has to be disbanded.
 
Shaggy_C
53 minutes ago  

dragonchild: No, it's the perfect starting point. White supremacist shiathole with relatively few blacks to attack.


You've never been to Milwaukee, have you?
 
JulieAzel626
52 minutes ago  

Alphax: Nocrash: I hope the farker who downvoted this story did so because he or she submitted it with a better headline.

I think someone downvotes virtually everything in the queue.


I've been noticing that for the last couple weeks.
 
jerryskid
52 minutes ago  
Wow, the people from kenosha must be a bunch of racists and f*cking cowards, led from the rear by their gutless cops.  Their little kkk hamlet needs to be burning to the ground.

Way to make people feel better about cops, you f*cking morons.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
52 minutes ago  
How many people have the protesters gunned down?

How many protestors have been gunned down by cops and vigilantes?


Seems obvious who are the baddies.
 
way south
51 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Most fires have been set by right wingers so far


Wisconsin Kenosha Burns with Riots United States of America (USA) Aug. 23- 24, 2020
Youtube 9uEwN_JI7dI


Antifa and blm are mostly white, but I wouldn't call them right wing.
 
bthom37
50 minutes ago  
No you don't understand, they were filling up GAS CANS.  Do you know what you can do with a gas can?  That's right, you can put fuel in generators.  And vans.  That means...something!

These peckerwood sheriffs are going to be the death of us all.  Utterly credulous morons.
 
gameshowhost
49 minutes ago  
Fireworks!! They were going to nuke the place, obviously.
 
cameroncrazy1984
49 minutes ago  

way south: cameroncrazy1984: Most fires have been set by right wingers so far

[YouTube video: Wisconsin Kenosha Burns with Riots United States of America (USA) Aug. 23- 24, 2020]

Antifa and blm are mostly white, but I wouldn't call them right wing.


Lol you're hilarious
 
Abox
49 minutes ago  
lol "Riot Kitchen"
 
toraque
49 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: Alphax: Nocrash: I hope the farker who downvoted this story did so because he or she submitted it with a better headline.

I think someone downvotes virtually everything in the queue.

I've been noticing that for the last couple weeks.


I'm guessing it's the same dipshiat that constantly submits idiotic right-wing propaganda like they think they're speaking truth to power, only to get redlit and mocked.
 
GameSprocket
47 minutes ago  
"shiat! We can't get out of this hole. Keep digging!"
 
smunns
45 minutes ago  
Crossing state lines in your headline is the same thing as leaving work on December 31st and saying "see you next year" when your coming in the next day.   20 miles.......crossing state lines.  How many lines did he cross? I mean you used the plural right, smart one.  Inflammatory at the least.    This is why Americans can't ever just get the facts.    Headline makes it sound like the kid took off from his Utah polygamy compound.    Naw, he's got relatives and friends there.

We've got a store here that straddles two counties.    Would you write.  'Shoplifter crosses county lines to steal malt liquor"
 
MBooda
45 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Kenosha, Wisconsin sounds like a real farkin' shiathole thanks to the cops and administrators.

Never would have thought the second Civil War would start in farking Wisconsin.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Civil War, hell. The farking apocalypse starts in Wisconsin.

/woo packers
 
bthom37
40 minutes ago  

smunns: Crossing state lines in your headline is the same thing as leaving work on December 31st and saying "see you next year" when your coming in the next day.   20 miles.......crossing state lines.  How many lines did he cross? I mean you used the plural right, smart one.  Inflammatory at the least.    This is why Americans can't ever just get the facts.    Headline makes it sound like the kid took off from his Utah polygamy compound.    Naw, he's got relatives and friends there.

We've got a store here that straddles two counties.    Would you write.  'Shoplifter crosses county lines to steal malt liquor"


Yes, your store that is split across county lines is the same thing as a 20 mile trip.  That's the same thought process that allows you to claim you're packing 9", but everyone else is laughing at your...logic.
 
Ker_Thwap
38 minutes ago  
Excellent use of "scare quotes."  I'm telling you those children were "eating candy next to an oil refinery" and we're lucky to be alive.
 
Exluddite
34 minutes ago  
I love the attempt to use crossing state lines to obfuscate the real issue. He came heavily armed, with violent intentions, and the cops were just fine with that.
His crime wasn't traveling illegally, his crime was murder.
 
WillofJ2
33 minutes ago  
I think if they were called "peaceful protest kitchen" maybe it would have helped them
 
Daeva
32 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Kenosha police say they received an anonymous tip alerting them to "several suspicious vehicles with out of state plates meeting in a remote lot." Authorities tailed the vehicles to a gas station, where the volunteers were observed filling "multiple fuel cans," which they later claimed were for generators used as part of their meal service.

A video posted to Twitter shows police - aided by U.S. Marshals - rushing out of unmarked black SUVs to surround a silver minivan, drawing their guns and yelling at volunteers in the Riot Kitchen van to "get the [expletive] out." An officer can then be seen breaking the van's passenger-side window, before reaching inside to unlock and open the door. From there, the volunteers exited the vehicle and were arrested.

Someone want to explain where the probable cause was for a search, let alone destruction of property and arrest? An "anonymous tip" is all that's needed now? This is why people don't trust cops. All it takes is a phone call and they're pulling guns on people and destroying lives. Hope the police department gets slapped with so many lawsuits it has to be disbanded.


An anonymous tip is all it takes to get murdered in your sleep, or killed on site for being 12 in a park with a toy, or buying a pellet gun at walmart if you are black.
 
indy_kid
31 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Kenosha police say they received an anonymous tip alerting them to "several suspicious vehicles with out of state plates meeting in a remote lot." Authorities tailed the vehicles to a gas station, where the volunteers were observed filling "multiple fuel cans," which they later claimed were for generators used as part of their meal service.

A video posted to Twitter shows police - aided by U.S. Marshals - rushing out of unmarked black SUVs to surround a silver minivan, drawing their guns and yelling at volunteers in the Riot Kitchen van to "get the [expletive] out." An officer can then be seen breaking the van's passenger-side window, before reaching inside to unlock and open the door. From there, the volunteers exited the vehicle and were arrested.

Someone want to explain where the probable cause was for a search, let alone destruction of property and arrest? An "anonymous tip" is all that's needed now? This is why people don't trust cops. All it takes is a phone call and they're pulling guns on people and destroying lives. Hope the police department gets slapped with so many lawsuits it has to be disbanded.


Biden's pick for Attorney General can make this the first case of the year.  Blatant 1st Amendment violation.
 
Jeebus Saves
31 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Kenosha police say they received an anonymous tip alerting them to "several suspicious vehicles with out of state plates meeting in a remote lot." Authorities tailed the vehicles to a gas station, where the volunteers were observed filling "multiple fuel cans," which they later claimed were for generators used as part of their meal service.

A video posted to Twitter shows police - aided by U.S. Marshals - rushing out of unmarked black SUVs to surround a silver minivan, drawing their guns and yelling at volunteers in the Riot Kitchen van to "get the [expletive] out." An officer can then be seen breaking the van's passenger-side window, before reaching inside to unlock and open the door. From there, the volunteers exited the vehicle and were arrested.

Someone want to explain where the probable cause was for a search, let alone destruction of property and arrest? An "anonymous tip" is all that's needed now? This is why people don't trust cops. All it takes is a phone call and they're pulling guns on people and destroying lives. Hope the police department gets slapped with so many lawsuits it has to be disbanded.


The amount of people that are ok with that around here is pretty sad.  As long as it's a law that they agree with anyway.  If not, fark the police and the racist system.
 
Alien Robot
30 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Kenosha police say they received an anonymous tip alerting them to "several suspicious vehicles with out of state plates meeting in a remote lot." Authorities tailed the vehicles to a gas station, where the volunteers were observed filling "multiple fuel cans," which they later claimed were for generators used as part of their meal service.

A video posted to Twitter shows police - aided by U.S. Marshals - rushing out of unmarked black SUVs to surround a silver minivan, drawing their guns and yelling at volunteers in the Riot Kitchen van to "get the [expletive] out." An officer can then be seen breaking the van's passenger-side window, before reaching inside to unlock and open the door. From there, the volunteers exited the vehicle and were arrested.

Someone want to explain where the probable cause was for a search, let alone destruction of property and arrest? An "anonymous tip" is all that's needed now? This is why people don't trust cops. All it takes is a phone call and they're pulling guns on people and destroying lives. Hope the police department gets slapped with so many lawsuits it has to be disbanded.


"Parallel construction." There was no tip.
 
ChimpMitten
28 minutes ago  

smunns: Crossing state lines in your headline is the same thing as leaving work on December 31st and saying "see you next year" when your coming in the next day.   20 miles.......crossing state lines.  How many lines did he cross? I mean you used the plural right, smart one.  Inflammatory at the least.    This is why Americans can't ever just get the facts.    Headline makes it sound like the kid took off from his Utah polygamy compound.    Naw, he's got relatives and friends there.

We've got a store here that straddles two counties.    Would you write.  'Shoplifter crosses county lines to steal malt liquor"


Crossing state lines is applicable because once he crossed the line the possession of the firearm was illegal.
 
pup.socket
28 minutes ago  
Well, "Riot Kitchen" sounds like they serve looting, arson and destruction, ain't it?
Kinda like "Pussy Riot", so no wonder they are greeted the same.
 
mrmopar5287
27 minutes ago  

Xai: illegal semi-auto rifles


How can a rifle be illegal?
 
mrmopar5287
25 minutes ago  

ChimpMitten: Crossing state lines is applicable because once he crossed the line the possession of the firearm was illegal.


Open carry of a rifle in Wisconsin is legal if you are 16 or older (and not prohibited from firearm possession). You can open carry even younger with adult supervision.
 
Target Builder
24 minutes ago  
When the NAZIs took over Germany they had to forcibly purge a significant portion of the leadership in the military in order to install a command structure who would do what was asked of them. All they did with the police was give them new uniforms.
 
bthom37
24 minutes ago  

caljar: Xai: Il Douchey: How do mostly peaceful protesters fuel up for another day of mostly peaceful looting and rioting?

FTFA: "Police found helmets, gas masks, protective vests, illegal fireworks, and "suspected controlled substances" inside the vehicles."

[Fark user image 234x175] [Fark user image 300x168]

/mostly peaceful

So illegal fireworks that were never used are bad but illegal semi-auto rifles that had just been used to kill 2 people are A-OK?

Only one group was arrested at gunpoint - I think that sentence alone tells you everything you need to know about why this is happening.

What makes you think the gun was illegal?  State the Wisconsin or Federal law that was broken.


The line to suck my dick starts with you big boy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wireless Joe
24 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: [Fark user image 425x627]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
24 minutes ago  
In total, they made nine arrests for disorderly conduct.

What was the disorderly conduct? Getting gas? I guess I broke the law yesterday.
 
BolloxReader
23 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Kenosha police say they received an anonymous tip alerting them to "several suspicious vehicles with out of state plates meeting in a remote lot." Authorities tailed the vehicles to a gas station, where the volunteers were observed filling "multiple fuel cans," which they later claimed were for generators used as part of their meal service.

A video posted to Twitter shows police - aided by U.S. Marshals - rushing out of unmarked black SUVs to surround a silver minivan, drawing their guns and yelling at volunteers in the Riot Kitchen van to "get the [expletive] out." An officer can then be seen breaking the van's passenger-side window, before reaching inside to unlock and open the door. From there, the volunteers exited the vehicle and were arrested.

Someone want to explain where the probable cause was for a search, let alone destruction of property and arrest? An "anonymous tip" is all that's needed now? This is why people don't trust cops. All it takes is a phone call and they're pulling guns on people and destroying lives. Hope the police department gets slapped with so many lawsuits it has to be disbanded.


An anonymous tip called in by cops, I'm pretty sure. "Hey we know these guys, here's what they do, stop them before they get set-up or you'll look even worse when you do!"
 
12349876
23 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Well, "Riot Kitchen" sounds like they serve looting, arson and destruction, ain't it?
Kinda like "Pussy Riot", so no wonder they are greeted the same.


Sounds like they're helping patriots deal with the police rioting.
 
bthom37
23 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: ChimpMitten: Crossing state lines is applicable because once he crossed the line the possession of the firearm was illegal.

Open carry of a rifle in Wisconsin is legal if you are 16 or older (and not prohibited from firearm possession). You can open carry even younger with adult supervision.


Nope.  That's for hunting.  If you want to make the argument that Sieg Kyle was hunting, that's gonna make that 1st degree murder charge real easy.
 
Alien Robot
22 minutes ago  

Exluddite: I love the attempt to use crossing state lines to obfuscate the real issue. He came heavily armed, with violent intentions, and the cops were just fine with that.
His crime wasn't traveling illegally, his crime was murder.


Kyle Rittenhouse - Let's talk facts in the Kenosha Wisconsin shooting from a Lawyer's standpoint
Youtube NSU9ZvnudFE
 
mrmopar5287
21 minutes ago  

bthom37: caljar: Xai: Il Douchey: How do mostly peaceful protesters fuel up for another day of mostly peaceful looting and rioting?

FTFA: "Police found helmets, gas masks, protective vests, illegal fireworks, and "suspected controlled substances" inside the vehicles."

[Fark user image 234x175] [Fark user image 300x168]

/mostly peaceful

So illegal fireworks that were never used are bad but illegal semi-auto rifles that had just been used to kill 2 people are A-OK?

Only one group was arrested at gunpoint - I think that sentence alone tells you everything you need to know about why this is happening.

What makes you think the gun was illegal?  State the Wisconsin or Federal law that was broken.

The line to suck my dick starts with you big boy.
[Fark user image image 346x750]


"Generally"

WOW, I WONDER IF THERE ARE EXCEPTIONS?!
 
Exluddite
21 minutes ago  
So many posts in this thread...


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
21 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Biden's pick for Attorney General can make this the first case of the year. Blatant 1st Amendment violation.


The only way I see this being remotely acceptable is if they were going to go off of a PATRIOT Act counterterrorism racket. "The immediate threat to human life was so great that we had to suspend civil liberties and smash the window on the van and pull everyone out!"

Even if they can get a judge not to slap them hard on that one, it's difficult to believe they'll get any of the charges of "disorderly conduct" to stick. More than likely they'll see the charges dropped. Of course, there will be no recompense for the smashed window or lost hours stuck in police custody, because well police can do whatever they want as long as they believe their actions to be lawful.

In a just world, the police department would be responsible for paying for damages caused to personal property during actions that were later deemed unnecessary, but it's not a just world.
 
dogsafark
18 minutes ago  
i think you mean "to feed people" the way AOC and her band of idiots says "looking for bread" in place of being a criminal.
 
Shaggy_C
18 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Biden's pick for Attorney General can make this the first case of the year. Blatant 1st Amendment violation.


Doubt it. This will be long forgotten by the time Biden comes into office, and I imagine there will be several dozen if not hundreds more pressing examples of police oppression in the coming months, particularly during and after the elections. It's going to get ugly out there.
 
