(DW)   Thousands of coronaskeptics descend on Berlin to protest whatever it is they think they are protesting. There has to be an appropriate German phrase for these idiots   (dw.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The common clay of the new west? Could it be?
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a coronaskeptic in the family who now has a dry cough and a fever. She takes care of her parents, one is a cancer survivor and the other has multiple stents after heart attacks. They won't see Christmas.

These people can't be convinced except by the virus.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dummkopf?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sprechen sie douchebags
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bald tot
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Scotty doesn't know!
//Bratislava is a great place to visit, actually.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
AfD-Wähler
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
sehr stabiles genie
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Drumpf
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sie müssen sich daran erinnern, dass dies nur einfache Leute sind. Das sind Leute des Landes. Der gemeine Ton des neuen Deutschlands. Weißt du ... Idioten.
 
B0redd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
shadenfrude
schadenfued
shadenfreud
schadenfreude
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Zurückgeblieben
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Subbysmütterfickers?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SuperSeriousMan: Sie müssen sich daran erinnern, dass dies nur einfache Leute sind. Das sind Leute des Landes. Der gemeine Ton des neuen Deutschlands. Weißt du ... Idioten.


Great, now somebody's gotta go back and get a shiatload of these?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
