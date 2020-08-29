 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   One good earthquake and Iran could have 'huge explosion deadlier than Beirut' thanks to having 300 oil tankers parked on a major fault line just north of Tehran. Big ba da BOOM indeed (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Tehran, Earthquake, Fault, capital city of Iran, oil tankers, Iranian journalist Kourosh Sehati, capital city, Human Rights Activist  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tanks. Tankers move.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't give Israel any ideas or they'll steal Obama's weather machine
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oil doesn't detonate
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't you need more of a badaboom than an earthquake? I'd think it would be like a giant gersploosh as the tanks rupture and then giant inferno
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flappy_penguin: Wouldn't you need more of a badaboom than an earthquake? I'd think it would be like a giant gersploosh as the tanks rupture and then giant inferno


Crude oil isn't particularly flammable.

Sure, you can get it to burn but it's not going to light from a couple sparks or a match.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: flappy_penguin: Wouldn't you need more of a badaboom than an earthquake? I'd think it would be like a giant gersploosh as the tanks rupture and then giant inferno

Crude oil isn't particularly flammable.

Sure, you can get it to burn but it's not going to light from a couple sparks or a match.


Well, I'm utterly wrong.  Crude oil is extremely flammable.  No clue what I was thinking.

/waiting for 800 people to read this post then bash me for my previous post.
 
Mr_Smartypants
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: Oil doesn't detonate


Yeah, it wouldn't be 300 Beiruts!

It would barely even be 300 Exxon Valdez'es!
 
Mr_Smartypants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...er... or sum-such.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad there's no way for Iran to sell its oil to anyone but China
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Not at all. I would really like to use the R word to describe this.
No.
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where did that reporter leave his brain?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: flappy_penguin: Wouldn't you need more of a badaboom than an earthquake? I'd think it would be like a giant gersploosh as the tanks rupture and then giant inferno

Crude oil isn't particularly flammable.

Sure, you can get it to burn but it's not going to light from a couple sparks or a match.


Wrong
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: NotThatGuyAgain: flappy_penguin: Wouldn't you need more of a badaboom than an earthquake? I'd think it would be like a giant gersploosh as the tanks rupture and then giant inferno

Crude oil isn't particularly flammable.

Sure, you can get it to burn but it's not going to light from a couple sparks or a match.

Well, I'm utterly wrong.  Crude oil is extremely flammable.  No clue what I was thinking.

/waiting for 800 people to read this post then bash me for my previous post.


You were probably thinking of motor oil, which is specifically designed to handle high temperatures for long periods of time. Crude oil still has many of the more flammable components included.
 
Mooammar Al-Cowddafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is how it all ends...
 
thepeterd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As the saying goes, בא דה בום, בא דה בינג
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Tehran is inland. It's nearest large body of water is the Caspian Sea. 50 miles away.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
LOL no. Oil doesnt explode due to earthquakes.
 
skyotter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't sweat it, everyone already knows you're an idiot.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The next question: Does Trump have access to Obama's earthquake machine?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeaper12
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: NotThatGuyAgain: flappy_penguin: Wouldn't you need more of a badaboom than an earthquake? I'd think it would be like a giant gersploosh as the tanks rupture and then giant inferno

Crude oil isn't particularly flammable.

Sure, you can get it to burn but it's not going to light from a couple sparks or a match.

Wrong


It depends on the oil, crude oil comes in lots of different flavors.  Some burn really good, like Belkin Crude, others don't, think Venezuela crude.  None will explode.
 
beth_lida
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My Mossad friend said it would be a shame if something happened. Just saying.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zeaper12: CordycepsInYourBrain: NotThatGuyAgain: flappy_penguin: Wouldn't you need more of a badaboom than an earthquake? I'd think it would be like a giant gersploosh as the tanks rupture and then giant inferno

Crude oil isn't particularly flammable.

Sure, you can get it to burn but it's not going to light from a couple sparks or a match.

Wrong

It depends on the oil, crude oil comes in lots of different flavors.  Some burn really good, like Belkin Crude, others don't, think Venezuela crude.  None will explode.


IIRC those Kuwaiti wells torched by Saddam's retreating army made for some big fires.  I wonder if Iranian oil has a similar volatile fraction.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zeaper12: CordycepsInYourBrain: NotThatGuyAgain: flappy_penguin: Wouldn't you need more of a badaboom than an earthquake? I'd think it would be like a giant gersploosh as the tanks rupture and then giant inferno

Crude oil isn't particularly flammable.

Sure, you can get it to burn but it's not going to light from a couple sparks or a match.

Wrong

It depends on the oil, crude oil comes in lots of different flavors.  Some burn really good, like Belkin Crude, others don't, think Venezuela crude.  None will explode.


The Denali Fault in Alaska was set to cause a huge oil spill except they managed to engineer the Pipeline correctly for it sliding on rails without leaks.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Tehran is inland. It's nearest large body of water is the Caspian Sea. 50 miles away.


Good thing the article is about trucks then.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Michael Bay movies led me to believe entire oil refineries can blow up with a single 9mm bullet.
 
