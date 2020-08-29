 Skip to content
(CNN)   Looks like it might be time to go back to school after all   (cnn.com) divider line
11
holdmybones
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
$1900? You'll be doing a lot of nothing.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We're gonna give a bunch of people two grand to do NUTHIN' lol we're soooo chill and cool.

Also, fark the homeless.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hilarious Lawrence Office Space Scene
Youtube rQ-bp_A61MI
 
Fano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
Shoot you don't need college for that. I got a cousin don't do shiat.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do nothing for as long as possible.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pextor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did someone say Seinfeld?
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ranna
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Interesting premise though I hope they spend some studying what the 3 choose folks do with their time. I suspect the modern need to work is hampering all manner of arts, creative thinking which could be for the production of any one of the arts or even technology. I wonder what a modern Renaissance era style of "value of labors" would produce....
 
ranna
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm guessing da vinci didn't think up flying machines while busting his ass at a 9-5.....
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: We're gonna give a bunch of people two grand to do NUTHIN' lol we're soooo chill and cool.

Also, fark the homeless.


Also, they think they're better than you.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.