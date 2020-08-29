 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Bad: Nana's coming. Worse: Omar comin'   (usatoday.com) divider line
23
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are some advantages to living hundreds of miles from salt water.  That said, I expect the weather to keep getting worse until we're not safe, either.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Omar Gooding?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bad Nana Visitor?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Maybe I read that wrong.
//Who cares?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OK, can you even believe "nana" is a name on the list?

hurricane names are determined far in advance. the same list of names (for the atlantic at least) is reused every 6 years.

but "major" storm names are retired. and brand new names then pop up on the reused lists.

i'm assuming anything cat 3/4 or higher that makes landfall is automatically retired? is "michael" retired? i know andrew and irma and charlie and rita and wilma all are.....

so i assume "laura" will now be retired?

but "nana"? NANA! -like what tons of kiddies call a grandmother? that just seems like a harsh thing to name a storm!

"kids, grab the cat, we're evacuating NOW! nana is f*cking coming! if we don't leave now nana will KILL US ALL!"


-full disclosure, my given name is laura.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You come at Florida, you best not miss.

Because we're sick of the place.  Truly.  Don't miss.  Finish this madness
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Atlantic Ocean keeps one in the chamber, in case you ponderin'
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hurricane Omar taking out the Adderall stash at Mar-a-Lago would have a certain lyrical balance to it.
 
rotsky [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Eli's coming.

/hide yer heart
 
Ronin Around
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

rotsky: Eli's coming.

/hide yer heart


*you're
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess we all better think this through, and stop wasting his time!
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?bas​i​n=atlc&fdays=2

Doesn't look like much according to noaa right now.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nana Nana Naa Naa!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?bas​i​n=atlc&fdays=2

Doesn't look like much according to noaa right now.


Those are percent chances of formation in 2 days, the furthest one has a good enough chance of formation in 5 days.  But the obverse of that percent chance isn't it fizzling out.  It's often formation, just further down the road.

It may also fizzle out.  Not easy to predict.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We've got a while for these two (at least a week).
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: Bad Nana Visitor?


/Maybe I read that wrong.
//Who cares?


there is no "bad" Nana Visitor.   She's aged pretty well.   Bet your ass I still would

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Alphax: There are some advantages to living hundreds of miles from salt water.  That said, I expect the weather to keep getting worse until we're not safe, either.


Hurricane, earthquake, tornadoes, blizzards. These are the 4 elements that make up the U.S.A.. Pick 3 to not have the other.

Heat waves are free, though. Everyone gets that.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

bad nana?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have always wanted to live by the ocean, but I think being inland with my little pool might be the way to go.
 
