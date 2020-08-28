 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   Server catches COVID while partying, boss fires him for covidiocy; courts to decide who is worse   (detroitnews.com) divider line
NotARocketScientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's not being fired for catching Covid. He's being fired for lack of good judgement - going out and partying during a pandemic.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that headline and thought "great, now our data center can catch COVID"

miro.medium.comView Full Size


/Need moar coffee
 
gremlin79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I read that headline and thought "great, now our data center can catch COVID"

[miro.medium.com image 425x250]

/Need moar coffee


I read it as server catches fire, so you're in good company
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
According to the TFA the owner stated he caught it during a party. Not the server.
I suppose the owner is saying being in close proximity with groups of unmasked people in an enclosed space is not a risk factor.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I read that headline and thought "great, now our data center can catch COVID"

[miro.medium.com image 425x250]

/Need moar coffee


I figured a new nasty virus was making the rounds.

Too many IT people on Fark.
 
bmix [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I read that headline and thought "great, now our data center can catch COVID"

[miro.medium.com image 425x250]

/Need moar coffee


Don't let your servers go to LAN parties. Problem solved.

/Yes, I'm old
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I too thought this was computer related.

Regarding the actual story:  The boss alleges it was from partying, if it was proven that's where the worker got it well yah he's a toolbag who deserves to be fired and shamed across the internet for being a covidiot.  If its just a typical story about a shady restaurant owner doing shiatty bully-ish things to young employees:  I hope his server catches fire.
 
