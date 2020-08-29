 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Science Friday)   Here's what happens when you don't shower for five years ...besides that smelling really bad thingy   (sciencefriday.com) divider line
46
    More: Interesting, Skin, Shower, Human skin color, New Science of Skin, personal care products, body-care products, average shower uses, aisles of these products  
•       •       •

1422 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2020 at 7:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
FTA: Or because that water then gets filled with petroleum-based detergents and soaps made from palm oil grown in the rainforest.

Okay. Which is it? Is it petroleum, or is it palm oil. You can't have it both ways.

/quit reading there
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: FTA: Or because that water then gets filled with petroleum-based detergents and soaps made from palm oil grown in the rainforest.

Okay. Which is it? Is it petroleum, or is it palm oil. You can't have it both ways.

/quit reading there


Yes, you can have it both ways.

How many products do you use?  Four or five?

It is disgusting the differing amounts of goo the average American smears on themselves.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: TwowheelinTim: FTA: Or because that water then gets filled with petroleum-based detergents and soaps made from palm oil grown in the rainforest.

Okay. Which is it? Is it petroleum, or is it palm oil. You can't have it both ways.

/quit reading there

Yes, you can have it both ways.

How many products do you use?  Four or five?

It is disgusting the differing amounts of goo the average American smears on themselves.


Maybe you missed my point. One single product cannot be both petroleum based, and palm oil based.

When I shower I use shampoo for my hair, and mostly just rinse myself off. And when I shave I use the same stuff.

And I use baking soda as a deodorant.

That's it.

Seems like you picked the wrong person to try to denigrate.

You lose(r).
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: Zevon's Evil Twin: TwowheelinTim: FTA: Or because that water then gets filled with petroleum-based detergents and soaps made from palm oil grown in the rainforest.

Okay. Which is it? Is it petroleum, or is it palm oil. You can't have it both ways.

/quit reading there

Yes, you can have it both ways.

How many products do you use?  Four or five?

It is disgusting the differing amounts of goo the average American smears on themselves.

Maybe you missed my point. One single product cannot be both petroleum based, and palm oil based.

When I shower I use shampoo for my hair, and mostly just rinse myself off. And when I shave I use the same stuff.

And I use baking soda as a deodorant.

That's it.

Seems like you picked the wrong person to try to denigrate.

You lose(r).


A) the article author is clearly referring to multiple products

B) You need to chill the fark out

C) take a shower, you salty.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

King Something: [Fark user image image 512x384]


Lol. Right into my brain with his voice with only a picture. Nice job.
" Oo that's nasty!"
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Kazan: TwowheelinTim: Zevon's Evil Twin: TwowheelinTim: FTA: Or because that water then gets filled with petroleum-based detergents and soaps made from palm oil grown in the rainforest.

Okay. Which is it? Is it petroleum, or is it palm oil. You can't have it both ways.

/quit reading there

Yes, you can have it both ways.

How many products do you use?  Four or five?

It is disgusting the differing amounts of goo the average American smears on themselves.

Maybe you missed my point. One single product cannot be both petroleum based, and palm oil based.

When I shower I use shampoo for my hair, and mostly just rinse myself off. And when I shave I use the same stuff.

And I use baking soda as a deodorant.

That's it.

Seems like you picked the wrong person to try to denigrate.

You lose(r).

A) the article author is clearly referring to multiple products

B) You need to chill the fark out

C) take a shower, you salty.


The sentence does not clearly address multiple products. Clearly.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
yeah, i heard about this dude -and this book he's shilling- about a month ago. i can't remember if it was on NPR or in digital "print" media.

all i can say is: cool. dude. you do you. hope you sell a lot of books. hope you keep being happy.

BUT i can also say the longest i ever truly went "without a shower" was at age 16 for 22 days.

as a (then) 5'3" 120lb fairly healthy white girl, i voluntarily signed up for a 22 day outward bound backpacking course in montana. because i LOVED (and still love) the outdoors. and i was very privileged that my parents could and did pay for such a thing. we hiked over 100 miles (as the crow flies, not counting any elevation changes in that mile tally) along the continental divide.

on the very first day, at a base camp where we laid out every single thing we'd brought with on the ground, our 2 instructors told us what could go in our packs and what could go in our luggage they'd store and we'd get back at the very end (pre-airport). deodorants and most shampoos and all face washes/cosmetics were out. we'd bring a small tube of shared toothpaste. for 22 days. got to keep those packs as light.

we were told super-scented modern deodorants could attract everything from raccoons to bears. other than a tiny bit (for everybody) of biodegradable non-petroleum based shampoo, for the end, we wouldn't need body washes either.

it was one of the best 22 days of my life (i'm 40 now, and did 2 later outward bounds and some crazy independant adventures in my late 20s), but we only once jumped in an ice cold montana stream sans any soaps (and people without contacts like me -yes, that was "allowed" along with contact solution. i have the kind you sleep in for 30 days- marveled that they saw bigass rainbow trout just chillin' under the bank of the stream), until we "washed up" at the end back in "civilization" outside a school closed for the summer.

it was NOT "better". it was "different". and it was not sustainable in regular non-outside modern human living.

on my second OB i kayaked around isle royale, then hiked 2 weeks in the superior national forest. same leave-no-trace and hygiene rules. at the very end of 2 weeks on isle royale we were approaching an easy-to-reach (from a boat dock) public campground were we would sleep before going back to the mainland on a ferry.

and we ran into a group of "normal" campers. we could SMELL their sweet soaps and shampoos and deodorants a full half-hour on the marked public trail before we ever saw them! because of the wind.

i can only IMAGINE how bad we smelled to them!!! we were all "nose-blind" to each other, but their smell was unforgettable! i am POSITIVE that when we passed each other OUR smell was "unforgettable" to them too!

TLDR, CSB, -"smelling like a human" is probably not anything OTHER humans in modern societies can stand at this point.

there are some good and interesting points to be made (and researched) about the true "native biome" of human skin, and how it can keep us healthy, BUT-

this dude is the worst kind of hipster (and not a scientist. he's an MD radiologist, not really the same thing). and he's out to make money off of his "shocking" book.....
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

luna1580: i can only IMAGINE how bad we smelled to them!!! we were all "nose-blind" to each other, but their smell was unforgettable! i am POSITIVE that when we passed each other OUR smell was "unforgettable" to them too!


There are stories about how the indigenous people living here on this continent (North America) thought the early Europeans smelled horrible. The indigenous people bathed regularly. The Europeans did not because they believed it caused disease. There is a good argument for rinsing off every once in a while. No soap is necessary.

After a strenuous day of riding and working up a good sweat I like to shower before I get into bed.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: Zevon's Evil Twin: TwowheelinTim: FTA: Or because that water then gets filled with petroleum-based detergents and soaps made from palm oil grown in the rainforest.

Okay. Which is it? Is it petroleum, or is it palm oil. You can't have it both ways.

/quit reading there

Yes, you can have it both ways.

How many products do you use?  Four or five?

It is disgusting the differing amounts of goo the average American smears on themselves.

Maybe you missed my point. One single product cannot be both petroleum based, and palm oil based.

When I shower I use shampoo for my hair, and mostly just rinse myself off. And when I shave I use the same stuff.

And I use baking soda as a deodorant.

That's it.

Seems like you picked the wrong person to try to denigrate.

You lose(r).


dude meant petroleum products are environmentally bad. AND (separately) palm-oil based products are environmentally bad.

the latter are not bad in-and-of themselves, they are fine for the water table and are very biodegrade. they are bad because industrial-scale oil-palm farming is incredibly destructive to local environments and local biodiversity on ALL plant and animal levels. palm-oil production is a leading cause of rainforest destruction. (also note "coconut oil" is a different thing completely from "palm oil" and is associated with different issues.)

but dude was unclear because he is neither an environmental scientist nor a trained journalist.

he's a (literally) dirty ex-radiologist shilling a book.


p.s. if anyone is looking for an "eco-friendly" shampoo (that actually works) try one like this:

https://www.chagrinvalleysoapandsalve​.​com/products/natural-hair/natural-sham​poo-bars/

just rinse with cider vinegar (the industrial walmart kind without "the mother" works fine) and then more plain water if you want "conditioner".
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

luna1580: p.s. if anyone is looking for an "eco-friendly" shampoo (that actually works) try one like this:

https://www.chagrinvalleysoapandsalve.​com/products/natural-hair/natural-sham​poo-bars/

just rinse with cider vinegar (the industrial walmart kind without "the mother" works fine) and then more plain water if you want "conditioner".


Thanks for the tips. It's nice when I see something here on Fark that I find useful.

(:
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: luna1580: p.s. if anyone is looking for an "eco-friendly" shampoo (that actually works) try one like this:

https://www.chagrinvalleysoapandsalve.​com/products/natural-hair/natural-sham​poo-bars/

just rinse with cider vinegar (the industrial walmart kind without "the mother" works fine) and then more plain water if you want "conditioner".

Thanks for the tips. It's nice when I see something here on Fark that I find useful.

(:


😊

and i promote chagrin valley in good faith, i somehow found her online over 5 years ago when the company was much smaller. i've used her stuff on and off, sometimes i want "quick" liquid shampoo. right now i have a bunch of her bars, but i also have trader joe's tea tree shampoo and (even more environmentally evil) suave 2-n-1 in my shower. nobody's ALWAYS perfect!

but you will NOT regret some natural shampoo bars from her (or others)! they are amazing and work on the full body!

if you do try some, cut them into 3rds (or even 4ths) when they arrive. put the one you'll use in the bathroom in a place it will dry after every use. (i nailed a dollar store mesh "desk drawer organizer" to my shower wall.) put the other pieces in a dark and airy place to further "cure" ( i stuck 'em back in the original box on my bookshelves). you may lose some scent doing this, but the "dry-cured" soap/'poo chunks will last MUCH longer!

i also have a small dollar store bottle of dish soap that i emptied and refilled with cider vinegar+a few drops of a good smelling essential oil blend in the shower. a wee squirt of that on wet (washed) hair, then more plain water = conditioner.

the dollar store thing-

Fark user imageView Full Size


sorry the pic is huge, it's late
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

luna1580: TwowheelinTim: luna1580: p.s. if anyone is looking for an "eco-friendly" shampoo (that actually works) try one like this:

https://www.chagrinvalleysoapandsalve.​com/products/natural-hair/natural-sham​poo-bars/

just rinse with cider vinegar (the industrial walmart kind without "the mother" works fine) and then more plain water if you want "conditioner".

Thanks for the tips. It's nice when I see something here on Fark that I find useful.

(:

😊

and i promote chagrin valley in good faith, i somehow found her online over 5 years ago when the company was much smaller. i've used her stuff on and off, sometimes i want "quick" liquid shampoo. right now i have a bunch of her bars, but i also have trader joe's tea tree shampoo and (even more environmentally evil) suave 2-n-1 in my shower. nobody's ALWAYS perfect!

but you will NOT regret some natural shampoo bars from her (or others)! they are amazing and work on the full body!

if you do try some, cut them into 3rds (or even 4ths) when they arrive. put the one you'll use in the bathroom in a place it will dry after every use. (i nailed a dollar store mesh "desk drawer organizer" to my shower wall.) put the other pieces in a dark and airy place to further "cure" ( i stuck 'em back in the original box on my bookshelves). you may lose some scent doing this, but the "dry-cured" soap/'poo chunks will last MUCH longer!

i also have a small dollar store bottle of dish soap that i emptied and refilled with cider vinegar+a few drops of a good smelling essential oil blend in the shower. a wee squirt of that on wet (washed) hair, then more plain water = conditioner.

the dollar store thing-

[Fark user image 850x546]

sorry the pic is huge, it's late


I'm going to give it a try. I hate using shampoo, but my hair becomes very straw-like in just a couple days. Thanks again.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I came away with the understanding that we are at the beginning of a dramatic shift in the basic conception of what it means to be clean.

wrong.

now go wash your asshole, stinky.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: TwowheelinTim: FTA: Or because that water then gets filled with petroleum-based detergents and soaps made from palm oil grown in the rainforest.

Okay. Which is it? Is it petroleum, or is it palm oil. You can't have it both ways.

/quit reading there

Yes, you can have it both ways.

How many products do you use?  Four or five?

It is disgusting the differing amounts of goo the average American smears on themselves.


But enough about subby's mom
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look forward to the inevitable appearance of the Farkers who will claim in this thread that while other people are smelly and should shower more, they themselves just naturally don't produce odor and don't need to.
 
fiver5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always have the same question every time I meet one of these "never shower" or "only shower a few times a month" guys.  And they always seem to evade answering.

How often does she suck your dick?
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should probably stop washing his clothes too. It wastes a lot of water and introduces all kinds of nasty chemicals into the environment. Besides, he doesn't stink so I'm sure his clothes wouldn't smell bad either.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shower, bar Ivory soap and cheap Suave shampoo 'cause otherwise I smell like a week old corpse after a day or so - one that was a smoker to boot.  Conditioner every 2-3 days because I'm lucky enough (hah) to own Peter Frampton-style white boy hair - trust me that part needs to happen.  Not doing these things = extra in a zombie movie, now in smell-o-vision!  How do I know this is true?  Because I've met all you damn muttonheads that figure they don't need to clean up and they smell fine.  Usually in a confined space that I can't get out of it for a while, because apparently in a past life I beat kittens to death with infants or something.

/bar Ivory because I'm twitchy with allergies to a lot of more complicated shiat, it does the job
//cheap Suave stuff because it works, it's not insanely scented, and it's cheap - complicated!
///then to balance all the simple shiat, pony tail and nail it down with old-school Aquanet like it's 1985!
////yeah that whole Peter Frampton thing?  Naw... we're going for "Miami Vice Drug Dealer Extra #28" right here
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry, I used to work some place where there was an individual who never bathed, because he was supposedly "allergic to water."

I can only imagine that a decomposing human body smells worse.

The stench lingered in the air for at least 10 minutes after he had left the area.  No joke, I used to have co-workers enter an area and exclaim in disgust, "So and so just walked through, right?"

I at least didn't work in the same department, so I could avoid him.  However, sometimes he would be in the cash office...a small little room with 3-4 other employees there and no ventilation.

I do not know how the others worked with him.  The stench was unbearable.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VictoryCabal: I look forward to the inevitable appearance of the Farkers who will claim in this thread that while other people are smelly and should shower more, they themselves just naturally don't produce odor and don't need to.


That won't be me.  After a couple days, I start smelling like the elephant house at the zoo.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: When I shower I use shampoo for my hair, and mostly just rinse myself off.


Your friends are too polite to tell you this, but you stink.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During the lockdown I greatly reduced my use of shampoo and hair product. I needed to conserve shampoo but I also noticed that shampooing dries my hair and then the product just adds oils back that the shampoo got rid of.

Now I just run my head under hot water a few times while showering, rubbing my scalp and hair with my hands, and that seems to be enough to get rid of excess oil.  My hair has never looked better.

I do still use shampoo occasionally. Maybe once a month or so my skin on my whole body including my scalp sloughs off it's dead layer and so I use shampoo once when that happens.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I worked in a comic book store in High School.  My boss was a dead-ringer for the Simpsons Comic Book Guy.  There were two big differences.  One, he was actually a really nice guy.  Two, he bathed like twice a year.  All the employees were torn between spending time with Joe (the boss) because he was a super nice guy, but he also smelled like Summer crotch.  On the rare occasion he did bathe, it was the best three days ever, until the stank crept back up.  I don't think he washed his clothes or bed sheets.  His wife was also bat-sh*t crazy.  His son never brushed his teeth.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Out at my family's tree farm in Wisconsin or on vacation hiking in Yellowstone, when I might go for days without indoor plumbing, I was almost guaranteed to smell and look decent.

Your family lied to you, bro.
 
bawsis [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Stopped reading here: "I'm relatively young and can afford to buy clothes that aren't tattered, and to wash them regularly."
 
Didn't Like My Previous Fark Username [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

luna1580: yeah, i heard about this dude -and this book he's shilling- about a month ago. i can't remember if it was on NPR or in digital "print" media.

all i can say is: cool. dude. you do you. hope you sell a lot of books. hope you keep being happy.

BUT i can also say the longest i ever truly went "without a shower" was at age 16 for 22 days.

as a (then) 5'3" 120lb fairly healthy white girl, i voluntarily signed up for a 22 day outward bound backpacking course in montana. because i LOVED (and still love) the outdoors. and i was very privileged that my parents could and did pay for such a thing. we hiked over 100 miles (as the crow flies, not counting any elevation changes in that mile tally) along the continental divide.

on the very first day, at a base camp where we laid out every single thing we'd brought with on the ground, our 2 instructors told us what could go in our packs and what could go in our luggage they'd store and we'd get back at the very end (pre-airport). deodorants and most shampoos and all face washes/cosmetics were out. we'd bring a small tube of shared toothpaste. for 22 days. got to keep those packs as light.

we were told super-scented modern deodorants could attract everything from raccoons to bears. other than a tiny bit (for everybody) of biodegradable non-petroleum based shampoo, for the end, we wouldn't need body washes either.

it was one of the best 22 days of my life (i'm 40 now, and did 2 later outward bounds and some crazy independant adventures in my late 20s), but we only once jumped in an ice cold montana stream sans any soaps (and people without contacts like me -yes, that was "allowed" along with contact solution. i have the kind you sleep in for 30 days- marveled that they saw bigass rainbow trout just chillin' under the bank of the stream), until we "washed up" at the end back in "civilization" outside a school closed for the summer.

it was NOT "better". it was "different". and it was not sustainable in regular non-outside modern human living.

on my second OB i kayaked around isle royale, then hiked 2 weeks in the superior national forest. same leave-no-trace and hygiene rules. at the very end of 2 weeks on isle royale we were approaching an easy-to-reach (from a boat dock) public campground were we would sleep before going back to the mainland on a ferry.

and we ran into a group of "normal" campers. we could SMELL their sweet soaps and shampoos and deodorants a full half-hour on the marked public trail before we ever saw them! because of the wind.

i can only IMAGINE how bad we smelled to them!!! we were all "nose-blind" to each other, but their smell was unforgettable! i am POSITIVE that when we passed each other OUR smell was "unforgettable" to them too!

TLDR, CSB, -"smelling like a human" is probably not anything OTHER humans in modern societies can stand at this point.

there are some good and interesting points to be made (and researched) about the true "native biome" of human skin, and how it can keep us healthy, BUT-

this dude is the worst kind of hipster (and not a scientist. he's an MD radiologist, not really the same thing). and he's out to make money off of his "shocking" book.....


Thanks for the story, getting a kick because I live in Lutsen...though I do have a shower.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Kazan: TwowheelinTim: Zevon's Evil Twin: TwowheelinTim: FTA: Or because that water then gets filled with petroleum-based detergents and soaps made from palm oil grown in the rainforest.

Okay. Which is it? Is it petroleum, or is it palm oil. You can't have it both ways.

/quit reading there

Yes, you can have it both ways.

How many products do you use?  Four or five?

It is disgusting the differing amounts of goo the average American smears on themselves.

Maybe you missed my point. One single product cannot be both petroleum based, and palm oil based.

When I shower I use shampoo for my hair, and mostly just rinse myself off. And when I shave I use the same stuff.

And I use baking soda as a deodorant.

That's it.

Seems like you picked the wrong person to try to denigrate.

You lose(r).

A) the article author is clearly referring to multiple products

B) You need to chill the fark out

C) take a shower, you salty.

The sentence does not clearly address multiple products. Clearly.



A comma would have come in handy to indicate separate products.

water then gets filled with petroleum-based detergents, and soaps made from palm oil grown in the rainforest.

Now it reads like separate products.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fiver5: I always have the same question every time I meet one of these "never shower" or "only shower a few times a month" guys.  And they always seem to evade answering.

How often does she suck your dick?


Well, how do you think they keep the smegma to manageable levels?

//ew
 
Elkad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
26 days in the hills of Honduras, carrying about 150lbs of gear (more than my body weight).  We barely had enough water to drink each day, we sure didn't waste ANY on washing up.

I couldn't stand the smell of myself, and when we got back to civilization and a group of us were in the same room the stench was eye-watering and coughing bad.  Not only was I nasty, my clothes were so nasty that after washing them twice they still stunk and I threw them away.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Elkad: 26 days in the hills of Honduras, carrying about 150lbs of gear (more than my body weight).  We barely had enough water to drink each day, we sure didn't waste ANY on washing up.

I couldn't stand the smell of myself, and when we got back to civilization and a group of us were in the same room the stench was eye-watering and coughing bad.  Not only was I nasty, my clothes were so nasty that after washing them twice they still stunk and I threw them away.


Human bodies are actually pretty goddamn nasty.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: FTA: Or because that water then gets filled with petroleum-based detergents and soaps made from palm oil grown in the rainforest.

Okay. Which is it? Is it petroleum, or is it palm oil. You can't have it both ways.

/quit reading there


Ah, good on you. You caught the ONE flaw in his plan. "Palm oil is not petroleum" will be forever known as "TwowheelinTim's law."

/ Incidentally, soaps are also not detergents...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: TwowheelinTim: Kazan: TwowheelinTim: Zevon's Evil Twin: TwowheelinTim: FTA: Or because that water then gets filled with petroleum-based detergents and soaps made from palm oil grown in the rainforest.

Okay. Which is it? Is it petroleum, or is it palm oil. You can't have it both ways.

/quit reading there

Yes, you can have it both ways.

How many products do you use?  Four or five?

It is disgusting the differing amounts of goo the average American smears on themselves.

Maybe you missed my point. One single product cannot be both petroleum based, and palm oil based.

When I shower I use shampoo for my hair, and mostly just rinse myself off. And when I shave I use the same stuff.

And I use baking soda as a deodorant.

That's it.

Seems like you picked the wrong person to try to denigrate.

You lose(r).

A) the article author is clearly referring to multiple products

B) You need to chill the fark out

C) take a shower, you salty.

The sentence does not clearly address multiple products. Clearly.


A comma would have come in handy to indicate separate products.

water then gets filled with petroleum-based detergents, and soaps made from palm oil grown in the rainforest.

Now it reads like separate products.


Stupid writer, having trust in readers' intellect
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
and sold my car

it's political correctness gone mad
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fiver5: I always have the same question every time I meet one of these "never shower" or "only shower a few times a month" guys.  And they always seem to evade answering.

How often does she suck your dick?


"As my girlfriend put it, I smelled "like a person." Initial skepticism turned to enthusiasm"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
/I can wash my dick without showering, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies
 
aagrajag
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LewDux: /I can wash my dick without showering, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies


Don't your ribs get in the way?
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You don't shower for five years your thingy is going to stink for sure. I still have full head of hair but is kept short so I just use whatever bar soap I am using at the time.
 
Low Budget Dave
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If a teen eats nothing but fruits and veggies, that will hold the showers to one per day, plus one rinse after every workout.

Those of us with naturally oily skin or the  typical American diet (bacon and Cheetos) kind of have the same deal.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wonder who raised some people.

Whether it's dirtiness, body funk / BO, perfume, deodorant, or anything else, nobody should be able to smell you or scents on you unless they're a few inches away from you. It's impolite. Don't invade peoples' nostrils like that.

Proper exemptions being in place for camping, working out / exercise, manual labor, etc.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's great and all, but unless you are from some point 5 million years in the future where humans supposedly are alive and have evolved enough that clothing is what works in "nature", wash your ass.

I won't say it is impossible. With enough clean clothes (which puts nasty stuff in the water...wait a minute, I think I see a problem coming) you can keep your crotch, ass and pits from making you smell like a gym bag and a walking yeast infection. It just takes an abundance of water.

Spending a week at a cabin, or summer camp, or owning a house with a lake/river, you can definitely go a week without showering. But that includes much swimming, and wearing as little clothing as possible so the bacteria that leads to funk doesn't have a chance to breed. Water and air stop the funk.

Sitting all day in your computer chair in the office is none of those things. I have tried that in college during finals. Not even doing nothing in an A/C'd building in winter could stop the oils from accumulating in places. Maybe if I hopped in a shower every 4 hours to rinse off. But not an 8 hour day. And definitely not in the summer.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: I'm sorry, I used to work some place where there was an individual who never bathed, because he was supposedly "allergic to water."

I can only imagine that a decomposing human body smells worse.

The stench lingered in the air for at least 10 minutes after he had left the area.  No joke, I used to have co-workers enter an area and exclaim in disgust, "So and so just walked through, right?"

I at least didn't work in the same department, so I could avoid him.  However, sometimes he would be in the cash office...a small little room with 3-4 other employees there and no ventilation.

I do not know how the others worked with him.  The stench was unbearable.


When I was 25 and ran a warehouse I had to tell a 45 year old married with children man about deodorant and showering regularly. A very determined guy who worked for me basically told me it had to be done. And he was right.
You could smell this guy from 10m (30~ft) away.
I was a kid then and felt it might be a cultural bias of mine to address it earlier (like I'm a racist or something, ya know?).
More recently I had to address this issue with a schizophrenic on 3 separate occasions.
Smells, when ?overpowering? can cause others discomfort at least, and trigger things like migraines.
My Mom was very sensitive to perfumes, be they in soaps or whatever...
My 2 cents
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
en.meming.worldView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aagrajag: LewDux: /I can wash my dick without showering, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies

Don't your ribs get in the way?


No
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In related news "I have big rib cage" is new "I'm big-boned" defense
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: TwowheelinTim: FTA: Or because that water then gets filled with petroleum-based detergents and soaps made from palm oil grown in the rainforest.

Okay. Which is it? Is it petroleum, or is it palm oil. You can't have it both ways.

/quit reading there

Yes, you can have it both ways.

How many products do you use?  Four or five?

It is disgusting the differing amounts of goo the average American smears on themselves.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.