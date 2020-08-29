 Skip to content
 
(Market Screener)   Smoke 'em if you got 'em. Hey California menthol smokers, not so fast   (marketscreener.com)
13
207 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2020 at 6:35 AM



I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Great news.  For the Nevada mob.
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At least she didn't eat her liver with some Fava beans and a nice Chianti.
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Deveyn: At least she didn't eat her liver with some Fava beans and a nice Chianti.


fark, wrong thread.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The People's Republic of California indeed.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The_Sponge: The People's Republic of California indeed.


fark off with your whiny shiat, do whatever drugs affect *just you* but soon as you turn it into a gas or aerosol it affects others.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Kazan: The_Sponge: The People's Republic of California indeed.

fark off with your whiny shiat, do whatever drugs affect *just you* but soon as you turn it into a gas or aerosol it affects others.


soooo no more smoking beans, the magical fruit
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Deveyn: Deveyn: At least she didn't eat her liver with some Fava beans and a nice Chianti.

fark, wrong thread.


Nah, it works. This is Fark, remember?
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Kazan: The_Sponge: The People's Republic of California indeed.

fark off with your whiny shiat, do whatever drugs affect *just you* but soon as you turn it into a gas or aerosol it affects others.

soooo no more smoking beans, the magical fruit


Lol.  Gas won't give others cancer :P
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, I support the ban because I hate menthols.  It's like sucking on a polar bear's schlong.

And before you ask how I know what it's like to suck a polar bear's dingus, I'm using my imagination and NOT that my brother in law works at the zoo, we took 'shrooms last weekend, and were curious.
 
clownass
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Well, I support the ban because I hate menthols.  It's like sucking on a polar bear's schlong.

And before you ask how I know what it's like to suck a polar bear's dingus, I'm using my imagination and NOT that my brother in law works at the zoo, we took 'shrooms last weekend, and were curious.


Theat's the first thing that comes to mind.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you outlaw menthols, only outlaws will smoke menthols.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Deveyn: Deveyn: At least she didn't eat her liver with some Fava beans and a nice Chianti.

fark, wrong thread.


No, I got it.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: The People's Republic of California indeed.


Imagine being such a small man with such a small life, and never having known a day of struggle such that you believe not being able to smoke menthol cigarettes is living in an authoritarian communist society.

Imagine being triggered by being denied menthol cigarettes.
 
