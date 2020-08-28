 Skip to content
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Same way it started last time, South Carolina stirring the pot.
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least she didn't eat her liver with some Fava beans and a nice Chianti.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You fill up my Census like an angry old lady,
Yelling "get off my porch, biatch!"
Then out comes the gun, firing over my head twice,
Like a Rambo with dentures.
You fill up my Census, don't shoot me again.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You touch my tralala
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I did canvassing for the census in 2000 I had one guy threaten to murder me if I came on his property again.  Some people are just paranoid assholes.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always shoot at people when I can't clearly see them too.

Difficulty: I'm getting nearsighted.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HomoHabilis: You fill up my Census like an angry old lady,
Yelling "get off my porch, biatch!"
Then out comes the gun, firing over my head twice,
Like a Rambo with dentures.
You fill up my Census, don't shoot me again.


A tip of my hat to you sir, well done.

/I suspect most of the people around here are too young to know the song
//I envy them for that
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I quit my Census job this year. Too many paranoid assholes out there. (I'd tell you how many, but they won't let me count them.)
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harrell said she couldn't clearly see the census worker's identification badge.

Well then, that changes everything. Fire away!
 
EJ25T
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: You fill up my Census like an angry old lady,
Yelling "get off my porch, biatch!"
Then out comes the gun, firing over my head twice,
Like a Rambo with dentures.
You fill up my Census, don't shoot me again.


Singing it in my head, I lost it at "Rambo with dentures."
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: You touch my tralala


Ding Dong Censustaker?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fusillade762: When I did canvassing for the census in 2000 I had one guy threaten to murder me if I came on his property again.  Some people are just paranoid assholes.


My brother did cell tower maintenance for a while. He said the whackos who contracted out their property for tower locations were all too often approaching him with the barrel of a gun pointed at him.

He didn't keep doing it for very long.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've only had to deal with one census worker. She practically stalked me. Started knocking on neighbors' doors asking them questions about me. Parked behind my house to spy through my sliding glass door to see if I was out of the house or just ignoring her horn honking. I have a fence so she couldn't get in the yard. Finally I ignored her long enough that she went away.

So I understand this lady's frustration.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The census makes no sense and represents yet another example of our government sucking balls.

It's not 1790.

And then you have got this nonsense:

Your answer to this question should be based on how you identify. Each person can decide how to answer.

If you can't provide clear and objective criteria to use in answering your questions it has no business being forced upon people by law. You want to know my race, get me a DNA test...
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: The census makes no sense and represents yet another example of our government sucking balls.

It's not 1790.



Are you saying there shouldn't be a census anymore, or do you just not like that violators of immigration law are counted or something?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Harrell said she couldn't clearly see the census worker's identification badge.

Well then, that changes everything. Fire away!


I can see clearly she should not own a gun.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: The census makes no sense and represents yet another example of our government sucking balls.

It's not 1790.

And then you have got this nonsense:

Your answer to this question should be based on how you identify. Each person can decide how to answer.

If you can't provide clear and objective criteria to use in answering your questions it has no business being forced upon people by law. You want to know my race, get me a DNA test...


I don't think I'd be comfortable with the government having my DNA
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not the worst thing to happen to a census taker

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If I had the job, I'd dress up like this.

seaworld.comView Full Size


"Hello, I'm here to count you, ah ah ah ah."
 
