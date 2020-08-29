 Skip to content
(CBC)   Polar bear: "Let's go Dutch"   (cbc.ca) divider line
5
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shot dead?!

Fark off. This isn't some brown bear in New Jersey.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Requires some Fortitude to camp there.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fantastic series if you like David Lynch, Michael Gambon, drinking the urine of shroom eating reindeer, and polar bears, and some cast members from EuroVision.
 
668NeighborOfTheBeast [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Human, the tastiest of picnic baskets
 
Uranus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Polar bear shot for being a polar bear.
 
malle-herbert
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

