(KESQ Palm Springs)   Wakanda forever in mourning: Chadwick Boseman, 43, dies of colon cancer   (kesq.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
fark that's awful.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Too young
 
Antimatter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark cancer.
 
Error 482
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
fark cancer and fark 2020
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dang.
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh no! Horrible news.  He was great as Jackie Robinson.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
RIP

It felt like he hadn't even hit his stride yet. Awful news.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
RIP
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is farking bullshiat
 
farknozzle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
fark that noise. This year can EABOD/DIAF
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I hate this year so god damn much. RIP T'chala
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
fark cancer
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Butt stuff.  The answer is always butt stuff.  :(
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Da fuq?! He was 43? I thought early 30s at latest. And cancer?! I repeat, da fuq?!

Damn that sucks ass. He was an awesome BP
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
All that Wakandan technology and still no cure for cancer.

Fark cancer.
I really mean it, fark cancer.

Colon cancer is how my grandmother died. Never got to meet her.
 
Peaceboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And today's Jackie Robinson Day in the MLB.  Very sad and shocking news.
 
What the hell was that
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Butt stuff.  The answer is always butt stuff.  :(


Hey man, I didn't come into this thread to laugh, but I did, thanks.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't even have it in me for a 'goodnight, funnyman.' What a sucker punch.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
businessinsider.inView Full Size
fark cancer, i remember seeing this and people saying it may be for a role, just damn
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm in actual shock. He hid his diagnosis well. I absolutely LOVED Black Panther. Wakanda Forever.  Dang. Just...wow.
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
OMG!  What a farking gut punch.

He fought colon cancer for four years! 😪
 
Dibikad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Holy shiat. Cousin just texted me with this shiat and came here to double check and here it is. Didnt even know he was battling. Man was a damn good actor and had so much ahead. Goddamn.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Get up general, this is no place to die...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That rat needs to let Ant-Man out so he can fix this shiatty year.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This sucks.

Wasnt there a sequel in the works?
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Such a horrible loss. He had decades of potential in front of him. He stole every scene he was in.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Screw this goddamn timeline.
 
Regansmash33
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Da fuq?! He was 43? I thought early 30s at latest. And cancer?! I repeat, da fuq?!

Damn that sucks ass. He was an awesome BP


Apparently he got diagnosed in 2016 too.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
fark cancer.
 
Gonz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
fark cancer.

RIP
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mother.  F*cker.

Why, damn it?  Why him?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He was even good in crap movies like Draft Day.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
this sucks. fark cancer.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just a year older than me.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At 43?  The guy had a good 25-30 years ahead of him.  And he was brilliant.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Holy shiat?! This is completely stunning.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Rest in Power.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Very sad, RIP.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
43? Unacceptable. F cancer. I cannot believe it... Thought the headline was some kind of troll.
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wow. This is horrible. He was diagnosed 4 years ago, 39.
/have a family history, looks like i need to get checked sooner now.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Butt stuff.  The answer is always butt stuff.  :(


Fark user imageView Full Size


Quality post.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
WTF? No words. Forty-three is too young!
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You are a good man with a good heart, and it is hard for a good man to be king."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
2020 ain't taking any prisoners.
RIP Black Panther

/f*ck cancer
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wtf? That really sucks.

Seriously, f*ck cancer and f*ck 2020.
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Error 482: fark cancer and fark 2020


2020 in a nutshell:
cdn.discordapp.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I just threw up. I literally vomited while sitting with this information.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He was first diagnosed in 2016. That means he got ripped and made the first movie while he had it. And the other Marvel films as well. Amazing.

First Kobe, now... I can't even.

What the fark does 2020 have against black people? Haven't they been screwed over enough?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.