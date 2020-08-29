 Skip to content
(Vox)   This could be the worst hurricane season in history   (vox.com) divider line
20
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 15 years ago today. Katrina did unspeakable things to SE La and the Gulf Coast. And this year, just shy of that anniversary, SW La became a disaster. Man I can't go through that sh*t again. And the worst part of the season is yet to come.

Hurricanes are always a threat but they don't usually cause this sort of damage (plenty of storms hit that don't make sensational news). It's not like it happens every single year. New Orleans has been hit by plenty of hurricanes since the nightmare of Katrina and it's more of a pain in the ass than a catastrophe. But Laura? Jesus, what a mess. I'm feeling guilty and selfish that it didn't wreck my already 'rona-screwed life. There are plenty of Lake Charles area people here in New Orleans right now and I wish there was more I could do for them.

People say, "Maybe you all should move." Where? Even Jersey got walloped by a storm not long ago. The Midwest is rife with tornadoes. Everyone knows that California is eventually going to have no warning before a massive earthquake occurs. Plus, I love this place.

Screw hurricanes. Go away! Go back to whatever part of the ocean you formed in!

/that's not racism, lol, I'm talking about the weather
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well it is 2020.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
... so far.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
yes.

i mean no.


climate change is just an evil democratic hoax, right?

like this big anti-trump covid hoax, right?

but warmer seas mean stronger storms, right?

i mean no.


this is all a big fake-out designed to kill capitalism, right?

this is no big deal. it's nothing new, right?

but hurricanes have always happened right?

i mean no...
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

the midwest isn't "rife with tornadoes".  and a tornado is random, unpredictable in path but, leaves a trail of damage a mile wide.... not 50 miles wide like a hurricanes storm surge.  a little prep and a basement make the midwest safe enough for me.

warmer oceans = stronger hurricanes
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just as well the administration didn't raid FEMA's budget.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Knowing that some little girl's foot impression in the Sierra desert is all that it takes to birth one of these incredible natural events is insane. I live within 75 miles within the Gulf Coast so I feel ya. Dodged a bullet with this last one.
 
Insain2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm lovin it when I hear about the folks whom "Choose" to live in the zone just keep rebuilding & more move in as well.

I got away from the crazy drug infected neighborhoods of De-toilet, because it got so bad that, while I was at work one of my neighbors shot up the whole road.  2 of the bullets came through the ease of my window in my bedroom.

It took me 10 more years before I could move outta there but I saw what was next for me.  I chose to get out & I moved out I wasn't gonna wait for another "Drive-By".........
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thanks, global warming deniers!

\and also people who accept global warming, but think short-term profit is more important than long-term survival
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
God's way of punishing the south for voting as they did.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
tpmchris
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

You think those storms just stop at the beach, don't you?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hurricanes are not going to go away until we get serious about global warming.

\Narrator: they didn't get serious about global warming
 
tpmchris
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How a Hurricane Is Born | The Science of Superstorms | BBC
Youtube 4f45jA5UxB0
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

You don't understand the word "zone", do you?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Anytime someone says some shiat like "move where the _____ aren't" you can just dismiss anything further they have to say about it. Everywhere on earth is susceptible to violent natural events. The places somewhat less often impacted would quickly be inhabited as densely as the Favelas of São Paulo if everyone tried to relocate to them.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Chadwick Boseman died during this hurricane season.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tpmchris: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4f45jA5U​xB0]


Um, so we're blaming hurricanes on little black girls walking on sand?  That's some grade-A British racist bullsh*t.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Thanks, global warming deniers!

\and also people who accept global warming, but think short-term profit is more important than long-term survival


LOLOLOLOL You think humans can change what mother nature wants to do? Farking fool. If this pandemic has proven anything, we don't control shiat. Even the countries that handled it quickly and efficiently were still biatch slapped by reality.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Imagine how bad could things have been if we had real global warming.
 
