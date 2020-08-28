 Skip to content
(Washington Post) That creepy guy in the bottom of the outdoor toilet isn't the only one interested in your poop
22
•       •       •

22 Comments
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So google tells you where the rust is,but  you still have to chip and paint.
They've automated your commanding officer...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'mo poop
'mo testing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm not sure how I missed a thread by this much...
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never poop in public restrooms.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Agent 13?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Repeat poop thread!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
www1.pictures.zimbio.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Smart Pipe to the rescue again!
Smart Pipe | Infomercials | Adult Swim
Youtube DJklHwoYgBQ
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Make Poop - Mr. Safety (With Lyrics)
Youtube 3itVNW2Ewo8
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I know he was not an American, but DDG 42 should be the USS Adams, not the USS Mahan.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somehow, it works
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
