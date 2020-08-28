 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Another confirmed COVID-19 re-infection. Old? 25. Pre-existing health problems? Otherwise healthy. Asymptomatic? Sicker the second time. Foreign shiathole? Reno, NV. Well... feck. (._. )   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

295 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2020 at 10:56 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Domestic shiathole.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I coughed a man in Reno, just to see him die.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Muri- *cough* *wheeze*

...'Murica.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That really puts a damper on Pence's "miracle vaccine" if your immunity only lasts a couple months
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we go.
This could have been front page news in a normal universe.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FWIW, this is the Daily Fail reporting a non-peer reviewed study.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cagey B: FWIW, this is the Daily Fail reporting a non-peer reviewed study.


We still need more proof and studies, but here's a better article.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/28/health​/​covid-19-reinfection-nevada/index.html​
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And more importantly, it's the Daily Fail.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is the daily fail, so now I have trouble believing in re-infections, doctors, and Reno, Nevada existing!
 
wxboy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I would expect this to happen a handful of times with most any virus, just due to variability among the immune systems of the human population.  Single random cases of this (a few out of how many million known infections so far?) do not mean we're all farked.  When this becomes far more frequent, then we should worry.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why is everybody complaining about this being The Daily Mail?
Are you all saying that Fark links to unreliable news sources? Why would they do that??
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Why is everybody complaining about this being The Daily Mail?
Are you all saying that Fark links to unreliable news sources? Why would they do that??


Clickbait brings in ad revenue.  It's why there are no trolls on Fark.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That headline gave me COVID-19
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It appears that people can be re-infected with the Rona within 3 months of recovering from a bout of it. This concept of permanent immunity just isn't real.  Even an effective vaccine may have to be re-administered on a periodic basis.
 
walkerhound
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I know how farkers love their cats, so I encourage you to look up how FIP, another coronavirus, plays out. Initial infection: mild, but the virus hides out in the GI tract (otherwise undetectable), mutating randomly over time until something slips, the virus comes raging back and the cat is farked.

This virus isn't playing by the typical human playbook, but that doesn't mean there's not a playbook.

Bonus, FIP treatment drug seems to help treat covid-19: https://www.livescience.com/cat-corona​virus-drugs-treat-human-COVID-19.html
 
Stibium
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wxboy: I would expect this to happen a handful of times with most any virus, just due to variability among the immune systems of the human population.  Single random cases of this (a few out of how many million known infections so far?) do not mean we're all farked.  When this becomes far more frequent, then we should worry.


He got hit with a different strain. Like getting over H1N1 and then getting H5N1.

This is interesting for a few reasons. There seem to be different strains already in America, and cross-strain immunity may not be possible. It may suggest a broad spectrum vaccine could work, but I wouldn't expect anything like that for another's couple years.

Another point of speculation is that he may have gotten infected by someone not from that state, that had a different strain. Possibly the first, but more likely his second infection. National lockdowns would be the only way to combat this, other than going to the point of forced herd immunity. Even though mutation rates may be low, with so many cases going on right now there are naturally going to be many competing strains popping up. These will eventually be isolated to local regions and states as time goes on, meaning a natural balkanization of America as certain strains dominate particular parts of the country.

It's not good, especially right now.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OldRod: That really puts a damper on Pence's "miracle vaccine" if your immunity only lasts a couple months


Imagine if it turns out that, for these reasons, neither vaccines nor immunity through infection+recovery are viable prevention plans.  Then what? This guy's second round is more severe than his first "it's just the flu" experience.  Wonder if that'll be a trend.  That'd knock out an option for the MAGA "well, oh well, just go back to normal and if you die you die." approach.  What's left?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.