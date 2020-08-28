 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter) Weeners BBC tweets out a very graphic weather forecast   (twitter.com) divider line
22
    More: Weeners, shot  
•       •       •

1632 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2020 at 10:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only if you're a pervert, subby
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get those jubles checked, mate.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Distended Pendulous Frenulum.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, that Doctor Manhattan sure is a jokester!
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that explains Essex girls.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
glowing tip
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big blue cock.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Essex is getting it from a BBC...
 
tinyarena
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One time I wanted to tell my kids about this great show I watched.
I got as far as, "It was on the BBC..."
True Story
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's raining men, er, pudenda.  Could always be worse, female pudenda are a lot heavier and if there's breasts, they can be the size of melons, which is usually an analogy reserved for hail.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Big blue cock.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Essex is getting it from a BBC...


Essex
Wessex
Sussex
and
Middlesex

What happened to Norsex, I wonder.

Must have been taken over by Norfolk.

Funnier if you pronounce it with the proper British pronounciation.

For a nation that used to say "No Sex Please, We're English (British)" they certainly have left a lot of rude names all over the cartography.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dammit Clarkson
 
joaquin closet [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meat and two veg?
 
recombobulator
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's not a weather forecast. That's God sending a sign to the EU.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.