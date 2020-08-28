 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Missoulian)   Juror: "I ain't wearing no dang mask. The risks are exaggerated." Minutes later... Juror: Why are the inmates laughing at me?   (missoulian.com) divider line
33
    More: Awkward, Judge, United States, Phillip Dupaul, Cascade County Detention Center, Jury, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, U.S. state, Judge Larson  
•       •       •

1073 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2020 at 9:18 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's sort of wrong to sentence someone to death (or at least a decent chance) for not wearing a mask, but then again, he could be killing 12+ people by not wearing a mask, so I guess it balances out. We're at that point where we have to make the tough decisions about possibly killing the people who are fine with killing us.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anti-maskers are literally Nazis.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Masks shouldn't be partisan.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Masks shouldn't be partisan.


NONE of this should be partisan.

I just do not get it. I really do not.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA: When Dupaul was released 24 hours later, his wife picked up him. His work entails cleaning properties for elderly folk who aren't physically able to do it themselves. "What do I do now?" Dupaul said. "I can't go into peoples' homes."

Hmm. Frequent contact with the elderly and infirm, but refuses to wear a mask during a pandemic. I think his clients might be better off without him.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dupaul, meanwhile, argues the judge did not have the authority to jail him and said law enforcement was "wrong" to put him in jail with those who may have been infected.


If it's no worse than the flu, what's he worried about?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it's right, but it certainly is hilarious.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter would announce a 55-person outbreak at the jail

You dun goofed.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This sounds like it falls under "play stupid games, win stupid prizes"
 
Huntceet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Stiggin' it to the libs! Yeah!
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

King Something: Anti-maskers are literally Nazis.


What about pro-choice maskers
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good thing the risk is exaggerated.  Otherwise, he might be in trouble.
 
Usernate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"The judge started saying that this wasn't for my safety, it's for everyone's safety," Dupaul said in a phone interview on Friday. "I said that's fine, but I couldn't wear a mask and I told him it was hard for me to breathe. ... I said he didn't have the authority to make me do it, and he seemed to get agitated at that point and said he would put me in jail for 24 hours to think about it."

I lol'd
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When Dupaul was released 24 hours later, his wife picked up him. His work entails cleaning properties for elderly folk who aren't physically able to do it themselves.
"What do I do now?" Dupaul said. "I can't go into peoples' homes."

Ughhhhhh, go back to your old job designing rockets at NASA?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Weatherkiss: Masks shouldn't be partisan.

NONE of this should be partisan.

I just do not get it. I really do not.


It's partisan because Trump made it partisan.  He wants to divide the country and that was a way to do it.  Well, he did it.
 
itsdan [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
While I get the initial feeling of this being funny, since this isn't the flu, the judge sentenced him to be exposed to a potentially deadly virus. That's farked up. And even if you don't give a shiat about him there's everyone he comes into contact with, everyone they come into contact with, and so on.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I swear, what part of "Judge" didn't you understand?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not wearing a mask....

...and creating a nuisance.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dumb motherfarker. There's not a single farking surgical mask in existence that "hampers one's breathing".

If a guy can run a half marathon wearing 19 surgical masks, this dickhead can wear one.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Usernate: "The judge started saying that this wasn't for my safety, it's for everyone's safety," Dupaul said in a phone interview on Friday. "I said that's fine, but I couldn't wear a mask and I told him it was hard for me to breathe. ... I said he didn't have the authority to make me do it, and he seemed to get agitated at that point and said he would put me in jail for 24 hours to think about it."

I lol'd


Right? "Hey, my taxes paid for those robes, pal! You watch your tone!"

Judge's lucky the guy didn't break out the whippersnapper.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

itsdan: While I get the initial feeling of this being funny, since this isn't the flu, the judge sentenced him to be exposed to a potentially deadly virus. That's farked up. And even if you don't give a shiat about him there's everyone he comes into contact with, everyone they come into contact with, and so on.


Where else would you impound a person for a time for contempt of a judge? Being an asswipe to a judge is an obvious and extremely easy way to spend a night in jail. That's just how things work.

An alternative may be an ankle monitor and a month of house arrest. I'd argue it would be a more fitting punishment.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When did being an obstinate, willfully ignorant jackass become the norm in this country?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

koder: It's sort of wrong to sentence someone to death (or at least a decent chance) for not wearing a mask, but then again, he could be killing 12+ people by not wearing a mask, so I guess it balances out. We're at that point where we have to make the tough decisions about possibly killing the people who are fine with killing us.


The judge didn't do that. The jail staff who put him in gen pop instead of isolation while knowing the exposure risk did that.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I-K-Rumba: When Dupaul was released 24 hours later, his wife picked up him. His work entails cleaning properties for elderly folk who aren't physically able to do it themselves.
"What do I do now?" Dupaul said. "I can't go into peoples' homes."

Ughhhhhh, go back to your old job designing rockets at NASA?


Bootstraps, Snowflake.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

itsdan: While I get the initial feeling of this being funny, since this isn't the flu, the judge sentenced him to be exposed to a potentially deadly virus. That's farked up. And even if you don't give a shiat about him there's everyone he comes into contact with, everyone they come into contact with, and so on.


Well, it was either that or a gas pedaling with a steel toe roper.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Dupaul, meanwhile, argues the judge did not have the authority to jail him and said law enforcement was "wrong" to put him in jail with those who may have been infected.


If it's no worse than the flu, what's he worried about?


The self actualization is right on the tip of his tongue too.

"Its not a threat.... until they put me into the general pop that has infections, then its a threat."

I'm really getting sick of having to point out the blatant hypocrisy of the right.  You'd think these people might actually reflect on what they're saying and possibly their beliefs when such stupid shiat comes out of their mouths.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Exluddite: When did being an obstinate, willfully ignorant jackass become the norm in this country?


When Columbus discovered India?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
the rest of the article has the sherriff squaring off against the judge.

some things to keep an eye out for in coming months...

""What I failed to anticipate was that an out-of-town judge from Missoula would not respect my concerns or the values of the people in Cascade County," Slaughter, elected sheriff in 2018, said in the press release. "Judge Larson is not accountable to the citizens of Cascade County, he felt he could do whatever he wanted."

"I am truly sorry for what happened to Phillip Dupaul under my watch," Slaughter said in the release. "This was not justice of any kind; this was a judge who used very poor judgement in our community."

and this chestnut:

"Still, Dupaul repeatedly used the word "negligence" in describing the judge's and local law enforcement's handling of his mask refusal. "

Someone is awfully concerned with law enforcement when it impacts him.
 
moto-geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MurphyMurphy: This sounds like it falls under "play stupid games, win stupid prizes"


i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Exluddite: When did being an obstinate, willfully ignorant jackass become the norm in this country?


Some parts of the country different than others, but I'm pretty sure it was one of the founding principles of Montana statehood in 1889.
 
moto-geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Abox: King Something: Anti-maskers are literally Nazis.

What about pro-choice maskers


They're only fugitive Nazis
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.