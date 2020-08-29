 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Deseret News)   Salt Lake City - Roommate wanted. Must not inject me with ketamine and E. Coli   (deseret.com) divider line
7
    More: Weird, Plea, Staphylococcus aureus, Janie Lynn Ridd, Felony, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Salt Lake City, Staphylococcus, Utah  
•       •       •

193 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Aug 2020 at 1:41 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Something tells me that this was more than a "roommate".
 
Drearyx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Something tells me that this was more than a "roommate".


Seems important.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
it was attempted murder.  i still think the punishment for attempted murder should be the same as murder.  your own incompetence should not grant leniency.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: it was attempted murder.  i still think the punishment for attempted murder should be the same as murder.  your own incompetence should not grant leniency.


Sure. On the other hand, when someone attempts murder let's not give them a free pass to finish the job.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well well well subby look who's got such a high bar all the sudden
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AquaTatanka: it was attempted murder.  i still think the punishment for attempted murder should be the same as murder.  your own incompetence should not grant leniency.


Wasn't that a line of defense re Trump and Ukraine? Maybe she hired Dershowitz
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.