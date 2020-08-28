 Skip to content
 
(Fark)   Video games, pop music, British government, and commercial airliners are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, August 16-22: Cinnadust Edition   (fark.com) divider line
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last week we ran a story on Cinnadust, the new sprinkle-on topping from B&G Foods.

It's basically (as the Fark headline stated) the crumbs from the bottom of a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal - mostly sugar and cinnamon and a little toasted oat flour or whatever they make the little toasty things that serve as the sugar and cinnamon delivery system from. I actually had this exact idea I had when I was like eight - and then Mom got mad at me for a) crushing up breakfast cereal, and b) putting it on my ice cream. I mean, probably because it was basically pure sugar that I didn't need at 8 o'clock at night, and the cereal was supposed to be for breakfast, but still. It was awesome stuff, as I can attest to personally having tried it once when she was at work and Dad was in the living room.

I think commercial food development people from Gen X are really hitting their stride nowadays - what with the insane flavors of PopTarts all the time and breakfast cereal-flavored cappucinos. It's all the stuff we wanted when we were kids and never were able to have it because our parents thought it was weird, but now we can have it. And we all know we really invented it in our heads when we were kids, but we respect the people that actually made it happen.

Anyways, take the Quiz, and come back and tell us what weird food you "invented" as a kid that you've seen on store shelves now that you're an adult.

Winners and Easiest/Hardest from last week are in the NotNewsletter

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues on the Quiz.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woo hoo ... first place with a whole 270.... (fails at a handspring...alas)

/doesn't really expect the score to hold up... further alases (alasi?)
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I do like visiting Strawberry Fields.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Huh, I totally missed that thread about Parliament last week. Otherwise, I'd have posted a George Clinton reference or 3.

/gotta have that funk
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Huh, I totally missed that thread about Parliament last week. Otherwise, I'd have posted a George Clinton reference or 3.

/gotta have that funk


They should relocate to Funkytown

..and get Lord Buckethead to play bass
 
