(AZ Family)   There will be no ostrich on a stick this year   (azfamily.com) divider line
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Problem is you won't being seeing carnivals and fairs until the COVID-19 vaccine comes out, and it sounds like that will be real soon.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fine; I guess I'll have to pull off to the side of I-10 at Picacho Peak and rustle up one of my own.

/And grab a grape Mister Misty freeze at the DQ on the way out.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Ostrich Festival sounds like a good place to do some light psychedelic drugs and just be there to bear witness to the avian glory. The smell is probably off putting though
 
skyotter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ostrich is delicious, don't tease me like that.
 
Pinhead Patriot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

