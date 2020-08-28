 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Photos of damage from Hurricane Laura looks like a tornado tore through the place   (theatlantic.com) divider line
    Louisiana, Tropical cyclone, Hurricane Laura, Gulf of Mexico, Gulf Coast, Hurricane Katrina  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...I, for one, cannot wait for the prompt and effective FEMA response. I mean, the paper towel market is going to soar through the roof!

/which is good because there a lot of roofs scattered around
//LA Farkers, hope you and yours are safe
///not holding my breath for a Federal response
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$5 says the Trump campaign uses those photos as a rallying cry against ANTIFA.
 
otiosa
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I grew up visiting Holly Beach in the summer as a kid. Hurricane Rita tore up everything, and I do mean everything down to the foundations, in that beach town, including the road along the coast. I'm glad these houses mostly have done better by nature of still being mostly intact. Amazing how better building codes make a difference.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey your house might be gone but you could have a free boat waiting in your yard.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Alright Texans, 'hurricanes' are sort of like 'water tornadoes'
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Look on the bright side, free paper towels.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

otiosa: I grew up visiting Holly Beach in the summer as a kid. Hurricane Rita tore up everything, and I do mean everything down to the foundations, in that beach town, including the road along the coast. I'm glad these houses mostly have done better by nature of still being mostly intact. Amazing how better building codes make a difference.


Yeah, Florida extending the Miami-Dade/Broward county building code to the rest of the state has undoubtedly saved lives, and will probably save a couple trillion over the coming decades.
 
Cheops
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Alright Texans, 'hurricanes' are sort of like 'water tornadoes'


Plus they spawn actual tornadoes, so hey, some of those pictures probably do show tornado damage.  Especially the one with the completely flattened house in the foreground with the mostly intact houses in the background.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nothing happened, it's all a Democratic Plot to distract from the RNC.

Plus, we already spent the FEMA money on the wall.

\ You voted for him.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What seems odd to me is that in all those pictures, none of the businesses or houses seemed to have been boarded up. It's not like they didn't know it was coming.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AsparagusFTW: $5 says the Trump campaign uses those photos as a rallying cry against ANTIFA.


Conversely, I also hope that Antifa doesn't use the same photos to troll people saying "we can make your neighborhoods look like this, no hurricanes required".
 
