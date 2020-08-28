 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Today's Fark-ready headline: one-armed, schizophrenic roller-skater charged in stabbing rampage   (nypost.com) divider line
16
16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he's on Match.com, talk about a one of a kind fella.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Simpsons do this in season twenty-four?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is it wrong to almost be impressed by the level of balance needed there?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is the knife okay?
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There used to be an amputee roller derby player who went by the name of "One Arm Bandit".
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Exit The Fugative with Kimble in hot pursuit.

/ Oh, come on! None of you thought of this? How wet behind the ears are you whipper-snappers nowadays? Just kidding. I don't care. No skin off my back if the reference is too old, it's older than me.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, almost, I guess. I wasn't old enough to watch the show, so it might as well be the Jack Parr Show.

/ Is it suddenly dusty in here?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Let me tell you once again: he's BAD
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Difficulty:  Not Portland
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tell me again why we don't have medicare for all? And why Medicare doesn't cover mental health enough? See! Being a cheap a$$ 🤡 just costed a bunch of people more than money. Fiscal conservatives are short-sighted and callous. Eat them, figuratively speaking of course.
 
Stibium
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Terri lost an arm?!!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jaga Jazzist - 'One-Armed Bandit' (Live with Britten Sinfonia)
Youtube yArd182I3aU
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Exit The Fugative with Kimble in hot pursuit.

/ Oh, come on! None of you thought of this? How wet behind the ears are you whipper-snappers nowadays? Just kidding. I don't care. No skin off my back if the reference is too old, it's older than me.


<jack cunningly escapes into a gravel playground, as the end credits roll>
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Te-QUI-la!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did he happen to say which aliens?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Difficulty:  Not Portland


How is this not Florida?
Or at least Venice beach?!
 
