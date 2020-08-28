 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Mail delivery suspended at L.A. public housing complex with over 1,800 residents "because of safety issues"   (ktla.com) divider line
29
    More: Murica, Culver City, California, Mar Vista, Los Angeles, California, Mail delivery, Los Angeles County, California, Los Angeles, Venice, Los Angeles, California, Culver City facility, Ballona Creek  
•       •       •

792 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2020 at 7:35 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All Democratic areas can expect major disruptions to their mail service.  It's just the President destroying one of our cherished institutions so he can rig the election.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: All Democratic areas can expect major disruptions to their mail service.  It's just the President destroying one of our cherished institutions so he can rig the election.


Not sure about that in this case.

Unless yours was a joke that went right over my head.

Centralized mailboxes is how most complexes work.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they didn't go with the tried and true Gang Activity In The Area™.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Europe, this failure of government can happen to you, too.

/be careful
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In a Wednesday email to city staffers, Strong said that after two incidents reported by postal employees this week - one involving a threatening tenant, another an "uncontrollable dog" - he was suspending mail delivery to Mar Vista Gardens until the new, centralized banks of mailboxes are set up at the housing complex.

This seems pretty reasonable. The USPS is pretty quick to shut off your mail service the second they get bitten or screamed at because of a late check. LA isn't Trumpy enough to do this for political reasons.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Control your dog, don't be an a******. Then you can have nice things.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Marcus Aurelius: All Democratic areas can expect major disruptions to their mail service.  It's just the President destroying one of our cherished institutions so he can rig the election.

Not sure about that in this case.

Unless yours was a joke that went right over my head.

Centralized mailboxes is how most complexes work.


The decision was made on 2 reports for a 1400 person residency.  One was about a dog.
RTFA, then comment, that's how Fark usually doesn't work.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So before we go tin foil USPS is being ruined so Trump wins.  Y'all have to actually know how it is at that project.  I have been to parts of Los Angeles and lived in parts of Los Angeles that were openly hostile to any government folks.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
1800 residents and they still dont have centralized mailboxes?

The timing is suspicious, but the problem certainly isn't.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: So before we go tin foil USPS is being ruined so Trump wins.  Y'all have to actually know how it is at that project.  I have been to parts of Los Angeles and lived in parts of Los Angeles that were openly hostile to any government folks.


They based that decision on 2 reports, one being an aggressive dog.
Please reply.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: American-Irish eyes: So before we go tin foil USPS is being ruined so Trump wins.  Y'all have to actually know how it is at that project.  I have been to parts of Los Angeles and lived in parts of Los Angeles that were openly hostile to any government folks.

They based that decision on 2 reports, one being an aggressive dog.
Please reply.


2 is double the amount. Don't need to be harassed at work by any number of people or animals
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Marcus Aurelius: All Democratic areas can expect major disruptions to their mail service.  It's just the President destroying one of our cherished institutions so he can rig the election.

Not sure about that in this case.

Unless yours was a joke that went right over my head.

Centralized mailboxes is how most complexes work.


Wolf892: MrSplifferton: American-Irish eyes: So before we go tin foil USPS is being ruined so Trump wins.  Y'all have to actually know how it is at that project.  I have been to parts of Los Angeles and lived in parts of Los Angeles that were openly hostile to any government folks.

They based that decision on 2 reports, one being an aggressive dog.
Please reply.

2 is double the amount. Don't need to be harassed at work by any number of people or animals


Lapdog much?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: So before we go tin foil USPS is being ruined so Trump wins.  Y'all have to actually know how it is at that project.  I have been to parts of Los Angeles and lived in parts of Los Angeles that were openly hostile to any government folks.


Actual LA resident and son of a mail carrier here. It has more to do with people getting pissy about their paychecks, as if the mail carrier has fark-all to do with that. Pissing off the mailman has the success rate of screaming at a road crew for moving too slow.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wolf892: MrSplifferton: American-Irish eyes: So before we go tin foil USPS is being ruined so Trump wins.  Y'all have to actually know how it is at that project.  I have been to parts of Los Angeles and lived in parts of Los Angeles that were openly hostile to any government folks.

They based that decision on 2 reports, one being an aggressive dog.
Please reply.

2 is double the amount. Don't need to be harassed at work by any number of people or animals


Fair point.  
Can we compare that to other places that did or didn't get their mail service cut?
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Safety issues such as "a dog" and "some guy". Yeah seems legit.
 
suid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wolf892:   2 is double the amount. Don't need to be harassed at work by any number of people or animals

You're absolutely right.

And the next time one of your distant neighbors' dogs gets loose on the street, you'll be fine with the postal service suspending service to your entire street (and maybe a few blocks around - after all, dogs do get around), and making you drive 3 blocks to pick up your mail.  Right?  Because you "deserve it"?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: Safety issues such as "a dog" and "some guy". Yeah seems legit.


Only in a tenament will mail men have to deal with a 'rabid' dog in their 'yard'
/That seems so freaking absurd to me.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
1800 tenants on 43 acres. Nice!
Between us and our neighbors, we're 4 people on the same size property.
We also have centralized maiboxes for the "general area". Not for safety reasons, but to save the delivery guy a few hundred miles and several hours a day. Ours is about a couple miles from the house. I'm guessing those 1800 tenants won't have to go that far, so what's the problem with a set-up like that?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: 1800 tenants on 43 acres. Nice!
Between us and our neighbors, we're 4 people on the same size property.
We also have centralized maiboxes for the "general area". Not for safety reasons, but to save the delivery guy a few hundred miles and several hours a day. Ours is about a couple miles from the house. I'm guessing those 1800 tenants won't have to go that far, so what's the problem with a set-up like that?


The complex owners have to pay for the box. If they're half as slumlordy as they usually are, they've been fighting it tooth-and-nail.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"I'm the mail carrier, I deliver shiat around here. You just live here. Yeah, that's right, you better walk away. Go on and walk away...'cause I'm gonna' burn this mail box down. King Kong ain't got shiat on the mail!"

- Kevin Costner, The Postman
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I dealt with worse delivering newspapers as a kid.

You think a person gets angry over a late check? Try the wrath of a boomer that didn't get his morning paper placed in the blue vase on the kitchen porch by 5:15am, back in the late '70s-early '80s. I had one woman who would sick her dog on me when I came around to collect (fixed the dog with a squirt gun and some ammonia).
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: All Democratic areas can expect major disruptions to their mail service.  It's just the President destroying one of our cherished institutions so he can rig the election.


HE HAS TO GO
 
nobody11155
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Centralized mailboxes is how most complexes work.


And most (all?) new subdivisions too.

But if they would actually acknowledge truth then there would be no reason for whining and complaining.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: SurelyShirley: 1800 tenants on 43 acres. Nice!
Between us and our neighbors, we're 4 people on the same size property.
We also have centralized maiboxes for the "general area". Not for safety reasons, but to save the delivery guy a few hundred miles and several hours a day. Ours is about a couple miles from the house. I'm guessing those 1800 tenants won't have to go that far, so what's the problem with a set-up like that?

The complex owners have to pay for the box. If they're half as slumlordy as they usually are, they've been fighting it tooth-and-nail.


So cut service to everyone!  That's your solution?
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: I dealt with worse delivering newspapers as a kid.

You think a person gets angry over a late check? Try the wrath of a boomer that didn't get his morning paper placed in the blue vase on the kitchen porch by 5:15am, back in the late '70s-early '80s. I had one woman who would sick her dog on me when I came around to collect (fixed the dog with a squirt gun and some ammonia).


so you sucked at the game 'paper poy'
/that was a joke
//farkers should laugh
///I'm sure a lot of you are as old as I am (3 slashes)
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At my apartment complex, with its own share of issues with residents deciding on using a 2nd Amendment solution to a temporary problem, we have had a community mailbox setup for more than a year with no issues at all (this is, actually, the preferred system for the USPS to handle mail deliveries to apartment complexes above a certain size, and is nothing new).
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: In a Wednesday email to city staffers, Strong said that after two incidents reported by postal employees this week - one involving a threatening tenant, another an "uncontrollable dog" - he was suspending mail delivery to Mar Vista Gardens until the new, centralized banks of mailboxes are set up at the housing complex.

This seems pretty reasonable. The USPS is pretty quick to shut off your mail service the second they get bitten or screamed at because of a late check. LA isn't Trumpy enough to do this for political reasons.


But but but TRUMP FASCISM!!!!
 
Target Builder
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Off topic but related to the click I just gave this article:

CSB: I've started clicking all the Trump ads I get while browsing, which are a LOT. For some reason the computers have decided I'm prime demographic to be swayed to vote for Trump. Anyway... since starting this I've noticed a distinct downwards trend in the products of other advertising I get pushed, for example TFA had ads trying to sell me this Shirt:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And wow is there a lot to unpack in that...
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.