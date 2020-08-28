 Skip to content
 
(Twitter) Good News: Jacob Blake's attorney confirms the felony warrant against Blake has just been vacated, handcuffs removed in his hospital bed, and the deputies have left his room
52 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
46 minutes ago  

Breaking News: Jacob Blake's attorney just told WISN-12 News Terry Sater the felony warrant against Blake has just been vacated, handcuffs removed in his hospital bed, and the deputies have left his room at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.


"Still... HE'S NO ANGEL." say the crackers.

The fark is up with the cheesecake bike cop pic?
 
OldRod
43 minutes ago  
Why the fark was he even handcuffed?  He's paralyzed from the shooting?
 
Badmoodman
43 minutes ago  
Good News: Jacob Blake's attorney confirms the felony warrant against Blake has just been vacated, handcuffs removed in his hospital bed, and the deputies have left his room

But not before punching Blake several times in the face and gut.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
43 minutes ago  

"Still... HE'S NO ANGEL." say the crackers.

The fark is up with the cheesecake bike cop pic?


This week's featured back-shooter
 
King Something
43 minutes ago  
Still doesn't explain why he was cuffed in the first place.

I figured they were gonna try to hit him with felony murder, by arguing that his failure to know his place resisting arrest directly lead to that dickhole crossing state lines to murder two people.
 
fragMasterFlash
42 minutes ago  
That cop has a very punchable face, IMHO.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
41 minutes ago  

"Still... HE'S NO ANGEL." say the crackers.

The fark is up with the cheesecake bike cop pic?


Cheesecake is supposed to be sexually attractive.  I wouldn't say this was cheesecake.

That's the angelic Boy Wonder of a cop who held him by the shirt while shooting him 7 times in the back in front of his children, friends and family.  As opposed to the picture of the obviously drug-addled, nightclubbing thug they handcuffed to a bed after shooting him 7 times in the back in front of his children, friends and family, paralyzing him.
 
cman
40 minutes ago  

He had an active warrant out for felony sexual abuse, misdemeanor trespassing, and disorderly conduct. The charges were filed in early July.

https://wcca.wicourts.gov/caseDetail.​h​tml?caseNo=2020CF000736&countyNo=30&in​dex=0&mode=details
 
kevlar51
37 minutes ago  
You never know who might have a gun. So cops should be allowed to shoot everyone.
 
Nadie_AZ
33 minutes ago  
So when does the police officer get this kind of treatment?
 
some_beer_drinker
31 minutes ago  

sounds good to me.
 
cman
31 minutes ago  

Never.
 
OdradekRex
30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wait - I've seen this one!
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
28 minutes ago  
So sexual assault and domestic violence is cool if you are shot by police.

Nice precedence we are setting
 
Bslim
28 minutes ago  
A bunch of roided-up D-students, deployed (at taxpayer expense) to "guard" over a man they themselves have crippled for life.

America in a nutshell

Oh, and meanwhile
s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
cman
28 minutes ago  

They'll probably refile the charges in the future

With present events I think everyone will agree that he will not get a fair trial
 
quiotu
26 minutes ago  

I think the point is he was shot 7 times and is likey not farking going anywhere.

And if he does get up and moonwalk out of the hospital, give him some room because you just tried to kill Luke Cage or something...
 
Bslim
26 minutes ago  

No, those are crimes that should be processed in a court of law. What part of the criminal code allows for summary execution over a warrant?
What is your point, troll?
 
OldRod
26 minutes ago  

Probably around the same time as the ones in Kentucky get arrested for killing Breonna
 
gilgigamesh
26 minutes ago  
Felony?

Felony what? Theft of seven bullets? Felony making cops look bad?
 
waxbeans
24 minutes ago  
N.W.A - F*** tha Police (CLEAN) [HQ]
Youtube 6d3eideBBWc
 
asciibaron
24 minutes ago  
i'm sure the attorney printed out the Fark thread as evidence.
 
studebaker hoch
24 minutes ago  
Classic cop move.

Drop the charges once it acutely obvious that they screwed up royally.

"See? Everything's all better now"
 
fiddlehead
23 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
23 minutes ago  

My money is on the lame "standard procedure" excuse.
 
rudemix
23 minutes ago  

I prefer it to the precedent people with warrants or a criminal record can be shot with impunity by police and cheered by authoritarian bootlickers
 
odinsposse
22 minutes ago  

"You see, cops are basically savage animals who will murder anyone if they twitch wrong  And everyone knows that. That is my defense of the police."
 
flannelcat
22 minutes ago  
pacify the people.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
22 minutes ago  
Vacated? Or was he given an initial court appearance from the hospital bed and released from custody pending trial? The warrant was undoubtedly "served" on him post shooting. Why it would have taken so long for an initial hearing to make it clear that 1) the warrant had been served and 2) that he wasn't a flight risk is shocking. This should have been done in the immediate aftermath of the shooting so that he and his family would have had complete control over his treatment.
 
studebaker hoch
22 minutes ago  

That never gets old.
 
Serious Black
21 minutes ago  
How about they remove the bullets from his torso? Or permanently quit their jobs as police officers?
 
smeeekosixtyseven
21 minutes ago  
Well, I guess we're good here. Pack it up boys, riots over.
 
mattgsx
21 minutes ago  

The charges weren't dropped. But they also never formally booked him, so until he is actually "arrested" they can't have him handcuffed to a bed (at least that how I'm seeing it). They'll probably come back and formally arrest him when he's ready to be discharged, or they'll issue a summons for him to be in court before he's scheduled to be discharged so they can also tack on a failure to appear.
 
rudemix
21 minutes ago  
It may also be some budget move by the cops. If you keep someone in custody in a hospital typically the bill belongs to the city.
 
Kazan
21 minutes ago  

The punishment for those isn't death without trial, farking fascist asswipe.

oh and now the warrant has been vacated which means they a judge determined that something was farking bogus about the warrant.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
19 minutes ago  

Vacated is likely a bad way of describing it, likely an intentional way also. He's been taken into custody by police and the warrant has been served. There's no reason for the warrant to be "outstanding" anymore. Vacated doesn't mean the charges have been dropped, it means that serving the warrant is no longer necessary. They can be vacated for any number of reasons.
 
oukewldave
19 minutes ago  

When he rats out other cops?
 
TomDooley
18 minutes ago  

Still doesn't explain why he was cuffed in the first place.
 
HedlessChickn
18 minutes ago  

Have you applied for your brownshirt yet?
 
X-Geek
18 minutes ago  
Police: "So, we all cool now, right?"
 
Saiga410
18 minutes ago  

SOP.  Dropping the warrant allows the cops to close out that optics
 
cman
17 minutes ago  

If you are under arrest and are at a hospital, they cuff you

Standard procedure
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
17 minutes ago  

Our county hospital requires those in custody to be "secured." If they're not in a secure holding room, they're required to be secured to the bed. It's one of those black and white policies that is stupid and likely written by some lawyer who doesn't foresee, or care to foresee, a situation like this one where he's clearly "in custody" but clearly not at risk of fighting or fleeing.
 
Sexy Jesus
17 minutes ago  

Department policy. They adhere strictly to policy whenever it facilitates more cruelty. If the official policy does not allow for the same, or more, cruelty than not adhering to the policy, then the official policy is defenestrated and the cruelty is pursued, free of any restraints posed by the policy.  It's all very simple.
 
DayeOfJustice
16 minutes ago  

That doesnt mean that they knew about the warrant when they shot him. If they did, they wouldve said so instead of some bs about a knife they found after the fact. So they still shot him for no reason and even if he had a warrant, it didnt merit 7 shots in the back.
 
King Something
16 minutes ago  

A halfway-decent attorney should be able to get those charges dismissed with prejudice, on the grounds that the police chose to (try to) summarily execute him when they could have and should have arrested him instead. Not to mention the appearance of them arresting him for daring to survive their attempt to kill him.

Oh, and the whole "paralyzed from the waist down for life as the direct result of police brutality" thing.
 
cman
15 minutes ago  

I agree. What happened to him wasnt right. Not one damned bit.
 
waxbeans
15 minutes ago  

So we don't need a Court system, we just let the cops be judge, jury, and executioner?
It's mighty interesting how you are so sure you'll never be a victim of this!
 
Kazan
15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: So we don't need a Court system, we just let the cops be judge, jury, and executioner?


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvJiY​r​RcfQo
 
