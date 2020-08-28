 Skip to content
(MSN)   Winds howled, water leaked through windows and the generators kicked on at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. Despite it all, the NICU staff kept all 19 of its babies safe through the Category 4 storm. Tag needs to be plural   (msn.com) divider line
20
posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2020 at 3:20 PM



cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You mean they did their job that they trained for and get paid for?
That's not a hero.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sure that praise doesn't fall on the BUILDING since I doubt the nurses were bracing the windows with their bodies or anything like that?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cretinbob: You mean they did their job that they trained for and get paid for?
That's not a hero.


Sure, that's their job, but it is inherently risky to move a baby from NICU, even under the best of circumstances, let alone during a pandemic with an approaching storm.  So, them staying behind, with a Cat 4 storm coming, to care for these babies... yeah, I'd say they can be called heroes.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
<blink blink>

Isn't that what the generators are for?  To come on when the power goes out?  Also, even my childhood cheaply-built tract house from the late 50s had windows that didn't leak in a hurricane.  Somebody did some shiatty work down there in Lake Charles.

/Praise to the nurses who kept their heads and did their jobs professionally even when scared, though.  That's not easy.
 
lowlandr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My wife has been an RNC in NICU for 45 years. They are all indeed heros to every parent and child that needed them.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: You mean they did their job that they trained for and get paid for?
That's not a hero.


Username definitely checks out.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Big deal.  I spent the whole hurricane talking about how it was no big deal from my house in Iowa and nobody calls me a hero.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wait, infants on ventilators? Do they have Covid? What aren't we being told?

/s
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lowlandr: My wife has been an RNC in NICU for 45 years. They are all indeed heros to every parent and child that needed them.


Damn right.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cretinbob: You mean they did their job that they trained for and get paid for?
That's not a hero.


Oh eat an entire bag of shiat.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did I do that?
 
Canabian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And Richard Pryor parked a helicopter in the lobby because the A/C went out, where is his medal?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lake Chuck is the shiattiest, racist place I have ever lived.

I had a white friend who moved there from an Island.  Blonde Blue Eyed Bo Derek look alike.  But had an accent.

Guy at a bar says to me "I would ask her out but while you know she looks white she got something in that woodpile or been burning coal down there under the Palm Trees."

I also got pooled over repeatedly to check my papers cause I had the audacity to drive a VW Passat.

When the mall got a food court it was a black tie affair.

I actually had an office in that hospital building because I installed a billing system for the Medical ARts Clinic that was on it's premises.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cretinbob: You mean they did their job that they trained for and get paid for?
That's not a hero.


They're supposed to do their job even during a weather event? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Nobody gets paid that much
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: cretinbob: You mean they did their job that they trained for and get paid for?
That's not a hero.

Oh eat an entire bag of shiat.


So much this.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They are indeed true heroes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Sure that praise doesn't fall on the BUILDING since I doubt the nurses were bracing the windows with their bodies or anything like that?


Setting  aside  gett fired, is there any reason for them to stay there and risk their own lives for a paycheck?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OldRod: cretinbob: You mean they did their job that they trained for and get paid for?
That's not a hero.

Sure, that's their job, but it is inherently risky to move a baby from NICU, even under the best of circumstances, let alone during a pandemic with an approaching storm.  So, them staying behind, with a Cat 4 storm coming, to care for these babies... yeah, I'd say they can be called heroes.


Jerk needs to learn the difference between a job and a moral obligation
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Guess that's better than during Katrina, when the hospitals abandoned and/or euthanized some patients. https://en.wikipedia.org/wi​ki/Memorial​_Medical_Center_and_Hurricane_Katrina
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cretinbob: You mean they did their job that they trained for and get paid for?
That's not a hero.


You know how I know for damned sure you've never had a baby in the NICU?  Those people are heros regardless of what they did during the storm.  Oxford defines a hero as "a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities."  Have you ever watched your newborn baby come out struggling to breathe?  Ever seen her get whisked from the room and into the hands of a team of strangers, whose collective mission through her first week of life is getting her properly oxygenated despite her lungs not working right, and then getting ahead of tiny little things like jaundice and infection?  Ever seen the kindness they make sure to show to the babies going through drug withdrawal, whose parents don't come to visit them once during their time in the NICU?  Ever seen them comfort the parents of the babies who don't make it, despite their herculean efforts to keep it from being so, and then watch them swallow down their own grief as they go back and tend to the next patient?

No?   Because I've seen ALL of that, first hand, thanks to only having had to spend a week with my daughter in their care.  Every last person who goes into medicine and says, "sign me up for the NICU" -- they're dictionary-defined heros.

And you're a trolling ass.
 
