 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   U.S. decides to fly B-52 bombers over Europe "to show NATO solidarity". A B-52s concert tour in Europe to show some solidarity would have been a better idea   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
16
    More: Silly  
•       •       •

71 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2020 at 2:05 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've seen this movie before. One group of them will fly past their Fail-Safe points, and then...
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wouldn't have been surprised if they had been actual bombing runs ordered by US President Putin.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm sure the citizens of Dresden appreciated the gesture bigly.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh, hurrah! Baby Shiattydiaper gets to play with the Big Boy toys and bitterly remember the Trump boyz' Tonka Toys that his big mean brother used to hide from him. (See Mary Trump for details)
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A reminder to everyone of the US empire.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"We're just here as friends.  You know we're your friend, right?  "Cause you got a nice continent there, it'd be a shame if anything happened to it."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder what the SS has changed the real Code Names for Resident Evil and his caitiff crew to?

Remember those?

I bet the Beagle has Landed.

President Tounces the Cat may be "driving" but he is not in control by any stretch of the imagination.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
https://www.mynbc5.com/article/here-a​r​e-the-trump-familys-secret-service-cod​e-names/8638346

The is Mogul
His Present Wife is Muse
The Much Regretted Junior is (probably) Mountaineer
I'm Eric is (probably) Marksman

Barron?
Tiffany?

I know, let's play a game.

Merkin of Murkwood, Make-up, Messy, Mucky ....

The Cat. The Hat.. Thing One and Thing Two ...

Come on! It's fun! You don't want to wait to play because I might use up all the good ones before you get a chance to post.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought Trump hated NATO.  This is a waste of money.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/got nuthin
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This was not a show of solidarity.

It was a show of force.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: I've seen this movie before. One group of them will fly past their Fail-Safe points, and then...


Ride the bomb to the target!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I guess this means they can fly to Rome, if they want to...
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did Trump order them to land and refuel in Scotland so they would have to stay at his his shiatty golf resort/hotel? Again.

https://www.politico.com/story/2019/0​9​/12/air-force-trump-scottish-resort-14​93624
 
patcarew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Roam if you want to. Roam around the world.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Wouldn't have been surprised if they had been actual bombing runs ordered by US President Putin.


Too obvious, but it wouldn't surprise me if Trump sold surveillance footage.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.