 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bleacher Report)   Moving into a brand new home while Black? Yep, cops called. On former NFL player Brandon Marshall   (bleacherreport.com) divider line
37
    More: Murica, English-language films, National Football League, Call option, wide receiver Brandon Marshall, Wide receiver, Elections, Former NFL, security guard  
•       •       •

767 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 28 Aug 2020 at 6:20 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw damn, here I was, going to make a witty, topical joke about Marshall not being able to catch his deed... but the white cop kinda ruined the thread before it got started.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."


How could anyone imagine you'd side with the white authority figure.

Who could imagine...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How does a new home have a security guard?
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well this thread is off to a fantastic start shart
 
shinji3i
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."


How much is the bet? Because it's always safe to bet against you, haven't lost one yet.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."


Shut up bootlicker.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I miss him. Brandon and Alshon togrther were just fun to watch.
 
nursetim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."

Shut up bootlicker.


He is the boot.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."


Wait. You're mad because the homeowner was insufficiently respectful to some rent-a-cop who was on his(homeowner's) property? Care to explain your "logic" here?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rolling out the welcome wagon sure has changed a lot.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wejash: CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."

How could anyone imagine you'd side with the white authority figure.

Who could imagine...


If you watch the video, he even says they called the cops because his name wasn't on the admission list.

I can't say race was it wasn't involved and I don't blame anyone for assuming it likely was. But should they have let someone not on their list enter the secure community that only allows people on the list through?

The fact that the video starts with him talking and ends before anyone can respond is odd.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sure beats a fruit basket in terms of clarity of message.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Rolling out the welcome wagon sure has changed a lot.


No, it hasn't.

Not at all.

That's the problem.
 
Gonz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."


If there's anything the past few months have taught us, it's that local law enforcement just doesn't see skin color. They treat everyone equally, regardless.

That's why so many white guys get murdered like George Floyd. You know, like Breona Taylor.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."


Do the security guards call the cops on white people they don't immediately recognize?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."

Wait. You're mad because the homeowner was insufficiently respectful to some rent-a-cop who was on his(homeowner's) property? Care to explain your "logic" here?


The logic is that authority figures are always right, even if they have to rearrange the chain of events & paint a reasonably angry person as a maniac.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: wejash: CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."

How could anyone imagine you'd side with the white authority figure.

Who could imagine...

If you watch the video, he even says they called the cops because his name wasn't on the admission list.

I can't say race was it wasn't involved and I don't blame anyone for assuming it likely was. But should they have let someone not on their list enter the secure community that only allows people on the list through?

The fact that the video starts with him talking and ends before anyone can respond is odd.


Come on autocorrect, you change a properly spelled or to an it? fark.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well the article was singularly uninformative. This security guard, was it a gated or restricted community? Why was he there? Was he literally on the front doorstep of the house?
Apparently the actual cop who showed up did nothing at all, which seemed appropriate.
This is the perfect Rorschach test of an article. Everybody will interpret it differently, thus giving great insight into their neuroses.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."


Your AI bot needs fine tuning. It is too obvious.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: wejash: CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."

How could anyone imagine you'd side with the white authority figure.

Who could imagine...

If you watch the video, he even says they called the cops because his name wasn't on the admission list.

I can't say race was it wasn't involved and I don't blame anyone for assuming it likely was. But should they have let someone not on their list enter the secure community that only allows people on the list through?

The fact that the video starts with him talking and ends before anyone can respond is odd.


It seems that something like that can be solved with a phone call, putting his keys in the door, or showing that he brought his wife & kids and probably isn't there to ransack anyone. You know, several hoops that white visitors don't have to jump through along with not getting the cops called on them.
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."


Farking insane pillock.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."


Not quite. The security guard called the police. I wonder if the house has been empty. And the security guard was from the former owner or realtor. Sounds like a lack of communication to the probably minimum wage guard. Brandon could have had a hissy fit instead of calling the guard service and/or realtor.

No need to call this boot licking for a n opinion that is possible.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
To be fair he stole a lot of money over his career
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Voiceofreason01: CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."

Wait. You're mad because the homeowner was insufficiently respectful to some rent-a-cop who was on his(homeowner's) property? Care to explain your "logic" here?

The logic is that authority figures are always right, even if they have to rearrange the chain of events & paint a reasonably angry person as a maniac.


See because I was told in the Kenosha threads that property rights were the main thing. But for some reason in this situation property rights seem to have taken a back seat to other... factors.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."


"Throws a hissy fit" is like "being uppity"?
I'm always on the cops side when they actually have to (regretfully) do something awful. I will always give the benefit of the doubt in cases that aren't clear and are 50/50.

But please explain how you saw this scenario playing out, with the guy moving in, with the security guy blocking an open doorway. And a cop standing there.
Do you think the security guard opened the door just to stand there and annoy the guy?
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."


Well, it's true - you can't expect much from security guards.
You're talking about an individual so low on the human totem pole that he :
A: Aspires to be a cop.
B. Can't even make that sorry-ass cut.
How pathetic can you get?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."

Do the security guards call the cops on white people they don't immediately recognize?


Probably, but such an event wouldn't generate any outrage-clicks.

A lot of y'all have your heads so far up your asses you can't think objectively.  You WANT events to be racism so you can crow about what douchebags racists are and how absolutely woke you are.

It's actually amusing as all hell to watch.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder if they check the white people against "the list?"

/No, I don't wonder
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Even for a former Jet this is wrong
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Smackledorfer: wejash: CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."

How could anyone imagine you'd side with the white authority figure.

Who could imagine...

If you watch the video, he even says they called the cops because his name wasn't on the admission list.

I can't say race was it wasn't involved and I don't blame anyone for assuming it likely was. But should they have let someone not on their list enter the secure community that only allows people on the list through?

The fact that the video starts with him talking and ends before anyone can respond is odd.

It seems that something like that can be solved with a phone call, putting his keys in the door, or showing that he brought his wife & kids and probably isn't there to ransack anyone. You know, several hoops that white visitors don't have to jump through along with not getting the cops called on them.


Maybe. We have a 30 second video with no additional information. Thus my claim is I don't know anything that isn't in the video or tfa.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: See because I was told in the Kenosha threads that property rights were the main thing. But for some reason in this situation property rights seem to have taken a back seat to other... factors.


NotThatGuyAgain: FleshMonkey: CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."

Do the security guards call the cops on white people they don't immediately recognize?

Probably, but such an event wouldn't generate any outrage-clicks.

A lot of y'all have your heads so far up your asses you can't think objectively.  You WANT events to be racism so you can crow about what douchebags racists are and how absolutely woke you are.

It's actually amusing as all hell to watch.


Sure kid, sure.  Your anger and hatred show through your fake amusement.  You're not fooling anyone.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: FleshMonkey: CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."

Do the security guards call the cops on white people they don't immediately recognize?

Probably, but such an event wouldn't generate any outrage-clicks.

A lot of y'all have your heads so far up your asses you can't think objectively.  You WANT events to be racism so you can crow about what douchebags racists are and how absolutely woke you are.

It's actually amusing as all hell to watch.


That's the end result of the distrust the police have sown among minorities since as long as any of them can remember, and now they have cameras to document it. They no longer deserve the benefit of the doubt.
 
Summercat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jso2897: CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."

Well, it's true - you can't expect much from security guards.
You're talking about an individual so low on the human totem pole that he :
A: Aspires to be a cop.
B. Can't even make that sorry-ass cut.
How pathetic can you get?


Uh

I work security because it used to pay decently more than fast food or retail. I have zero desire to be a cop...
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We're not getting the whole story.
There HAS to be another side to this.
There MUST be some explanation other than racism.
Why do those people always have to be so uppity and talk-backety?
If they were just humble and cooperative like me, they would never have any problems.
Why is the fake news media always trying to make it look like white people are racist?
Jussie Smollet!!

There - did I miss any?
I think I got most of 'em, at least.
 
Summercat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Summercat: jso2897: CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."

Well, it's true - you can't expect much from security guards.
You're talking about an individual so low on the human totem pole that he :
A: Aspires to be a cop.
B. Can't even make that sorry-ass cut.
How pathetic can you get?

Uh

I work security because it used to pay decently more than fast food or retail. I have zero desire to be a cop...


And I still work security because I've been doing it since 2006 and I'm kinda stuck with no formal higher education.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jso2897: CruiserTwelve: I bet this has more to do with "famous rich privileged athlete throws a hissy fit when he's not immediately recognized by security guards and allowed to enter before they confirm that he's supposed to be there."

Well, it's true - you can't expect much from security guards.
You're talking about an individual so low on the human totem pole that he :
A: Aspires to be a cop.
B. Can't even make that sorry-ass cut.
How pathetic can you get?


F right off. It's a minimum wage job that attracts people who aspire to buy food and pay rent. With a relatively  low covid risk, in many cases, and in an industry that's still fairly functional during the pandemic.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.