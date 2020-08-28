 Skip to content
(Inland Valley Daily Bulletin)   The City Of Cucamonga has a giant chunk of the World Trade Center lying around they need a million bucks+ to display at their firehouse   (dailybulletin.com) divider line
    More: Murica, September 11 attacks, World Trade Center, city of Rancho Cucamonga, New York City, date of the deadliest terrorist attack, 50-foot-tall steel remnant, revised design, Rancho Cucamonga City Council  
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really need to start getting over things and moving on, people.
Handled this like a drunken frat boy breaking up with a cheerleader for starters.
Stalking and bombing innocent people, locking up innocent people.
Spying on innocent people.
Giving local cops more toys than James Bond ever seen.
Creating 90 level bureaucratic grift houses.
Just let it go. And send in some accountants.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd love to read all about the Death Cult of 911, but they require me to pay for the privilege.
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Someone needs to fly some punctuation into that headline.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When people say "Never forget" what they mean is "Don't think, stay angry".
 
Stibium
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Excavator rent and concrete are cheap, and there's probably an endangered wetlands they can pump water out of, so I'm guessing $950 grand into the pocket of some contractor?
 
I have an account now
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cuckamongers
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I knew I shouldn't have taken that wrong turn at Albuquerque
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yes, because 9/11 had such a huge impact on Rancho Cucamonga.

Which is in southern California

Literally about as far from Ground Zero as it can be and still be in the continental US.

/also what vudukungfu said
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are right wingers going pass around relics of 9/11 to their grand children like it's St Ignatio's left toe?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What about Anaheim and Azusa?

/old.  really old.
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Grateful Dead - Pride of Cucamonga
Youtube IFSnOZy955U
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Oh come on, the TSA is wonderful and "Real ID" drivers licenses are the bees knees.
 
drayno76
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

9/11: Please forget, ditch your Islamophobia, and move on with your life.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Seattle!
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I see your silver shining town
But I know I can't go there
Your streets run deep with poisoned wine
Your doorways crawl with fearSo I think I'll drift for ol' where it's at
Where the weed grows green and fine
And wrap myself around a bush of that bright
Whoa, oh Oaxaca vine
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The media cares more about this property than whatever bin Laden was mad about.

amidoinitrite
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Anaheim, Azusa And Cucamonga Sewing Circle, Book Review And Timing Association
Youtube 5TAnOCAd_2I


This was an actual charting single side (the b-side of "Ride the Wild Surf", in fact).  The full title is "The Anaheim, Azusa And Cucamonga Sewing Circle, Book Review And Timing Association".
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why did you forget!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
they could always sell it. i see one offer already...
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Train leaving on track five for Anaheim, Azusa, and Cucamong!
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What does Rancho Cucamonga need with a 9/11 memorial?


Was some detachment of Rancho Cucamonga firefighters, police, or EMS in the NY area when the attacks happened and responded to the emergency?  Did subsequently Rancho Cucamongans enlist in disproportionate numbers to the United States Armed Forces?  Were any Rancho Cucamongans killed in the attack?

I can certainly sympathize with those that were alive and aware of what was going on that day, I myself was unfortunately unemployed as the dotcom burst had effects much farther than the valueless companies that had set up shop in the bay area without any real plan besides making Herman Miller a LOT of money in office chairs, but just because I witnessed second-hand what happened and felt an emotional connection doesn't mean that where I live, almost as far from New York, DC, or a field in Pennsylvania as this small city is, needs some kind of elaborate monument.  A simple monument at the state capitol complex commemorates a somber reminder of that day without making a spectacle of something that had fairly little to do with the people that live here.
 
bughunter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wow.

Someone else bought a copy of Mars Hotel.
 
morg
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hey man, they had more stickers on cars, newly bought flags, and flag lapel pins than any other community. Thier thoughts and prayers pretty much by themselves beat BinLaden in Iraq.
 
