(KHOU Houston)   What could be worse than stumbling across a 3.5' rattlesnake at your worksite? Finding her 16 babies curled up with her   (khou.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CSB: immature poisonous snakes are far more deadly, as they aren't yet able to judge the amount of venom they inject, so every bite is at 11.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the things I love most about where I live is that we don't have venomous snakes.  As a matter off fact, no naturally occurring snakes at all and no venomous anything.  Not even the only snake that lives in Alaska, the common garter snake - they are south of us.

We're like the anti-Australia.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snakes of all kinds are welcome at my house, but the venomous ones never come here, thank God.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: One of the things I love most about where I live is that we don't have venomous snakes.  As a matter off fact, no naturally occurring snakes at all and no venomous anything.  Not even the only snake that lives in Alaska, the common garter snake - they are south of us.

We're like the anti-Australia.


Yeah, I live in Seattle now and can go hiking/backpacking and not worry about snakes.

I was born just east of Manor (Elgin) and still have have family there.   I always hated that feeling of having to watch where you walk.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: CSB: immature poisonous snakes are far more deadly, as they aren't yet able to judge the amount of venom they inject, so every bite is at 11.


The Nigel Tuffnel's of the animal kingdom.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, I don't know- not knowing if there were only 16 babies or if 16 babies were all you found?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: One of the things I love most about where I live is that we don't have venomous snakes.  As a matter off fact, no naturally occurring snakes at all and no venomous anything.  Not even the only snake that lives in Alaska, the common garter snake - they are south of us.

We're like the anti-Australia.


Yeah, but your drop bears up there will flatten the hell out of you before they even need to bite you.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: Benevolent Misanthrope: One of the things I love most about where I live is that we don't have venomous snakes.  As a matter off fact, no naturally occurring snakes at all and no venomous anything.  Not even the only snake that lives in Alaska, the common garter snake - they are south of us.

We're like the anti-Australia.

Yeah, I live in Seattle now and can go hiking/backpacking and not worry about snakes.

I was born just east of Manor (Elgin) and still have have family there.   I always hated that feeling of having to watch where you walk.


Shake out your boots every morning before your feet go in.  Scorpions and rattlers.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Houstonian here.

I personally do not mind rattlers. Theyre the only snake polite enough to give you an audible warning when youre getting too close.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admit to having an irrational fear of snakes, even the harmless ones.  We have a lot of black racers here in Sarasota.  A couple of times while walking to my car, one popped up next to me and I had to go back inside to change my underwear.

I don't like snakes but I do appreciate their value to the environment, etc.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 1 hour ago  
16 babies? You'd need a lot of rattles for that many, that's for sure! I imagine they go through a lot of teething rings, too.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby snake, do do do do do do
Baby snake, do do do do d---AAAAHHHHHGETITOFFMEGETITOFFME
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still better than encountering
3.5 16' rattlesnakes.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PSA: the overwhelmingly vast majority of rattlesnake bits occur on the face and hands of males aged 18-24. Strikes on people stepping on (or almost on) them by accident are the majority of the rest, with lotto-level low odds of that happening to any typical person.

Snakes aren't gonna fark with you if you don't fark with them. They're only scary if you're prey or are doing something that would get any creature that can't flee quickly to defensively strike.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: Benevolent Misanthrope: One of the things I love most about where I live is that we don't have venomous snakes.  As a matter off fact, no naturally occurring snakes at all and no venomous anything.  Not even the only snake that lives in Alaska, the common garter snake - they are south of us.

We're like the anti-Australia.

Yeah, I live in Seattle now and can go hiking/backpacking and not worry about snakes.

I was born just east of Manor (Elgin) and still have have family there.   I always hated that feeling of having to watch where you walk.


I live in Texas. We're basically the Australia of the US. 4 of the 7 deadliest varieties of snake call this shiathole home.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

approves
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: CSB: immature poisonous snakes are far more deadly, as they aren't yet able to judge the amount of venom they inject, so every bite is at 11.


Really?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My worksite is my house, so that would be very, very bad.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: Houstonian here.

I personally do not mind rattlers. Theyre the only snake polite enough to give you an audible warning when youre getting too close.


Water moccasins on the other hand.... blegh...
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

zbtop: PSA: the overwhelmingly vast majority of rattlesnake bits occur on the face and hands of males aged 18-24. Strikes on people stepping on (or almost on) them by accident are the majority of the rest, with lotto-level low odds of that happening to any typical person.

Snakes aren't gonna fark with you if you don't fark with them. They're only scary if you're prey or are doing something that would get any creature that can't flee quickly to defensively strike.


Offer void with copperheads.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We used to have to keep a snake-killing stick at both the inside and outside of the front door.  Little pygmy rattlers would push their heads in the gap under the door and decide they could come right in, like an anti-vampire.  On more than one occasion I had to get up and crush one's head in the middle of the living room during a commercial break.  Or take one out that had decided the space right outside the door was their personal sun-parlor.  Also had a white oak snake take up residence in the oven once.  And a cottonmouth decide he was the King Kamehameha of the carport.  I'm not sure finding this biatch and her brood would have not fazed me or just made me burn the house down.
 
morg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dunno, Subby, seems like a good excuse for an unofficial break while you're still on the clock. Added bonus: good story to tell people about work.
 
ohdontbeshy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's just two rattlesnake entrees and an order of Rattlestix!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: CSB: immature poisonous snakes are far more deadly, as they aren't yet able to judge the amount of venom they inject, so every bite is at 11.


So said my high school biology teacher (who was really just the football coach but he was required to teach something).
 
Brian Blessed's Bastard Boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Whew. Glad that's KHOU and not a news outlet from here in Austin...
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: dothemath: Houstonian here.

I personally do not mind rattlers. Theyre the only snake polite enough to give you an audible warning when youre getting too close.

Water moccasins on the other hand.... blegh...


Yeah. Fu*k them.
 
baronm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Subtonic: zbtop: PSA: the overwhelmingly vast majority of rattlesnake bits occur on the face and hands of males aged 18-24. Strikes on people stepping on (or almost on) them by accident are the majority of the rest, with lotto-level low odds of that happening to any typical person.

Snakes aren't gonna fark with you if you don't fark with them. They're only scary if you're prey or are doing something that would get any creature that can't flee quickly to defensively strike.

Offer void with copperheads.


Not really - you just need to know and remember that when frightened copperheads freeze rather than flee.  Walk around them well out of their strike zone and they'll just sit there and watch you go.  The 'freeze' instinct also make them really easy to photograph, BTW.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: CSB: immature poisonous snakes are far more deadly, as they aren't yet able to judge the amount of venom they inject, so every bite is at 11.


I've heard this many times but have never seen any professional level citations to go along with it.   Are you, or do you, have a citation for this knowledge?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

baronm: Subtonic: zbtop: PSA: the overwhelmingly vast majority of rattlesnake bits occur on the face and hands of males aged 18-24. Strikes on people stepping on (or almost on) them by accident are the majority of the rest, with lotto-level low odds of that happening to any typical person.

Snakes aren't gonna fark with you if you don't fark with them. They're only scary if you're prey or are doing something that would get any creature that can't flee quickly to defensively strike.

Offer void with copperheads.

Not really - you just need to know and remember that when frightened copperheads freeze rather than flee.  Walk around them well out of their strike zone and they'll just sit there and watch you go.  The 'freeze' instinct also make them really easy to photograph blast with birdshot, BTW.


Fix'd that for you
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I still have nightmares about Lake Accotink in VA.  Went there as a kid a couple of times with my dad to canoe.  Water moccasins everywhere.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Subtonic: baronm: Subtonic: zbtop: PSA: the overwhelmingly vast majority of rattlesnake bits occur on the face and hands of males aged 18-24. Strikes on people stepping on (or almost on) them by accident are the majority of the rest, with lotto-level low odds of that happening to any typical person.

Snakes aren't gonna fark with you if you don't fark with them. They're only scary if you're prey or are doing something that would get any creature that can't flee quickly to defensively strike.

Offer void with copperheads.

Not really - you just need to know and remember that when frightened copperheads freeze rather than flee.  Walk around them well out of their strike zone and they'll just sit there and watch you go.  The 'freeze' instinct also make them really easy to photograph blast with birdshot, BTW.

Fix'd that for you


Birdshot?

The Nope Ropes get Dragon Breath!
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sixteen babies?  How cute, just leave them in a box outside of Wal Mart and they'll be gone before you know it.
 
Snooza [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

2wolves: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: CSB: immature poisonous snakes are far more deadly, as they aren't yet able to judge the amount of venom they inject, so every bite is at 11.

I've heard this many times but have never seen any professional level citations to go along with it.   Are you, or do you, have a citation for this knowledge?


Not a snake expert, but this topic came up on the 'what Kind of Snake it this?' FB page I was visiting this morning. The 'snake admin' said it's not true, the kids are not more venomous than the adults. They have smaller venom sacs or something, plus nobody wants to waste all their venom in one bite.
 
Anim [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

baronm: Subtonic: zbtop: PSA: the overwhelmingly vast majority of rattlesnake bits occur on the face and hands of males aged 18-24. Strikes on people stepping on (or almost on) them by accident are the majority of the rest, with lotto-level low odds of that happening to any typical person.

Snakes aren't gonna fark with you if you don't fark with them. They're only scary if you're prey or are doing something that would get any creature that can't flee quickly to defensively strike.

Offer void with copperheads.

Not really - you just need to know and remember that when frightened copperheads freeze rather than flee.  Walk around them well out of their strike zone and they'll just sit there and watch you go.  The 'freeze' instinct also make them really easy to photograph, BTW.


CSB: 2 friends and I are walking through a vacant lot side by side. Guy in the middle just starts screaming and running. The other friend and I stop and watch him for a few seconds (Running friend was always a little strange so this wasn't too far out of character). He finally circles back around and screams "SNAKE!!!". We look down and a few steps behind us was a copperhead in the middle of the path. Running friend had stepped on it and we both walked right beside it.

Snake never moved until we poked it with a stick to see if it was alive.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Subtonic: zbtop: PSA: the overwhelmingly vast majority of rattlesnake bits occur on the face and hands of males aged 18-24. Strikes on people stepping on (or almost on) them by accident are the majority of the rest, with lotto-level low odds of that happening to any typical person.

Snakes aren't gonna fark with you if you don't fark with them. They're only scary if you're prey or are doing something that would get any creature that can't flee quickly to defensively strike.

Offer void with copperheads.


I've actually been CHASED by a farking copperhead. I ended up having to kill it with a garden rake.
 
