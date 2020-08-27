 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   It's weird how cops delay releasing video when they shoot someone, but when it's not their fault the video is on Twitter as fast as possible no matter how graphic   (twincities.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's actually a law here that they can when it's detrimental to safety. They did it to hedge the rumors.

Which doesn't do much to address what took so long with say, the cops footage of them killing George Floyd.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: It's actually a law here that they can when it's detrimental to safety. They did it to hedge the rumors.

Which doesn't do much to address what took so long with say, the cops footage of them killing George Floyd.


Or any of the thousands of other murders the cops in this country have committed under the blanket of qualified immunity.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police also spread lies about the people they injure, and vandalize their property.  I'm not sure why we pay tax dollars for this.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's weird is you just now putting 2 and 2 together.
 
joyride75
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think in this case, since they weren't actively involved in the shooting(they didn't pull the trigger. This time), they can release the video immediately because they don't have to send all pertinent information to the BCA for a proper investigation. The suicide was caught clearly on city cameras.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, the head of the police union in Minneapolis still has a job and hasn't been dragged out of his house by concerned citizens and beaten.

I WANT TO KNOW WHY.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"weird" = Standard Operating Procedure
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forcing them to provide evidence of their crimes is a violation of their fifth amendment rights.

/I am surprised that I have not heard this argued by the dimbulb coplickers.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rjakobi: Meanwhile, the head of the police union in Minneapolis still has a job and hasn't been dragged out of his house by concerned citizens and beaten.

I WANT TO KNOW WHY.


Don't forget that the city council announced they were defunding the police, back in June, and now it's September and they're still discussing whether or not to ammend a charter to give them the authority to make potential changes to the policing structure.

The whole thing has been bush league.

Like, guys, I want what you want, but have you given any thought to the "how"?
 
cabbyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like cops want the truth to come out quickly in order to keep the rioters from burning a library or something...

Devious bastards!
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The police also spread lies about the people they injure, and vandalize their property.  I'm not sure why we pay tax dollars for this.


Because if we don't then they'll spread lies, injure us, and vandalize our property even more.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many stores looted for this guy?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joker420: How many stores looted for this guy?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joker420: How many stores looted for this guy?


I'm surprised you're here, because they looted The Jerk Store. How did you escape being stolen?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cabbyman: It's almost like cops want the truth to come out quickly in order to keep the rioters from burning a library or something...

Devious bastards!


Look if you can think of a better way to improve race relations and solve deep societal problems than looting and arson please let us all know.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SolderGlob: Marcus Aurelius: The police also spread lies about the people they injure, and vandalize their property.  I'm not sure why we pay tax dollars for this.

Because if we don't then they'll spread lies, injure us, and vandalize our property even more.


Wut?
 
Drearyx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SolderGlob: Marcus Aurelius: The police also spread lies about the people they injure, and vandalize their property.  I'm not sure why we pay tax dollars for this.

Because if we don't then they'll spread lies, injure us, and vandalize our property even more.


Oh, Got it. Mah bad.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
https://allthatsinteresting.com/r-bud​d​-dwyer

^^^ Killed himself live on television.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

joker420: How many stores looted for this guy?


Minneapolis Target looted as protests turn more violent
Youtube ljS_W-pRxeA
New fall merchandise in at the Target. Big sale.
 
whitroth
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not new.

In the mid-sixties, when they harassed Lenny Bruce into shooting up, they seemed to know that he was going to die that last time, and came, WITH REPORTERS, and even propped up the body, for the reporters to take pictures.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
meh. no blood you just see him fall over.  what are you nancys getting all worked up about
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
why always target?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cabbyman: It's almost like cops want the truth to come out quickly in order to keep the rioters from burning a library or something...

Devious bastards!


Burning down a library sounds like something Trump supporters would do
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: why always target?


It's Minneapolis, you can't throw a rock without hitting a Target.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: WillofJ2: why always target?

It's Minneapolis, you can't throw a rock without hitting a Target.


Explains a lot actually
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: joker420: How many stores looted for this guy?

I'm surprised you're here, because they looted The Jerk Store. How did you escape being stolen?


This.

About 15 people stole a handful of merchandise from Target, and ran out of the store.  The security gates were closed behind them.  The store has repaired all damage and was reopened the next morning.

Target CEO doesn't GAF about it.  Why do you?  It's basically a insurance write off  He recognizes justice for victims of police brutality is more far more important of an issue.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: joker420: How many stores looted for this guy?

[YouTube video: Minneapolis Target looted as protests turn more violent]New fall merchandise in at the Target. Big sale.


Oops, that was from May. This was recent:

https://twitter.com/i/status/12987828​3​7991145473
 
joker420
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pedophiles, rapists, killers and thugs we, at BLM, got your back, now available to the suicidal.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

akya: lindalouwho: joker420: How many stores looted for this guy?

I'm surprised you're here, because they looted The Jerk Store. How did you escape being stolen?

This.

About 15 people stole a handful of merchandise from Target, and ran out of the store.  The security gates were closed behind them.  The store has repaired all damage and was reopened the next morning.

Target CEO doesn't GAF about it.  Why do you?  It's basically a insurance write off  He recognizes justice for victims of police brutality is more far more important of an issue.


There's way more than15 people in that video.

https://twitter.com/i/status/12987828​3​7991145473
 
joker420
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

akya: lindalouwho: joker420: How many stores looted for this guy?

I'm surprised you're here, because they looted The Jerk Store. How did you escape being stolen?

This.

About 15 people stole a handful of merchandise from Target, and ran out of the store.  The security gates were closed behind them.  The store has repaired all damage and was reopened the next morning.

Target CEO doesn't GAF about it.  Why do you?  It's basically a insurance write off  He recognizes justice for victims of police brutality is more far more important of an issue.


Lol, what police brutality? Be specific.
 
caljar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: It's actually a law here that they can when it's detrimental to safety. They did it to hedge the rumors.

Which doesn't do much to address what took so long with say, the cops footage of them killing George Floyd.


The George Floyd case became a big political shiat show, with the Governor, Mayor, and Attorney General all saying the 4 cops were guilty of murder before any evidence was looked at.  The videos cast a lot of doubt on this, especially for the two cops that never even touched Floyd, and Floyd saying he could not breath many, many times before Derek Chauvin even showed up.    There was no way the Governor, Mayor or Attorney General was going to release those videos, because they did not back the official story.  If they had their way, they would never ever see the light of day.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Weird.  The more things change, the more they stay the same.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
moto-geek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: why always target?


It's classier than WalMart
 
whitroth
‘’ less than a minute ago  

joker420: Pedophiles, rapists, killers and thugs we, at BLM, got your back, now available to the suicidal.


Cold-blooded murderers and wannabees, you, at white wing extremists, got your back.
 
