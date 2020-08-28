 Skip to content
(The Lily)   "They say my shoulders are somehow a distraction to a boy's education, Well then isn't it also distracting to wonder if that person over there might be breathing pandemic germs all over me?"   (thelily.com) divider line
    Hero, Family, Education, High school, Trousers, Mask, Teacher, Student, Ava Rheeve  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there awards for most nonsensical headlines? Asking because they hurt my little brain.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oic, you would think only Isis would be more concerned about sexy shoulders than a deadly disease, but here we are.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dress codes are made by people who hate women.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a student wants to change the school filing a petition or even a complain with the school board will often quick fix a lot if problems because the administration doesn't extra paperwork to deal with. It's like literally giving them extra homework and they hate it. And the best part is to save face they almost always congratulate the students for "taking initiative" as they cave.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are absolutely right.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Are there awards for most nonsensical headlines? Asking because they hurt my little brain.


I got it and it isn't as if Neil DeGrasse Tyson is asking me for science tips.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: They are absolutely right.


Who? About what?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorelian's Ghost:

I got it and it isn't as if Neil DeGrasse Tyson is asking me for science tips.

That sounds like a delightful conversation, actually
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I personally think high school and below should wear uniforms, but I also don't like grown men inspecting and confronting young girls they deem "too sexy."
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen missy, you are in school to learn how to properly conform to the prevailing social hierarchy not to fill your pretty little head up with facts.
 
softshoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heros are getting pretty easy to find these days.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: chuggernaught: They are absolutely right.

Who? About what?


The girls are right about this being a stupid policy

Dress code prevents them from wearing spaghetti straps because of "ebil thoughts" that it may induce

However, the school does not require use of a mask to slow the spread of a deadly pandemic that is probably worse on those boys than the "ebil thoughts" would ever be

Also... spaghetti straps or not, the boys are looking at the girls' bodies... this is high school.  I can guarantee it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For teenage boys a teenage girl is a distraction. Period. I should know. I was once a teenage boy. And I also know that it is part of growing up and did not affect my studies in the least bit. So f*ck this school and its double standard, and Bravo! to the girls who got them to change it!
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Are there awards for most nonsensical headlines? Asking because they hurt my little brain.


Dont blame subby, its a direct quote from Ava in TFA.

/RTFA cuz i thought just maybe there's be some naked shoulder pics, but I was misled.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Lambskincoat: Are there awards for most nonsensical headlines? Asking because they hurt my little brain.

I got it and it isn't as if Neil DeGrasse Tyson is asking me for science tips.


My excuse is the following: While skimming headlines, my brain is not fully in gear, so I tend toward confusion if the meaning is not clear.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Dress codes are made by people who hate women.


Indeed, this dress code stops women from being able to admire my man shoulders.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you'd figure the boys would argue that the girls' wearing of skimpier clothing was part of their education
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for these young women!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the dress code only apply to spaghetti straps and not tank tops that boys might wear?
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I half expected that in response to the petition, the girls were going to be allowed to wear spaghetti strap tank tops and that masks were still not going to be required.
 
wonkable
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: For teenage boys a teenage girl is a distraction. Period. I should know. I was once a teenage boy. And I also know that it is part of growing up and did not affect my studies in the least bit. So f*ck this school and its double standard, and Bravo! to the girls who got them to change it!


I agree. In fact, it was part of my education process. Don't stare at girls. Focus on what is important, not "OMG BOOBS AND SKIN".
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I personally think high school and below should wear uniforms, but I also don't like grown men inspecting and confronting young girls they deem "too sexy."


Difficulty: Catholic school girl fetishes.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done ladies, very well done.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spaghetti straps still banned. So... Win?
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seeing reason is literally the last thing school administrators ever want to do. They'd much rather flex their authority to feel superior to children.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: For teenage boys a teenage girl is a distraction. Period. I should know. I was once a teenage boy. And I also know that it is part of growing up and did not affect my studies in the least bit. So f*ck this school and its double standard, and Bravo! to the girls who got them to change it!


I can state with all honesty I had to take a couple zeroes back in the day because I wasn't about to stand up in front of the class after gazing at Nancy V's legs. Back when I was 14 my thing had a mind of its own and it would stand at attention with little provocation.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been a long while since I was in school but I guarantee I wasn't looking at shoulders.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I didn't need to see skimpy outfits to get distracted by girls in class, I think there is, however, little disputing that a more revealing outfit is more distracting than a less revealing one.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: For teenage boys a teenage girl is a distraction. Period. I should know. I was once a teenage boy. And I also know that it is part of growing up and did not affect my studies in the least bit. So f*ck this school and its double standard, and Bravo! to the girls who got them to change it!


As a former teenage boy, I strangely never had any problem with girls being a distraction.  The boys' swim team on the other hand...

/ Not all teenage boys are horny perverts.
//Well, they ARE.
///...but each in his unique way.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i am old now. i don't give a crap about hot young women. they are more trouble than they are ever worth.

yeah, my wife is 23 and hot.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Does the dress code only apply to spaghetti straps and not tank tops that boys might wear?


The dress code defines the minimum width of straps on a tank top so yes, it could apply to boys tanks too.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: While I didn't need to see skimpy outfits to get distracted by girls in class, I think there is, however, little disputing that a more revealing outfit is more distracting than a less revealing one.


But yeah, shoulders is not something I would ever have cared about, nor do I think they should bother with it now.

/Plus, you know, it's too cold for them for  90% of the year in most of the country.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Dress codes are made by people who hate women.


i.e. they are often made by women.
 
Xetal
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Teenage boys like teenage girls (and visa versa). This is a distraction. This is also not a bad thing, as one of the really important things that kids learn in school is how to navigate a world that is not catered to you.

Learning how to function in a world where distractions exist is an important thing to learn. Stop whining about someone's shoulders distracting you and start learning how to focus on the stuff you're supposed to be learning.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Puberty is controlled by hormones, and these hormones affect your feelings as well as your body. During puberty, your emotions may become stronger and more intense. It's common to go through mood swings - when your feelings change quickly and randomly.

cant reason with hormones, and getting used to them is hard.

can recall a 2-3 month period in hs i almost drop out because i was getting like 3-4 raging boners a day and i mean i recall having one reading a book doing math. kinda weird that a gender that gets hormone induced mood swing once a month for most of their lives can not see that during puberty guys might have problems coping with hormones. i'v yet to see any women be able to "reason out" her periods and not be affected so not sure why there is the expectation that it's no big deal for guys and it's something that can be changed by "teaching them to be X,Y,Z" no more chance of that working then praying the gay away.

sure having girls told to dress modestly probably suck for them. yep call mother nature to complain or go into genetic engineering and change puberty.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Marcus Aurelius: Dress codes are made by people who hate women.

i.e. they are often made by women.


I think the real cause of the difference between the number of dress code rules for men and women is how much more sexualized/revealing women's fashion is. About the only thing sort-of-accidentally sexualized in men's fashion at that age is sagging pants, which were of course banned by school dress codes the second they came into existence.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i am old now. i don't give a crap about hot young women. they are more trouble than they are ever worth.

yeah, my wife is 23 and hot.


I can't tell if this is a humblebrag or a divorce announcement.
 
Blink
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Been teaching high school for decades now, and I admit I've never really understood the fear of skimpy clothing.  I know I'm supposed to become more conservative or something as I age -- but honestly, if a bunch of high-schoolers ran naked through the hallways, my reaction would one of the following:

1) Ah, kids being kids.  Good for them.
2) They need to stop running because they might knock someone over.
3) Flaunt it while you got it, because it doesn't last long.

Either way, I don't see it as a distraction in the classroom in the least.  Honestly, really smart and motivated girls during Freshmen year derail the boys more -- generally speaking, a 14-year old boy's mind (and ego) is not equipped to comprehend girls making them look stupid.  When they hit Junior year, they seem to get it -- and find it attractive.

Now, cell phones?  Those god damn things are the bane of all learning.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Regardless of anyone's beliefs on wearing masks, we are extremely proud of the courage our students showed in taking a stand for what they believe," principal Adam Kurth said in a statement. "Ava and Julia showed tremendous maturity in their advocacy for the safety of themselves, their peers, and our school community."

It's damned pathetic that it's being framed as a "belief" -- it's fact. It's science. It's gravity and time and physics and math and biology and FACT, not a farking "belief".
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Dress codes are made by people who hate women.


Dress codes are made by people who have very weird ideas about women.  These are the same people who freak out about "bathroom bills," because they strangely associate walking into a girls' bathroom as a sex act, for reasons they can never exactly articulate.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good. This kind of sexist double standard has been going on for far too long.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Xcott: Marcus Aurelius: Dress codes are made by people who hate women.

Dress codes are made by people who have very weird ideas about women.


Fixed.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fireproof: HailRobonia: Marcus Aurelius: Dress codes are made by people who hate women.

i.e. they are often made by women.

I think the real cause of the difference between the number of dress code rules for men and women is how much more sexualized/revealing women's fashion is. About the only thing sort-of-accidentally sexualized in men's fashion at that age is sagging pants, which were of course banned by school dress codes the second they came into existence.


Get out of here with that thinking and using sense.  It's because they hate women, end of story.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Derek Force: /RTFA cuz i thought just maybe there's be some naked shoulder pics, but I was misled.


They're in high school you sick bastard
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fireproof: While I didn't need to see skimpy outfits to get distracted by girls in class, I think there is, however, little disputing that a more revealing outfit is more distracting than a less revealing one.


But we don't control what women wear walking down the street and that causes car accidents. So yeah it's STUPID to control what people wear. You control your self.
┻━┻︵└(´_｀└)
 
Excelsior
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jso2897: chuggernaught: They are absolutely right.

Who? About what?


They are right about pointing out the schoolboard are total hypocrites to claim that they lack the authority to mandate masks while at the same time claiming total authority to enforce dress codes for the rest of your body and penalize students when they don't follow those -- and have for decades.
 
dready zim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nope, not visiting a site where the only option is 'consent'.
 
NotARocketScientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: I half expected that in response to the petition, the girls were going to be allowed to wear spaghetti strap tank tops and that masks were still not going to be required.


Altering the dress code or admitting that it's bull shiat would cede some of the school bureaucrats' authority. Can't have that.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Blink: Been teaching high school for decades now, and I admit I've never really understood the fear of skimpy clothing.  I know I'm supposed to become more conservative or something as I age -- but honestly, if a bunch of high-schoolers ran naked through the hallways, my reaction would one of the following:

1) Ah, kids being kids.  Good for them.
2) They need to stop running because they might knock someone over.
3) Flaunt it while you got it, because it doesn't last long.

Either way, I don't see it as a distraction in the classroom in the least.  Honestly, really smart and motivated girls during Freshmen year derail the boys more -- generally speaking, a 14-year old boy's mind (and ego) is not equipped to comprehend girls making them look stupid.  When they hit Junior year, they seem to get it -- and find it attractive.

Now, cell phones?  Those god damn things are the bane of all learning.


When I was 14, a girl sitting cornerwise ahead of me (one seat forward, but in the column to my right) was wearing a sleeveless top with rather large arm-holes. She stood up and leaned forward at one point to hand something to someone else, and I could see right into the open arm-hole to her bare breast hanging there, It was the first time in my memory that I had seen a naked breast in person. I'd seen them in movies and on pages in magazines, but there was one less than a meter in front of me, pale, beautiful, with a pretty, erect pink nipple perfectly visible to my 14-year-old eyes. It was totally different from seeing them on TV or in magazines. It was intoxicating, mesmerizing, stimulating, and so deeply satisfying that I cannot begin to describe it.

The rest of the day is a blur. A total farking blur. The world changed for me that day.

All I know is that I ended up dating that girl and was obsessed with her for years. I saw way more than that breast in the years following that incident, but that moment was probably a defining moment for me.

Incidentally, I do remember one thing after that moment: I remember that I caught her attention and confessed what I'd seen in hopes that she'd be more aware and careful not to flash anyone else that day. It was my attempt to be chivalrous, though I can probably admit now that there was a part of me that simply didn't want to share that view with anyone else. It was partially fueled by jealousy, though mostly fueled by gentlemanly courtesy.

Either way, I'm certain I didn't get much school work done that day.
 
