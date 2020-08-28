 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Onion AV Club)   Netflix show sued by Arthur Conan Doyle's estate for giving Sherlock Holmes "copyrighted" emotions. When an intellectual property attorney eliminates the impossible, whatever remains, however ludicrous, must be profitable   (news.avclub.com) divider line
20
    More: Stupid, Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock Holmes, copyright of Arthur Conan Doyle, Netflix's Enola Holmes, public domain, Holmes stories, The Case-Book of Sherlock Holmes, first trailer  
•       •       •

521 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 28 Aug 2020 at 1:50 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Doyle died in 1930. That's 90 years ago. I'm relatively sure that the copyright is expired by now....
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That sounds like about 7% of a solution.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Doyle died in 1930. That's 90 years ago. I'm relatively sure that the copyright is expired by now....


The Mouse laughs at your argument and demands you cough up $75.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Who cares about the emotion? I want to know if the Netflix show has him ejaculating as much as he does in the books.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Doyle died in 1930. That's 90 years ago. I'm relatively sure that the copyright is expired by now....


That's not how lawsuits or the legal system works.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Doyle died in 1930. That's 90 years ago. I'm relatively sure that the copyright is expired by now....


There is a single story that still is controlled by the Doyle estate and they have repeatedly attempted to tie existing modern adaptations of the character to that story so they could cash in.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Doyle died in 1930. That's 90 years ago. I'm relatively sure that the copyright is expired by now....


Copyrights in general have been getting longer over time.

For obvious reasons.

(Lawyers and sit at home stock owners can be heard giggling in the background)
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Doyle died in 1930. That's 90 years ago. I'm relatively sure that the copyright is expired by now....


Nope.  Only the earlier stories are public domain.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Doyle died in 1930. That's 90 years ago. I'm relatively sure that the copyright is expired by now....


If only there were some kind of written account of the specifics of the legalities involved. Like an article of some kind. With a link to it.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is the dumbest thing I've ever heard.

I assumed subby misspelled emoticon or something and the estate had created some new stuff. But to say that a character from a work of fiction in the public domain cannot have emotions because later works that are not in the public domain introduced emotions to the character? JFC.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
TFA: A lawsuit... alleging that Netflix's Enola Holmes infringes on the copyright of Arthur Conan Doyle's family, because it shows Henry Cavill's Sherlock having legally actionaable feelings.
See, the Doyle estate argues that, while they admittedly lost the copyright to all of the Holmes stories written before 1923-i.e., most of them-into the public domain back in 2014, it's only in the latter stories that they still have the rights to that Doyle began to give Holmes recognizable human emotions. (A reaction, they argue, to Doyle wrestling with his grief over the loved ones he lost during World War I.) Said feelings-like, say, being worried about his (non-canonical) sister Enola-are thus a new element Doyle only introduced in those later stories, which makes them trademarked elements still controlled by the family, so pony up, MBB.

I seriously wonder about journalists who think that "copyright", "trademark", and likely "patent", are all synonyms that can be used interchangeably.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The latest BBC series Sherlock was pretty good. The constant full frontal nudity during his many coke-fueled sex scenes with Watson seemed a bit much though. I know American audiences skew a bit prudish but it really added very little to the plot.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Doyle died in 1930. That's 90 years ago. I'm relatively sure that the copyright is expired by now....


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copyrig​h​t_law_of_the_United_States#Duration_of​_copyright

It's a mess, and the terms are now way too long, but it looks like what applies here is:

All copyrightable works published in the United States before 1925 are in the public domain;[45]
 
jake3988
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Doyle died in 1930. That's 90 years ago. I'm relatively sure that the copyright is expired by now....


You'd think so, but apparently some of the short stories published shortly before he died are still considered copyrighted.

Apparently they will not expire until the 95th anniversary of their publication.  And that's assuming Disney doesn't lobby to push it again (generally everything gets pushed as it related to Steamboat Willie, aka the first appearance of Mickey Mouse)
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Doyle died in 1930. That's 90 years ago. I'm relatively sure that the copyright is expired by now....


The IP is in a weird state of simultaneously being in the public domain (because the vast majority of the stories passed into it a decade or three ago) but some small fraction of it still being under copyright (because of the gap in publication of the stories where Holmes was "dead", aka Doyle was sick of writing him, and his later "return" when he got equally tired of people badgering him about not writing it.

There are 56 Sherlock Holmes stories, and 10 of them are under copyright (current limit on copyright is 95 years, thanks giant evil corporations!)

Under the actual language of the law, you can use any of the other 46 stories as much as you want, and use the character in original stories as much as you want.  Under the interpretation of the law that the greedy shiatweasels who own the copyright on those last ten stories at the moment, the character as portrayed in them constitutes a different, distinct Sherlock Holmes.

They're getting laughed out of court because they're obviously incorrect and even the court system has limited patience for greedy shiatweasels trying to illegally profit off of other people's work when they've made no contribution to it whatsoever, but unfortunately the amount of money the estate previously made over the last century has allowed said worthless wastes of oxygen to hire good enough lawyers to make the process of being laughed out of every court on the planet a loooooooong drawn out process that'll potentially drag on for a decade after the remaining IP rights expire (in 2023).
 
Two16
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm more concerned about the show going in this direction:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Pure.

Mary-Sue.

Trash.
 
jake3988
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jake3988: iheartscotch: Doyle died in 1930. That's 90 years ago. I'm relatively sure that the copyright is expired by now....

You'd think so, but apparently some of the short stories published shortly before he died are still considered copyrighted.

Apparently they will not expire until the 95th anniversary of their publication.  And that's assuming Disney doesn't lobby to push it again (generally everything gets pushed as it related to Steamboat Willie, aka the first appearance of Mickey Mouse)


Also, note, that this ONLY applies to the USA.

Canada and UK the copyright expired about 40 years ago.  (50th anniversary of Doyle's death)
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd be more concerned with the way he lets out a long fart after he exclaims "Elementary!"
 
Eddie Hazel's E string
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, Sherlock Holmes is pretty awful at deductive reasoning anyway.

Sherlock Holmes Sucks at Deduction
Youtube eKQOk5UlQSc
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: Doyle died in 1930. That's 90 years ago. I'm relatively sure that the copyright is expired by now....


I'm certain that the copyright should have long since expired, but the reality is that it hasn't.  Works from that era have a copyright duration of 95 years.  So anything Doyle wrote between 1925 and 1930 is still technically protected.

Copyright needs to be fixed to be about the same length as patents.  The purpose of copyrights isn't to please authors and artists, it is to create the best possible public domain.  Reducing copyright to 20 years would not in any way inhibit the production of anything at all.  If anything it would probably encourage new works instead of letting giant studios rely on rebooting old franchises.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.