(News 13 Orlando)   Orlando is now served by the world's most powerful TV radar, allowing meteorologists unrivaled ability to penetrate storms and find televisions where ever they lurk   (mynews13.com) divider line
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you know, don't believe everything you see on TV.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder which of 2020's hurricanes will be the one that kills it?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
METEOROLOGIST: "Now let's head over to the Klystron 13 Super Mega Nuclear Doppler radar, and as you can clearly see, there's a dark spot on Mr. John Stephenson's left lung.  You should get that looked at, Mr. Stephenson.  Also, it looks like Lake Osceola is starting to boil.  You can almost see the microwaves frying the fish!"
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I wonder which of 2020's hurricanes will be the one that kills it?


The one on I-4 just outside Orlando that is pretty powerful has been going for some time now. We'll over a decade.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The technology may change, but not the quality of the reporting.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Missed opportunity to paint it like a golfball on a tee. Or an orange. Or a basketball, baseball or a globe.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Left disappointed. I used to live near a USAF Pave/Paws radar site and every time they turned it on, televisions sets (cathode ray variety) would blow up. I was hoping this was a similar story.
 
Snargi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And does it also fry every bird that flies within 100 ft of it?
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Speaking of detecting televisions...
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What's the Doppler level? I won't touch anything less than 6 figures these days. I've seen the days of Doppler 5000, Doppler 8000... either crank that up to 100,000 or go home!
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

i_hate_your_god: [Fark user image 425x318]
Speaking of detecting televisions...



"Vyv, eat the telly!"
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wait until they perfect Interocitor technology.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They had one of those in Lake Charles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodge Propshaft
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Conveniently located next to the most powerful TV coffee maker.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How do we know it's not a tiktok generator, turning Orlandoin's minds to mush?
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Optimal_Illusion: Wait until they perfect Interocitor technology.



"...and here's Brack with the weekend forecast!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: Optimal_Illusion: Wait until they perfect Interocitor technology.


"...and here's Brack with the weekend forecast!"

[Fark user image image 850x640]


"Nanu....."
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: Optimal_Illusion: Wait until they perfect Interocitor technology.


"...and here's Brack with the weekend forecast!"

[Fark user image image 850x640]


May your forehead grow like the mighty oak.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: Optimal_Illusion: Wait until they perfect Interocitor technology.


"...and here's Brack with the weekend forecast!"

[Fark user image 850x640]


That's Exeter (short for Exeter-restial)
 
Dodge Propshaft
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: give me doughnuts: Optimal_Illusion: Wait until they perfect Interocitor technology.


"...and here's Brack with the weekend forecast!"

[Fark user image image 850x640]

May your forehead grow like the mighty oak.


I'll put you in the biatch transformer!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My parents keep Spectrum News 13 on for about 3 hours every morning.  This channel does the weather every 10 minutes with this Klystron thingy that they're super proud of.  It's like what life was like before everyone could just use their phones to look at the weather.

It kind of reminds me of back in the 80s when local news channels started getting choppers and they were so proud of them.  "Let's go to Rick in the Action Copter 7".  "We sent the Channel 11 News Sky Chopper to give you the latest!"
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mr. TV Head better hope Richmond, VA doesn't get on these, or his days of leaving vintage TVs on people's porches will be over.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-​v​a/2019/08/14/someone-left-old-tvs-outs​ide-homes-virginia-while-wearing-tv-hi​s-head-no-one-knows-why/
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And Atlanta has the 11 Alive Thunder Truck!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dammitbobby
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
......not a good enough reason to use the word "penetrate".
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This news just in!

Every Automated Garage Door in Florida Suddenly Opening and Closing by Themselves!

Officials fear an alien invasion!
 
