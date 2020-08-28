 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. told the world about his dream   (history.com) divider line
32
    More: Vintage, African American, Martin Luther King, Jr., African American civil rights movement, Lincoln Memorial, Racial segregation, Martin Luther King, Dream' Speech, Washington, D.C.  
•       •       •

133 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2020 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...this perfect female body, right? But with the head of Abraham Lincoln. The hat, the beard, everything."

"Dr. King, what about the other dream you mentioned?"

"Oh, that one? OK. My bad."

*turns back to National Mall and resumes speech*
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excerpt from the August 1963 speech in Washington DC:

I say to you today, my friends, so even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream.

It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream.

I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal."

I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, sons of former slaves and the sons of former slaveowners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.

I have a dream that one day even the state of Mississippi, a state sweltering with the heat of injustice, sweltering with the heat of oppression, will be transformed into an oasis of freedom and justice.

I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.

I have a dream today!

I have a dream that one day down in Alabama - with its vicious racists, with its Governor having his lips dripping with the words of interposition and nullification - one day right there in Alabama, little black boys and black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers.

I have a dream today!

I have a dream that one day every valley shall be exalted, and every hill and mountain shall be made low. The rough places will be plain and the crooked places will be made straight, "and the glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together."
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: [Fark user image 425x394]


came here to post this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting story I saw a couple of years ago : MLK had the speech typed up, and afterwards a teenager asked if he could have the paper, and King obliged. It's now on display somewhere, on the typed page there is a handwritten note along the lines of "ad lib something here." All of the "I have a dream" stuff was made up on the spot. The phrase never appears on the page.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correction to above, it wasn't a teenager, it was a 26 year old man who became a prominent basketball coach.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When machines and computers, profit motives and property rights are considered more important than people, the giant triplets of racism, materialism and militarism are incapable of being conquered."

it's not just "be nice to black people", folks
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone has that annoying friend that's always trying to tell you about a dream they had.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank all that is right and good in this world for The Onion.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom

Looks like we are all gonna have to do it again. And again. And again. And again.
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/South Africa during apartheid years
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: "When machines and computers, profit motives and property rights are considered more important than people, the giant triplets of racism, materialism and militarism are incapable of being conquered."

it's not just "be nice to black people", folks


Yup. King came to believe that until income inequality was tackled, there was no way to get racial equality.

And it stands true to this day.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: A March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom

Looks like we are all gonna have to do it again. And again. And again. And again.


They're there now at the Lincoln Memorial. 

https://www.c-span.org/video/?475069-​1​/national-action-networks-get-necks-ra​lly-march&live
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have a dream that one day little black boys and girls will join little white boys and girls and drag the dead bodies of white moderates through the street."
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a rough day for the guy who followed King

Speaking After MLK Jr. - Key & Peele
Youtube qcbO5Mvoo6E
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: Nadie_AZ: A March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom

Looks like we are all gonna have to do it again. And again. And again. And again.

They're there now at the Lincoln Memorial. 

https://www.c-span.org/video/?475069-1​/national-action-networks-get-necks-ra​lly-march&live


Thank you. Watching now.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I hear a Conservative quote the March on Washington speech, I want to ask if they know literally anything else that MLK ever said or wrote.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
it is also adoption day here in the 4335 household. 8/28/13.

My son is 16 now. I said 'Happy adoption day!' and did the Truffle Shuffle. He laughed. Ill bake a cake later today. Thats how we roll.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I dreamt that I was eating a giant marshmallow.  When I woke up, my pillow was gone!!!"
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

geggy: [Fark user image 425x709]

/South Africa during apartheid years


https://features.propublica.org/illin​o​is-sundown-towns/legend-of-anna/

Anna, Illinois, 2019.  One of the last remaining 'sundown' towns.  You can probably guess what 'ANNA' stands for.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
About 5 or 6 years ago, we took a family trip to DC during Spring Break (it was also Cherry Blossom week.*). We went on a "moonlight" DC tour (that night it was very foggy). We went to the King Memorial, which is VERY impressive at night, as are most of the DC monuments. Also to the Lincoln Memorial, which was a little bit of a mistake. Our daughter had memorized the Gettysburg Address for school and the combination of the Lincoln Memorial at night, a long day, teen hormones, and the emotion of reading that speech in that place hit her hard. She was bawling, and still kinda wrecked the next morning.

Anyway, we went back later that year in August, almost to the day of the 1963 speech, for a long weekend for a wedding. We went back to the Lincoln Memorial in daytime, and stood on the spot on the steps that is engraved to commemorate the MLK speech. I got goosebumps replaying that speech in my head while standing there.

*Never. Again. The Metro was more insane than usual that week.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And in 57 years, society has utterly failed to make that dream a reality.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

toraque: You can probably guess what 'ANNA' stands for.


All New Nippon Airways?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wage0048: And in 57 years, society has utterly failed to make that dream a reality.


Democrats really believe this. It's perpetually 1965 in Selma to them.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wage0048: And in 57 years, society has utterly failed to make that dream a reality.


We've rather been headed the opposite direction since the Reagan Years.   Some victories for civil rights, sure, but now we've got a Hitler Lover in office.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wage0048: And in 57 years, society has utterly failed to make that dream a reality.


We were well on our way, but six years ago to this same date today, Obama had to bust out the tan suit and ruin everything for everybody. Thanks, Obama.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
and on this day in 2020 Thousands are gathering as we speak in DC for the "Get Your Knee off Our Necks" March this weekend.   I fear it's going to look more like Pettus Bridge than the March on Washington
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: About 5 or 6 years ago, we took a family trip to DC during Spring Break (it was also Cherry Blossom week.*). We went on a "moonlight" DC tour (that night it was very foggy). We went to the King Memorial, which is VERY impressive at night, as are most of the DC monuments. Also to the Lincoln Memorial, which was a little bit of a mistake. Our daughter had memorized the Gettysburg Address for school and the combination of the Lincoln Memorial at night, a long day, teen hormones, and the emotion of reading that speech in that place hit her hard. She was bawling, and still kinda wrecked the next morning.


Went there in January. Approached it from the Korean War memorial (which is just weird).

Saw  the giant block of stone with the engraving on it standing alone. Thought it looked powerful.

Then before we left we saw people on the other side, you know, where the actual carving of King is.

/it was cold and we'd been drinking
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: wage0048: And in 57 years, society has utterly failed to make that dream a reality.

Democrats really believe this. It's perpetually 1965 in Selma to them.


60 and 2.2.
In 1940, 60 percent of employed black women worked as domestic servants; today the number is down to 2.2 percent, while 60 percent hold white- collar jobs.

44 and 1.
In 1958, 44 percent of whites said they would move if a black family became their next door neighbor; today the figure is 1 percent.

18 and 86.
In 1964, the year the great Civil Rights Act was passed, only 18 percent of whites claimed to have a friend who was black; today 86 percent say they do, while 87 percent of blacks assert they have white friends.

1964.
They are no, and have never been, a black mayor of a large American city. A black President would be inconceivable.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: wage0048: And in 57 years, society has utterly failed to make that dream a reality.

Democrats really believe this. It's perpetually 1965 in Selma to them.


There have been 10 weeks of protest marches because police keep murdering Black Americans without consequences, Black people are still massively over policed and imprisoned, their schools are still systemically underfunded, and racism is so prevalent that the backlash to the first Black President is a rapist, racist con man.

Meanwhile the #1 show on the #1 cable news network has been written by a virulent racist and the host just condoned a white supremacist murdering BLM protesters, just one of four or five such terrorist attacks by right wing extremists against civil rights protesters.

And we still havent gotten to the Republican party deciding to normalize a gonzo conspiracy theory about a secret cabal of pedophiles trafficking children and the only hope to stop them is Donald Trump and JFK, Jr (whose been dead for 20 years) and that secret tribunals have been executing celebrities like Tom Hanks and replacing them with lookalikes and that is why violence against Democrats is ok.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.