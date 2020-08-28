 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Turkey to hold live naval drills. Man, I think I'd rather get thumbscrews or the rack   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Turkey, Mediterranean Sea, Cyprus, Turkish-Libyan accord, Greece, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas, Athens-Cairo agreement, Turkish navy  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What about the chicken?
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What about the chicken?


Other side of the road.  Do you not read the headlines?
 
1funguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Great headline tho subby
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could float.
 
MrHormel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sultan Erdogan says this news is as real as the so-called "Armenian Genocide".
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Naval drills? Oh. I thought it was navel drills. 

Nevermind.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
