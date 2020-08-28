 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Oh sure   (nypost.com) divider line
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He sure whines like a pussy.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ex-Navy SEAL credited with killing bin Laden says mask-less selfie was 'a joke'


Schrodinger's Do*chebag on full display.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Oh, wait there are consequences for my actions? Since when?"
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The former Navy SEAL credited with killing Osama bin Laden..."

Credited by himself.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nice try spinning it, now fark off plague rat.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The low-rent version of Michael Rappaport sure does have a punchable face.

mallorn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
According to his fellow Navy SEALs, this isn't the only history he's re-written.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"I thought it was, you know, kind of a joke."
He said he defended his actions, telling the airline, "It's a peaceful protest.

Well, which is it?
 
dywed88
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Ex-Navy SEAL credited with killing bin Laden says mask-less selfie was 'a joke'


Schrodinger's Do*chebag on full display.


The first part is also completely untrue.

He claimed to have killed Bin Laden, but has never been credited with it and his claims are generally viewed as not being credible.
 
Keith Dudemeister
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The guy is obviously full of shiate, but the "It was snack time" spin is not bad. Nice work by whatever PR firm is advising him.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Free speach!

How dare there be consequences for my actions!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
1. How many different SEALS have claimed credit for actually killing Bin Laden?  Three, four?

2. Putting others' lives at risk during a pandemic by going maskless is just sooo farking funny.  Hi-larious.
 
Left Leg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
christ, what an asshole
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
TIL: Newsmax is still around.

R.I.P. Floorhumper
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The low-rent version of Michael Rappaport sure does have a punchable face.

EXACTLY what I was thinking.  Smug AF
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: "I thought it was, you know, kind of a joke."
He said he defended his actions, telling the airline, "It's a peaceful protest.

Well, which is it?


they think "peaceful protest" is the joke
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I was thinking, if I can't wear it while I'm drinking and eating, what if I'm drinking and eating the entire flight?" he said. "So I just snapped a quick selfie."

Then you'd have to pay for an extra seat.  Or three, because most people, including the extremely morbidly obese, actually don't spend every waking moment eating and drinking, and last time I checked, the SEALs don't have many 900 pound recruits.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
From the caption: "Robert O'Neill, the Navy SEAL who killed Bin Laden, proudly flaunts the rules and posts without a mask on a Delta flight."


These are professional journalists? I mean, yeah, NY Post...but still.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fragging

Def: See this guy.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The 44-year-old veteran said he took the photo to point out the "hypocrisy" of the mask requirement on planes.

Which is why your caption was "I'm not a pussy" and not "How am I am I supposed to eat my pretzels wearing a mask?"
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
*In Alex Jones's fat-ass voice*
I
"Operator"
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe being a sociopath helps in the SEALs, but not so helpful in day-to-day life. Perhaps there should be a home for them, somewhere, like an animal-rescue style service that can re-train and re-home them after their service.
 
Lando Calrissian's Cape
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: FTFA: "The former Navy SEAL credited with killing Osama bin Laden..."

Credited by himself.


This.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The low-rent version of Michael Rappaport sure does have a punchable face.

And that is saying A LOT
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
HARDY HAR HAR
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yep, the Jerry Falwell Jr. unzipped pic was a joke, too.  And Trump is always "kidding".
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Ex-Navy SEAL credited with killing bin Laden says mask-less selfie was 'a joke'


Schrodinger's Do*chebag on full display.


It's pretty incredible to see so many real-life examples of just how true a phenomenon this is.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A real Navy Seal wouldn't take selfies.

Unless it was for Grindr.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So he's antimask and there were repercussions for his actions?

The military I was in hammered home following the rules and meted out punishment for not doing so. It's simple stuff. Perhaps he should revisit boot camp.
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, former SEAL who claims a thing that other SEAL's refute, who is inscribed on their rock of shame and banned from any SEAL veteran events for his lies and glory seeking once more tries to be Schrodinger's Asshole?

Yeah, shocking
 
I sound fat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Ex-Navy SEAL credited with killing bin Laden says mask-less selfie was 'a joke'


Schrodinger's Do*chebag on full display.


You guys really gonna hate on a national damn hero because af a damn mask pic?

you have lost your way

and you need to learn gratitude.

Its possible to say an action is wrong without dehumanizing the person doing the action is all I am saying.  Have some respect
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mainsail: Maybe being a sociopath helps in the SEALs, but not so helpful in day-to-day life. Perhaps there should be a home for them, somewhere, like an animal-rescue style service that can re-train and re-home them after their service.


Send them to a nice farm upstate, where they can run free and make new friends?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phrawgh: So he's antimask and there were repercussions for his actions?

The military I was in hammered home following the rules and meted out punishment for not doing so. It's simple stuff. Perhaps he should revisit boot camp.


He may have passed B/U/D/s but her certainly fails at life.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

phrawgh: So he's antimask and there were repercussions for his actions?

The military I was in hammered home following the rules and meted out punishment for not doing so. It's simple stuff. Perhaps he should revisit boot camp.


That shiat's for grunts, they're ELITE WARRIORS!!!

/esprit de corps corrupts as easy as anything else sometimes
 
