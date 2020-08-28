 Skip to content
 
(Men's Health)   Designers have produced tight leggings for men with a built-in Ken Doll effect
60
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The term you're looking for is a codpiece.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thanks.  That's like, the one benefit to a guy wearing that kind of garment isn't it?

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't work.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect for my Kendoll Jenner twitter account. We'll get rich on typos alone!
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Masculinity is evolving ...."  No, no it is not.

/Stopped reading there.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men wearing leggings look weird as shiat. And I am the authority on being weird as shiat.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey... my eyes are up here.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once wore a pair of light gray spandex shorts to the gym, and the girl at the check-in counter said, "I didn't know you were circumcised!"
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After using all of those steroids, there won't be much of a bulge.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As more men feel comfortable wearing leggings

I'm not feeling comfortable.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hide it?  Is there a brand that does the exact opposite, like nylons?  Asking for a friend.


How about using science?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mel Brooks nods in approval.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Won't work.


Username checks out
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sopranosautopsy.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masculinity is evolving

I believe they call themselves, Meterosexuals.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As more men feel comfortable wearing leggings...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The jock fits seamlessly into the garment's design, and does a commendable job of downplaying the exact shape of the wearer's junk while keeping everything in place.

Booooooooo
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Doesn't approve.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those towels remind me of the old joke about kilt lengths: Boy, Man and Braggart.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the time, the people you want to wear yoga pants/leggings are not the people who wear yoga pants/leggings. This applies to all sexes/genders. This is just an extension of that.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, the ass-illuminati only focus on women's asses.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: "Masculinity is evolving ...."  No, no it is not.

/Stopped reading there.


Current issues of GQ make all the guys look like Final Fantasy X extras.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is nothing new under the sun.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've already got chicken legs, why would I want to put them on display?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: "Masculinity is evolving ...."  No, no it is not.

/Stopped reading there.


Well, if they are making references to the continual lowering of testosterone in the male population due to the estrogenic effects of soy and other items in our food and plastics, then they are right.

Eventually the only people with normal testosterone levels will be athletes who dope or people with two X chromosomes who identify as male.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: "Masculinity is evolving ...."  No, no it is not.

/Stopped reading there.


Do you still cosplay as a cowboy or something?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Well, if they are making references to the continual lowering of testosterone in the male population due to the estrogenic effects of soy and other items in our food and plastics, then they are right.


LOL you actually believe that
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The message to women seems to be "don't be ashamed of your body, whatever you choose to wear". But the message to men seems to be "We don't want to see your dick through your shorts, and if you cover it with a towel, that's just as offensive. You should wear pants so tight it gives you an innie. I don't want to see dicks either, but if that's what they choose to wear, that's where my opinion ends. I don't want other people to see my dick, so I wear shorts that are suitable for that.

I'm not claiming "men are oppressed!!"--I know it could come off like that. I'm just calling out the idea that people should wear what they're comfortable wearing. All people. You can't force people to wear only what you are comfortable with them wearing. It doesn't work like that.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: "Masculinity is evolving ...."  No, no it is not.

/Stopped reading there.


Somebody sounds triggered.

https://www.hisour.com/mens-fashion-i​n​-western-europe-in-1600-1650-32427/
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aseyo is an unabashed Burning Man fan

Well they will go good with his man-bun
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: After using all of those steroids, there won't be much of a bulge.


LOL. There's literally nothing about how that guy looks that screams steroids.

Nothing.

Small traps and normal shoulders are a giveaway that he isn't on Vitamin T.

Any healthy adult male with a modicum of discipline can achieve similar results.

No, the guys who are juicing are obvious. Their traps are really big and their shoulders have a bowling ball look - that's where the androgen receptors are. The ones who are using a lot will also have a certain look to the actual muscles that's different - I've heard it described as "dry".

Finally, the guy has no facial characteristics that indicate he's roiding.
 
Slightly Darker Black Manjushri
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: "Masculinity is evolving ...."  No, no it is not.

/Stopped reading there.


Yours isn't. But we all knew that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some super old dude in my area likes to go running on the main road in bikini style runner shorts with his nasty old bumm hanging out. Considering how many pedestrians get taken out along that road every year I think it might actually count as attempted suicide. I'll stick to running on the side streets in my plain black sport tights regardless of the weather, TYVM.

/now if I could just get off my lazy arse and start training again
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: gar1013: Well, if they are making references to the continual lowering of testosterone in the male population due to the estrogenic effects of soy and other items in our food and plastics, then they are right.

LOL you actually believe that


Exhibit A:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: The message to women seems to be "don't be ashamed of your body, whatever you choose to wear". But the message to men seems to be "We don't want to see your dick through your shorts, and if you cover it with a towel, that's just as offensive. You should wear pants so tight it gives you an innie. I don't want to see dicks either, but if that's what they choose to wear, that's where my opinion ends. I don't want other people to see my dick, so I wear shorts that are suitable for that.

I'm not claiming "men are oppressed!!"--I know it could come off like that. I'm just calling out the idea that people should wear what they're comfortable wearing. All people. You can't force people to wear only what you are comfortable with them wearing. It doesn't work like that.


Yeah, it's a little crazy, the double standard.

In the US it's perfectly acceptable for women to wear bikinis at the pool or beach that show 80% of their boobs and 80% of their ass (or more) but if a guy wears a speedo that completely covers his ass, he's a weirdo/pervert. "The bulge! I can see your bulge!" Yeah, you see women's chest bulges from the time they get boobs till the time they die. You don't see people saying they need to hide those. Meanwhile some places in Europe if you're a guy and DON'T wear a speedo, you're the weirdo. Some pools even make you wear a speedo or "form-fitting" bathing suit. No board shorts allowed. You can get one from a vending machine if you don't have one:

Article about it:

https://www.pri.org/stories/2014-09-0​1​/no-speedo-then-dont-try-go-swimming-f​rance-seriously
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slightly Darker Black Manjushri: Sean VasDeferens: "Masculinity is evolving ...."  No, no it is not.

/Stopped reading there.

Yours isn't. But we all knew that.


I'm reading the words of your reply and imagining this is your reaction:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was doing a GIS for cankles, I swear.
t-nation.comView Full Size
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gar1013: HotWingConspiracy: gar1013: Well, if they are making references to the continual lowering of testosterone in the male population due to the estrogenic effects of soy and other items in our food and plastics, then they are right.

LOL you actually believe that

Exhibit A:

[i.imgur.com image 850x637]


I don't get it. Are you saying that estrogen makes you open your mouth and grow a beard?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wow, this thread started weird and got weirder pretty quick. Did not realize that guys with beards making stupid facial expressions triggered people.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gar1013: Schmerd1948: After using all of those steroids, there won't be much of a bulge.

LOL. There's literally nothing about how that guy looks that screams steroids.

Nothing.

Small traps and normal shoulders are a giveaway that he isn't on Vitamin T.

Any healthy adult male with a modicum of discipline can achieve similar results.

No, the guys who are juicing are obvious. Their traps are really big and their shoulders have a bowling ball look - that's where the androgen receptors are. The ones who are using a lot will also have a certain look to the actual muscles that's different - I've heard it described as "dry".

Finally, the guy has no facial characteristics that indicate he's roiding.


I second this. That is a build of someone that is very aware of what he is putting in his body and exactly how to workout.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hairlessness  and now no bulges. What is the style goal these days, to look like a child?
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I do wear leggings on occasion when the temperature is chilly or if I'm doing deadlifts. I also wear shorts over them. Because ain't nobody wanting to see that.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Wow, this thread started weird and got weirder pretty quick. Did not realize that guys with beards making stupid facial expressions triggered people.


Maybe that's why I'm so angry in the morning when I look in the mirror!
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
no thanks, I still rock the goin commando in daisy dukes look
 
LordZorch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Designers have produced tight leggings for men with a built-in Ken Doll effect

"Emasculated Males Start Dressing As Women Because They Are Women"

FTFY....
 
