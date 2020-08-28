 Skip to content
(Independent)   Today in "Things that could kill you in your sleep and mystify forensic investigators afterward," we have a microscopic army of walking robots   (independent.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh great, a plot to a bad sci-fi horror movie.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or a classic Twilight Zone episode.

Fark user imageView Full Size



/Agnes Moorehead was a treasure
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It already happened in the 80s. We were lucky that Tom Selleck was there to save us
cdn.pastemagazine.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: It already happened in the 80s. We were lucky that Tom Selleck was there to save us
[cdn.pastemagazine.com image 500x350]


I like it when the washing machine shot that guy.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sooo. nanites?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They reporter says 0.1mm is the width of a human hair. No, that's a toothbrush bristle.
 
Kuta
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Black Mirror season 3 - Hated in the Nation Bees
Youtube LE1HU7_cxok
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Has NOBODY watched Black Mirror?!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They reporter says 0.1mm is the width of a human hair. No, that's a toothbrush bristle.


Went and checked with the calipers and my toothbrush bristles are only 0.06 mm.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Early concept sketch:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can they be used against bed bugs?

/the future is freaky.
//spray into enemy territory
///surrender or get blown up (or melted from the inside)
///Hell
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Russ1642: They reporter says 0.1mm is the width of a human hair. No, that's a toothbrush bristle.

Went and checked with the calipers and my toothbrush bristles are only 0.06 mm.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/jk
//those legs are crazy small
///3
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just don't let them run off with your mining ship.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do you want to turn the planet into a pile of gray goo?  Because this is how you turn the planet into a pile of gray goo.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, the police will have to say "enhance" twice. Big deal.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Icicles.

They killed him in his pajamas.

How they got into his pajamas, we don't know. We suspect foul play or just a bad old reference. The room was over-heated all night.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They reporter says 0.1mm is the width of a human hair. No, that's a toothbrush bristle.


It's about right.  80 micrometers is the average.  Though they can vary between something like 20 and 200 depending on genetics and where they are.
 
JRoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
cdn.hswstatic.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Russ1642: They reporter says 0.1mm is the width of a human hair. No, that's a toothbrush bristle.

It's about right.  80 micrometers is the average.  Though they can vary between something like 20 and 200 depending on genetics and where they are.


200 is probably the record for pube hair on someone with a weird genetic condition.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: Has NOBODY watched Black Mirror?!


Yes.  And it made the techbros cream their jeans.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
