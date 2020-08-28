 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Scientist says she's identified 5 different ways the Universe could end, and could happen any seco (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet Dr. D. Downer is real fun at parties.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not soon enough, dammit.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How will the universe end?

"I hold with those who favor fire."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the Star is an upgrade from Forbes.
 
Burchill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always get my scientific knowledge from the Star, and particularly from scientists with a book to sell.
 
Myria [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or the Universe could be a simulation, and the entity running the simulation--who we might as well call "God"--turns it off.  The Universe would simply cease to exist instantaneously.
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: I bet Dr. D. Downer is real fun at parties.


It's more the happy relaxed type of nihilism.  Highly recommend her for a Twitter follow @AstroKatie
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know about all those and then some. I am not letting it get me down.

/ The odds are literally astronomical.

// Reminds me of the Woody Allen bit in Stardust Memories where he worries about the heat death of the Universe.

/// Classic Allen. One of my favourite Allen movies and not just because it is in Glorious Black and White and has a great soundtrack by Artie Shaw mostly. I usually prefer my Jazz Black, but Artie Shaw is sweet and sometimes I like my coffee one way, sometimes another.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eventually the timeslice required to run this simulation will no longer be deemed economically viable and the experiment that is humanity will be deemed a complete and total failure.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sixth way:  Someone figures out why the Universe exists the way it does, and it promptly disappears and is replaced by something even more inexplicable.

This has already happened.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are more than enough existential risks out there just for our planet already, let alone the entire universe.

I choose to look at it like this.  The universe consists of yourself.  When you go, the universe is gone.  For you, at any rate.  And that's all that's important.  Even if everyone else's universe continues on for a while, yours is done.

So does it really matter if the entire planet goes when you do?  Not to you.

In any case, the two biggest actual, for real, and "actually could happen" existential risks are asteroid/comet collision, or Yellowstone exploding.  After that, nuclear war seems to be next on line.  And that's not even a 100% extinction, where the others might be.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HURRY UP!
 
MrHormel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A recent study suggested that (not only is the Universe hologramatic, but) all the little black holes are just cameras filming everything like Leibniz's Monads so that nothing is ever really lost until they evaporate or regurgitate as White Holes the stuff that fell into them, or both. Which would make a good philosophy exam question. Could be reworded as a physics or mathematics problem.
 
chozo13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or maybe the entities who are running the simulation that is our universe get bored and shut it off.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Eventually the timeslice required to run this simulation will no longer be deemed economically viable and the experiment that is humanity will be deemed a complete and total failure.


If you don't know the question, you don't know the answer. Well, you might but are using it as the answer to some other question.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The universe will be destroyed by a Tralfamadorian test pilot.  The Tralfamadorians know this, because they see in 4 dimensions.  They also know that they cannot do anything about it.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Myria: Or the Universe could be a simulation, and the entity running the simulation--who we might as well call "God"--turns it off.  The Universe would simply cease to exist instantaneously.


Star Trek TNG has an episode where a holodeck character comes to life and is allowed to live in the simulation indefinitely.
 
basicstock
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm so confused
Youtube qnVrjFSE1hA
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: Myria: Or the Universe could be a simulation, and the entity running the simulation--who we might as well call "God"--turns it off.  The Universe would simply cease to exist instantaneously.

Star Trek TNG has an episode where a holodeck character comes to life and is allowed to live in the simulation indefinitely.


Yeah, it was that butler from The Nanny.
 
sid244
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This hits 'Reset'
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You could make up any theory you like - who's going to be around to know if it's correct?  Except maybe Doctor Who.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mouser: Sixth way:  Someone figures out why the Universe exists the way it does, and it promptly disappears and is replaced by something even more inexplicable.

This has already happened.


and it will happen again.
 
turboke
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brantgoose: fragMasterFlash: Eventually the timeslice required to run this simulation will no longer be deemed economically viable and the experiment that is humanity will be deemed a complete and total failure.

If you don't know the question, you don't know the answer. Well, you might but are using it as the answer to some other question.


CSB:
At my first job, I came up with a great solution that I committed to our codebase.

Never found the problem for it though.
/CSB
 
Excelsior
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Myria: Or the Universe could be a simulation, and the entity running the simulation--who we might as well call "God"--turns it off.  The Universe would simply cease to exist instantaneously.


If it were technically possible to simulate a universe without the inhabitants of the simulation realizing it, then statistically you're more likely to live in a simulation than in the 'real' universe since one real universe could contain (many) simulated ones.

/And those simulations could contain simulations as well
//inception
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dammit Katie, stop giving 2020 fresh ideas!
 
Myria [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Excelsior: If it were technically possible to simulate a universe without the inhabitants of the simulation realizing it, then statistically you're more likely to live in a simulation than in the 'real' universe since one real universe could contain (many) simulated ones.

/And those simulations could contain simulations as well
//inception


True, but each level of simulation is necessarily smaller than the previous level, due to information storage.  We already have our own simulated universes, in the form of video games and other programs.  They're very simple and extremely small universes, but they're still universes.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: Myria: Or the Universe could be a simulation, and the entity running the simulation--who we might as well call "God"--turns it off.  The Universe would simply cease to exist instantaneously.

Star Trek TNG has an episode where a holodeck character comes to life and is allowed to live in the simulation indefinitely.


...While being unaware he's still in a simulation.

https://memory-alpha.fandom.com/wiki/S​hip_in_a_Bottle_(episode)
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In before solar flares and/or Trump
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chozo13: Or maybe the entities who are running the simulation that is our universe get bored and shut it off.


After clicking every damn item in the 'Disasters' menu.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tomorrow? I'm available. What time? Late morning?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What The Bounce could look like for a universe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
barbu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Burchill: I always get my scientific knowledge from the Star, and particularly from scientists with a book to sell.


Why is it, in capitalist USA, you can make and sell something and be seen as someone heroically aspiring to be a mighty captain of industry, but god forbid you go and write a farking book? Somehow, apparently, creating and marketing any kind of literature is deserving of suspicion and contempt. "They are only in it for the money" they say, in capitalist USA.
Wtf is that about.
 
turboke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

barbu: Burchill: I always get my scientific knowledge from the Star, and particularly from scientists with a book to sell.

Why is it, in capitalist USA, you can make and sell something and be seen as someone heroically aspiring to be a mighty captain of industry, but god forbid you go and write a farking book? Somehow, apparently, creating and marketing any kind of literature is deserving of suspicion and contempt. "They are only in it for the money" they say, in capitalist USA.
Wtf is that about.


Anti-intellectualism?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Myria: Or the Universe could be a simulation, and the entity running the simulation--who we might as well call "God"--turns it off.  The Universe would simply cease to exist instantaneously.


Don't threaten me with a good time.
 
