(Reuters)   A houseful of influencer-hopefuls, living in a rented mansion in the Hollywood Hills while looking for ways to "go viral" on a fad website, are worried about the economy   (reuters.com) divider line
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew things were bad right now, but after that hard hitting piece I'm really starting to question how I'm even going to be able to sleep tonight.
 
soporific [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should put on a raging music festival.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they can convert their experience into a career waiting tables like the rest of the failed creatives.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enough about the Kardashians!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have done an OnlyFans

//I double checked, one of the "teens" in the article is 27, the other listed is 18, so calm down.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go back to Missouri or wherever already.
 
patowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Gag Economy
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patowen: The Gag Economy


No that's PornHub.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Like this kind of viral?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That article was AMAZING!  Not only was it Reuters, but it's allegedly "Technology News"!

The one douche is 27, and he makes me feel so good about where I was at 27.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Imagine being so piss scared of the CCP to even care about this in the first place. 99.999% of you won't even get within 1500 nautical miles of China, so, really, what's the gigantic fear here? That China may use American teenagers as a research study on how to take over the USA? That they are going to steal a bunch of 16-25 year old's IP on ... dancing? cat videos? silly SO videos?  

FFS. Trump is a nut muffin and half of you aren't much better.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This pairs really well with the MLK link just below it on the main page.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The bigger news is that Trump believes that he can just declare companies illegal.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Judging by the picture, a couple of the girls might have a future in porn.  The rest of them should be taken out beyond the 12 mile limit and set adrift on a raft. Nothing of value would be lost.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
New hit show, "Real Morons of Hollywood Hills" and that includes anyone who is "influenced" by these buffoons.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gar1013: Like this kind of viral?

[i.kym-cdn.com image 800x450]


That escalated quickly.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Influencer seeems to be similar to musician in the sense that it's something you could try to do while working a real job in hopes that one day you might get big enough for it to become your real job. But the reality is only a few will actually make it to that level. These folks seem to be skipping the part where you actually support yourself in the real world while trying to achieve your dream. But what do I know? I'm a failed musician working my real job
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

noitsnot: That article was AMAZING!  Not only was it Reuters, but it's allegedly "Technology News"!

The one douche is 27, and he makes me feel so good about where I was at 27.


I'm 51 and try not to think about where I was before 32.  I'm leaving a buffer but I think for certain if I met my pre-30 self I'd want to punch him in the face repeatedly.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well that makes me feel much better about living in flyover country.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A bunch of twerps without masks, eschewing social distancing.

Don't we have enough Trumpers pulling this shiat?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Perhaps a tickle fight uploaded to an OnlyFans account?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I remember when The Real World was literally just seven strangers picked to live in a house. Then it became seven models picked to live in a mansion, and that became the norm. fark these assholes, I hope they slip back into obscurity and never get the spotlight back.
 
Karne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I remember when The Real World was literally just seven strangers picked to live in a house. Then it became seven models picked to live in a mansion, and that became the norm. fark these assholes, I hope they slip back into obscurity and never get the spotlight back.


If they lose the spotlight, will it then shine on you? What is interesting about you? I can't wait to see.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 640x603]

Perhaps a tickle fight uploaded to an OnlyFans account?


Their faces look happy, their eyes look like they're dead inside.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have an idea for them. Form a circle and shoot each other all at once. There appears to be seven of them though so I don't know how to work out the last bullet.  Maybe one holds the camera then self pops, or maybe put the camera on a tripod and the odd one stands in the middle and the others shoot each other through them. Maybe they all put on GoPros and hunt each other throughout the mansion, last one standing gets to be famous.  I know there are some links to be worked out of this idea but I'm sure it would go viral.  Hell, I'd pay 49.99 to watch it.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meh, to some degree I feel a bit sorry for them. This is how our world works. You try and find a niche that you are good at and hopefully you can find a way to make a living off of it. If I had a business model that relied on a website and I found out it would be closed down, I would be worried and so would you. I get it. You don't like it that kids you "don't get" because you are too old (I don't get it either as I am old), but you find it so easy to shiat on them because they annoy you. Guess what? Not every internet or tik tok personality are raging Kardashian douchebags.

Maybe lighten up a little and try and figure out why you are so damn bitter about them trying to make a living.  And for those of you who think that some terrible internet people are terrible so all of them are terrible. You're being pathetic. I work in IT and guess what? There are terrible people in IT and EVERY OTHER industry in the entire world. Get over it and stop spending so much time hating these young people. It's f-ing embarrassing and you need to grow up.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thots and preyers
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not "influencers", Subby, these people are street......they're "influen-zas"
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Judging by the picture, a couple of the girls might have a future in porn.  The rest of them should be taken out beyond the 12 mile limit and set adrift on a raft. Nothing of value would be lost.


Well we would lose a raft. Those have value.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I have an idea for them. Form a circle and shoot each other all at once. There appears to be seven of them though so I don't know how to work out the last bullet.  Maybe one holds the camera then self pops, or maybe put the camera on a tripod and the odd one stands in the middle and the others shoot each other through them. Maybe they all put on GoPros and hunt each other throughout the mansion, last one standing gets to be famous.  I know there are some links to be worked out of this idea but I'm sure it would go viral.  Hell, I'd pay 49.99 to watch it.


upperclass twit
Youtube OVGUH0MSPZM
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Recoil Therapy: Judging by the picture, a couple of the girls might have a future in porn.  The rest of them should be taken out beyond the 12 mile limit and set adrift on a raft. Nothing of value would be lost.

Well we would lose a raft. Those have value.


I was thinking a few broken down old pallets nailed together.  Taking up a collection to cover the boat's crew/fuel/time costs shouldn't be too hard.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: Maybe lighten up a little and try and figure out why you are so damn bitter about them trying to make a living.


Because we don't have enough young people joining the skilled trades these days, where about 99% of them would make more each year than they do in this laughable 'career?'
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is there a definition of what it means for a video or something else to "go viral" because it seems more and more to me that it's just a term marketing types use to plug whatever it is they're being paid to plug?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: Meh, to some degree I feel a bit sorry for them. This is how our world works. You try and find a niche that you are good at and hopefully you can find a way to make a living off of it. If I had a business model that relied on a website and I found out it would be closed down, I would be worried and so would you. I get it. You don't like it that kids you "don't get" because you are too old (I don't get it either as I am old), but you find it so easy to shiat on them because they annoy you. Guess what? Not every internet or tik tok personality are raging Kardashian douchebags.

Maybe lighten up a little and try and figure out why you are so damn bitter about them trying to make a living.  And for those of you who think that some terrible internet people are terrible so all of them are terrible. You're being pathetic. I work in IT and guess what? There are terrible people in IT and EVERY OTHER industry in the entire world. Get over it and stop spending so much time hating these young people. It's f-ing embarrassing and you need to grow up.


A niche is a unique placement in the market, not trying to do what you find interesting and fun - and that everybody else like you is doing.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Persnickety: Is there a definition of what it means for a video or something else to "go viral" because it seems more and more to me that it's just a term marketing types use to plug whatever it is they're being paid to plug?


I don't think so.  I see stories on the local news describing as some homegrown video "going viral" and the excited newswoman exclaims, " ....It's got more than five thousand hits on YouTube!"
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Karne: Herr Morgenstern: I remember when The Real World was literally just seven strangers picked to live in a house. Then it became seven models picked to live in a mansion, and that became the norm. fark these assholes, I hope they slip back into obscurity and never get the spotlight back.

If they lose the spotlight, will it then shine on you? What is interesting about you? I can't wait to see.


What part of my post made you think I want the spotlight? I don't need it because I actually work for a living?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Persnickety: Is there a definition of what it means for a video or something else to "go viral" because it seems more and more to me that it's just a term marketing types use to plug whatever it is they're being paid to plug?

I don't think so.  I see stories on the local news describing as some homegrown video "going viral" and the excited newswoman exclaims, " ....It's got more than five thousand hits on YouTube!"


It's like "iconic"...no longer at all associated with actual icons.
 
hammettman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, those videos look "zany."

I guess the one merciful fact of Tik Tok videos is that they are only 15 seconds long.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In almost every walk I take, I see people posing for selfies or having their pictures taken all social media-like.

It's really bizarre because I never really saw this before with such frequency.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: Meh, to some degree I feel a bit sorry for them. This is how our world works. You try and find a niche that you are good at and hopefully you can find a way to make a living off of it. If I had a business model that relied on a website and I found out it would be closed down, I would be worried and so would you. I get it. You don't like it that kids you "don't get" because you are too old (I don't get it either as I am old), but you find it so easy to shiat on them because they annoy you. Guess what? Not every internet or tik tok personality are raging Kardashian douchebags.

Maybe lighten up a little and try and figure out why you are so damn bitter about them trying to make a living.  And for those of you who think that some terrible internet people are terrible so all of them are terrible. You're being pathetic. I work in IT and guess what? There are terrible people in IT and EVERY OTHER industry in the entire world. Get over it and stop spending so much time hating these young people. It's f-ing embarrassing and you need to grow up.


I have a nephew doing this. Quit high school, moved in with some 42 year-old guy, puts out little videos.

Not those kind.
Maybe.

Some people around us that don't know him know him, so I guess that's something. But when he hits 30, hasnt a high school diploma, and has another 60 years to fill, we will see what he does.

Well, Somebody will. I will be dead. Maybe that 42 year old is teaching him a trade...
 
Excelsior
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Recoil Therapy: Judging by the picture, a couple of the girls might have a future in porn.  The rest of them should be taken out beyond the 12 mile limit and set adrift on a raft. Nothing of value would be lost.

Well we would lose a raft. Those have value.


Blazing Saddles (1/10) Movie CLIP - Quicksand! (1974) HD
Youtube 4w36z7XnwOM
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Claire Hesser, 18, a former beauty queen, says TikTok has quickly become a huge part of youth culture"

That must be a rough 18.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hope their back up plan has a back up plan to their other back up plan.

Influencing is flash in the pan stuff. And they're not likely to have any other skills to offer after this crap goes away. And it will.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Persnickety: Is there a definition of what it means for a video or something else to "go viral" because it seems more and more to me that it's just a term marketing types use to plug whatever it is they're being paid to plug?


There's actually some academic research on that -- most of which acknowledges that putting a quantitative definition on it (e.g. "100,000 views within X amount of time") is somewhat arbitrary.  The consensus seems to be something getting a lot of views in a short period of time in an amount that is disproportionate to the effort used in getting those views.  If a well-known well-followed marketing company blasts out a huge email/twitter/etc. campaign for a new ad they made for company XYZ and it gets a million views, that's not viral.  If little Bobby from down the street posts a vid to his instagram for his 15 followers and two days later his post is on national news, that's viral.  It's not necessarily a measure of total views or how frequently it is shared, but a metric of popularity.

I haven't found this exact language in my reading yet, but I conceive of it as a dynamic system.  In as non-mathy a way as I can think of....explanation:  For a simple example that's not social media, think about a ball sitting in the bottom of a bowl.  You tap it, it rolls around for a bit, and then settles back to the bottom.  That's its equilibrium.  With social media, you share, your post gets a small boost for a bit, then settles back to 0.  If you're a mega celeb with a huge audience, your "bowl" is a lot bigger with shallower sides and the ball rolls around a lot more before settling back to 0...the "bottom".  I would argue that something going "viral" is when you start your social media "ball" rolling in its bowl, and instead of setting back to the bottom, it defies physics and leaps up onto a platform at the top of the edge where it bounces around in a new stable region for a while.  Sometimes that's its new permanent home (think about viral images we *still* share and use like 10 years later...they found a new bowl and are still slowly rolling around in there), other times it's temporary and the natural course of things eventually tends back to the original 0.

"Viral marketing" isn't synonymous with "going viral".  Their balls aren't defying the quantitative rules of the environment they operate in to leap out into a new one -- advertising just wants us to think they are because that probably drives engagement and makes people feel like they aren't being advertised to.
 
Flagg99
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I see four future pornhub "stars" and a 27-year old "teen" too useless to have a real career, living beyond their means in a desperate attempt for 15 minutes of fame. We don't need Tik Tok sold, we need social media as a whole decommissioned.
 
