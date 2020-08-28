 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Work from home, or work from home in paradise - Bermuda is offering year-long remote worker visas   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Cool, year-long remote worker visas, digital nomad' lifestyle, New York City, new visa schemes, tourism-dependent country, remote work, low-cost digital nomad hubs, early March  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And if I have to get back to New York for any meetings, it's almost quicker to fly in from Bermuda than to drive in from The Hamptons."

So relatable! I was just going to ask that exact question.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks nice, but nope.

http://www.royalgazette.com/business/​a​rticle/20200722/bermuda-tops-cost-of-l​iving-rankings
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My employer already said that we had to be in the State in order to qualify as work from home.  (._.)
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: My employer already said that we had to be in the State in order to qualify as work from home.  (._.)


C'mon.  California is a big f*cking state.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfectly acceptable to wear THESE to work there, too.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't look good in a suit shorts.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, things have changed since I joined the workforce in 1994. So much for the better.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: raerae1980: My employer already said that we had to be in the State in order to qualify as work from home.  (._.)

C'mon.  California is a big f*cking state.


It is, but it's also IN the States.   I have a colleague thats been working from London now two months, but she got special permission.  The rest of us were told NO.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New zoom attire

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Looks nice, but nope.

http://www.royalgazette.com/business/a​rticle/20200722/bermuda-tops-cost-of-l​iving-rankings


Oh, what? You thought they didn't only want the rich people?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: raerae1980: My employer already said that we had to be in the State in order to qualify as work from home.  (._.)

C'mon.  California is a big f*cking state.

It is, but it's also IN the States.   I have a colleague thats been working from London now two months, but she got special permission.  The rest of us were told NO.


Would you rather be working from McKeesport, PA?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: raerae1980: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: raerae1980: My employer already said that we had to be in the State in order to qualify as work from home.  (._.)

C'mon.  California is a big f*cking state.

It is, but it's also IN the States.   I have a colleague thats been working from London now two months, but she got special permission.  The rest of us were told NO.

Would you rather be working from McKeesport, PA?


Baja would be nice
 
Elfich [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For me the site visits would be an issue. It's not like I can just run down to the job site on half an hours notice.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's an island. Is internet access fast, reliable, and cheap?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: raerae1980: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: raerae1980: My employer already said that we had to be in the State in order to qualify as work from home.  (._.)

C'mon.  California is a big f*cking state.

It is, but it's also IN the States.   I have a colleague thats been working from London now two months, but she got special permission.  The rest of us were told NO.

Would you rather be working from McKeesport, PA?

"Even if I wasn't in McKeesport, I'd know I was in McKeesport."
/ to turn a phrase from The Rebel Set
// South Hills ain't much better
/// Three slashies, as is the tradition
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It's an island. Is internet access fast, reliable, and cheap?


Yes, until there's a hurricane, Lol
 
sleze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Damnit, this would be sweet.  SLEZE Jr and SLEZE Jr Jr need to grow the F up and move out quickly!
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Don't forget possible time zone issues. You don't want to have jump on at 5:00 for a teleconference, or stay on late into the evening for on-call hours.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

raerae1980: My employer already said that we had to be in the State in order to qualify as work from home.  (._.)


Tax reasons, and international adds more complexity.

/unless of course you don't tell anyone
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: raerae1980: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: raerae1980: My employer already said that we had to be in the State in order to qualify as work from home.  (._.)

C'mon.  California is a big f*cking state.

It is, but it's also IN the States.   I have a colleague thats been working from London now two months, but she got special permission.  The rest of us were told NO.

Would you rather be working from McKeesport, PA?


LOL!
My parents would LOVE that ;-P
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Perfect for my new career as a wizard.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: McKeesport, PA?


sure, if you live across the river, you can just walk to work
 
GuitarCozmo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't really have anything to add to this, so I'm just posting a pic I took in Bermuda years ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: raerae1980: My employer already said that we had to be in the State in order to qualify as work from home.  (._.)

Tax reasons, and international adds more complexity.

/unless of course you don't tell anyone


But our home residence is still in the States, so why would taxes have anything to do with it?
 
fallingcow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

raerae1980: My employer already said that we had to be in the State in order to qualify as work from home.  (._.)


They probably don't want to deal with taxes for multiple states, if y'all are W2. And if you've got health benefits a lot of times those aren't very useful outside a metro area, let alone state. That is, lots of non-crazy-expensive plans are so localized you literally need travel health insurance to take a road trip to the next state over, because our healthcare system is stupid and broken.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Great! Now I get to pay taxes to the US and Bermuda? Count me in!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Looks nice, but nope.

http://www.royalgazette.com/business/a​rticle/20200722/bermuda-tops-cost-of-l​iving-rankings


And that, afterall, is the problem. I'd love to live on St. John (USVI) for a year, but it would wipe me out financially. The only thing cheap about living on an island in the Caribbean is the booze. That and your winter clothes budget.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

raerae1980: ColonelCathcart: raerae1980: My employer already said that we had to be in the State in order to qualify as work from home.  (._.)

Tax reasons, and international adds more complexity.

/unless of course you don't tell anyone

But our home residence is still in the States, so why would taxes have anything to do with it?


You're working from a different state, you will have to pay tax in the state you're working in.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/remote-w​o​rking-from-a-different-state-beware-of​-a-tax-surprise-11590744601

International gets even more complicated.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If I'm living in a paradise, I'm not looking to spend hours in front of a computer monitor. If I want to actually get work done, send me to Alabama.

/ Just kidding, don't send me to Alabama.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: raerae1980: ColonelCathcart: raerae1980: My employer already said that we had to be in the State in order to qualify as work from home.  (._.)

Tax reasons, and international adds more complexity.

/unless of course you don't tell anyone

But our home residence is still in the States, so why would taxes have anything to do with it?

You're working from a different state, you will have to pay tax in the state you're working in.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/remote-wo​rking-from-a-different-state-beware-of​-a-tax-surprise-11590744601

International gets even more complicated.


Thanks for the link!
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Have been to Bermuda. It's freaking beautiful. No way I could afford to live there unless I was a millionaire. Even then I'd be eating ramen and drinking goslings
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bermuda dollars are 1 to 1 with U.S. dollars, so...

https://www.point2homes.com/BM/Apartm​e​nts-For-Rent.html

If you are already living in downtown of a big city and can get out of your current apartment, this probably doesn't look too bad, some decent (but small) looking places for $1,500-2,500/month... go do this, and then come back later (or stay if your company will let you keep being remote, some are figuring out they can just keep this going for many, even once the worst is over).

Someone in the burbs in a house probably not reasonable to add on a "summer home" to your current mortgage for this (if you already weren't financially in the market for a "lake house", etc).
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bermuda looking to become the next Covid hotspot.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Officer Collins: Bermuda looking to become the next Covid hotspot.


My guess is you have to test multiple times, be negative, still be in quarantine when you get there and keep testing, and once you stay negative after that, all good.

Easier to do that on an island than in a huge country of 330m people that consider "state rights" a huge thing... ie why NZ is pretty clear of COVID.
 
