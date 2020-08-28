 Skip to content
Sad: CIA agent shoots himself before retirement. News: highest-ranking military affairs analyst in U.S. intelligence and Taliban expert, who died two weeks before NYT bounty story. Fark: his wife found he'd been hiding Zed's basement in their house
62
    More: Strange, Central Intelligence Agency, Anthony Schinella, graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Director of National Intelligence, nation's highest-ranking intelligence officials, Military Issues, National Intelligence Officer, medical examiner's report lists Schinella  
•       •       •

Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was being blackmailed by somebody higher up with Russian connections.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After his death, Schinella's wife discovered a large collection of bondage and S&M gear that had been hidden in his house, along with 24 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

If this were a movie, this would be the scene where the bad guys planted and released damaging personal info to discredit the good guy after the good guy publicly killed himself to protect his family.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: After his death, Schinella's wife discovered a large collection of bondage and S&M gear that had been hidden in his house, along with 24 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

If this were a movie, this would be the scene where the bad guys planted and released damaging personal info to discredit the good guy after the good guy publicly killed himself to protect his family.


There's so many WTF? aspects to this story.  And it's maddening that the truth will never be known.  That truth might just be that the guy was suicidally depressed after a career seeing and knowing horrible things, and somethnig made him snap.  But there could also be 12 different conspiracies in play here.

Q Anon will undoubtedly latch onto this in 3...2...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Q Anon will undoubtedly latch onto this in 3...2...


They'll just blame Hillary.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had just gotten married and he hadn't told her that he was freaky?

Yeah... I call bullshiat.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blame Hillary Biden Hunter Biden?

I'll bet he says he knows nothing.  Nothing!  Well, when did he know nothing and if he's so innocent why is Facebook and RT already condemning him?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: he knows nothing


he does not know shiat from Schinella
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buster_v: They had just gotten married and he hadn't told her that he was freaky?

Yeah... I call bullshiat.


Also, she had been living there and JUST found his stash?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and removed his passports,
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: After his death, Schinella's wife discovered a large collection of bondage and S&M gear that had been hidden in his house, along with 24 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

If this were a movie, this would be the scene where the bad guys planted and released damaging personal info to discredit the good guy after the good guy publicly killed himself to protect his family.


But it wasn't.

His wife was "trying to get away from him".

That actually means something.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure he was just keeping all that stuff for a friend.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buster_v: They had just gotten married and he hadn't told her that he was freaky?

Yeah... I call bullshiat.


Maybe he was going to go all Star 80 on her.

She might have gotten lucky here.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johnny Carson:

(holds envelope to his forehead)

CIA, FBI, KGB, M-5, M-6, Mossad, CSIS, the Mafia, S&M and B&D freaks, child rapists ....

The envelope please.

(opens envelope)

Q. Name some Fine People on all sides who are infinitely preferable to Trump.

Ed McMahon:  Ho, ho, ho! Merry X-mas!

/ This I believe. No kidding. The Chaos Goblin is one of the most dangerous critters in Glob's Creation. Only millions of right wing nuts are worse, but they are not POTUS so they scarcely count for dried road figs.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: and removed his passports,


They didn't want him to skip the country.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: GardenWeasel: After his death, Schinella's wife discovered a large collection of bondage and S&M gear that had been hidden in his house, along with 24 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

If this were a movie, this would be the scene where the bad guys planted and released damaging personal info to discredit the good guy after the good guy publicly killed himself to protect his family.

But it wasn't.

His wife was "trying to get away from him".

That actually means something.


I took that as because he had the gun in the front yard.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: buster_v: They had just gotten married and he hadn't told her that he was freaky?

Yeah... I call bullshiat.

Also, she had been living there and JUST found his stash?


Hey, he's CIA.

They have powers of secrecy and deception to rival demons. Or else people who make up conspiracy theories are totally delusional and they're just regular nuts. It has to be one or the other. You can not pick and choose ad hoc. You also have to be for or against Trump. There are no mugwumps allowed in the Final Battle Between Good and Evil. Even atheists have to choose between Truth and Post-Truth Trumpiness, although we may deny the existence of God or the infinite powers claimed by Trump, his Opponent.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: and removed his passports,


Passport stamps can tell you an awful lot about where a person went, and when they went there.  I have friends at certain agencies who hold multiple U.S. passports (all in their own name), and they'll take certain passports when going to certain places, and other passports when they'll go to other places, because they don't want the border guards to see some of the other places they've visited in the past.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: I took that as because he had the gun in the front yard.


I assume the one in the front yard was an anti-aircraft gun. CIA, they have guys in the Pentagon.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: and removed his passports,


Plural. Was he an OP as well?
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Warthog: Q Anon will undoubtedly latch onto this in 3...2...

They'll just blame Hillary.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: vudukungfu: and removed his passports,

Passport stamps can tell you an awful lot about where a person went, and when they went there.  I have friends at certain agencies who hold multiple U.S. passports (all in their own name), and they'll take certain passports when going to certain places, and other passports when they'll go to other places, because they don't want the border guards to see some of the other places they've visited in the past.


Not to mention red diplo passports that let you bypass customs. Pretty common for gov workers.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He shot himself twice in the back of the head with his hands tied behind his back.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
soft restraints and ball gags are very useful when you are extracting information. Especially, if you are downloading it from multiple sources.
 
Jimmysolson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Warthog: Q Anon will undoubtedly latch onto this in 3...2...

They'll just blame Hillary.


She has an iron clad alibi.
Believe me!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: He shot himself twice in the back of the head with his hands tied behind his back.


The old six shots to the head with a five shot 38 routine.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: soft restraints and ball gags are very useful when you are extracting information. Especially, if you are downloading it from multiple sources.


Information?  Like "who's yer daddy"?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Warthog: vudukungfu: and removed his passports,

Passport stamps can tell you an awful lot about where a person went, and when they went there.  I have friends at certain agencies who hold multiple U.S. passports (all in their own name), and they'll take certain passports when going to certain places, and other passports when they'll go to other places, because they don't want the border guards to see some of the other places they've visited in the past.


Hey, even minor Government officials, the kind that do the work, do that.

There are three levels of Canadian passport, one for citizens (blue), one for officials (green), and one for diplomats (red). Anybody who travels to certain places, such as a roud trip to Iran and Israel, should have at least two passports or have their visas stamped on a loose page. Canadian passports are deemed easy to fake (the Israelis do it all the time) but the USA has the same system and even more reason to have multiple passports for different trips. It is bad form and stupid to carry more than one passport at a given time, though. Very amateurish and Sovereign Citizen stupid. You should present one and only one passport, no matter how many you are carrying at a time.

It's just common sense, which as Voltaire observed, is uncommon.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wantingout: He shot himself twice in the back of the head with his hands tied behind his back.


Was just about to ask if this was like the MK Ultra agent that committed suicide by jumping out the window (I think) right after telling his fellow agents what they are doing is wrong*?

/*albeit it took him being roofied himself to wake up to that fact
 
1funguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

buster_v: They had just gotten married and he hadn't told her that he was freaky?

Yeah... I call bullshiat.


Could be she just saw a good chance to quit her kink, blame it on him, throw it all in the trash.
As long as we're just fishing...
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Warthog: vudukungfu: and removed his passports,

Passport stamps can tell you an awful lot about where a person went, and when they went there.  I have friends at certain agencies who hold multiple U.S. passports (all in their own name), and they'll take certain passports when going to certain places, and other passports when they'll go to other places, because they don't want the border guards to see some of the other places they've visited in the past.

Hey, even minor Government officials, the kind that do the work, do that.

There are three levels of Canadian passport, one for citizens (blue), one for officials (green), and one for diplomats (red). Anybody who travels to certain places, such as a roud trip to Iran and Israel, should have at least two passports or have their visas stamped on a loose page. Canadian passports are deemed easy to fake (the Israelis do it all the time) but the USA has the same system and even more reason to have multiple passports for different trips. It is bad form and stupid to carry more than one passport at a given time, though. Very amateurish and Sovereign Citizen stupid. You should present one and only one passport, no matter how many you are carrying at a time.

It's just common sense, which as Voltaire observed, is uncommon.


Unless you're a dual citizen.  I'm a citizen of both the U.S. and an EU country.  I'll present my U.S. passport on departure from the U.S. and re-entry into the U.S., and my EU passport on entry and exit to the Schengen zone.  I forgot once, and presented my EU passport on entry to the EU and my US passport at departure, and it threw a flag in the guy's computer -- he saw no record of my having ever entered the EU.  We quickly sorted it out, but these details do matter.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

brantgoose: GardenWeasel: buster_v: They had just gotten married and he hadn't told her that he was freaky?

Yeah... I call bullshiat.

Also, she had been living there and JUST found his stash?

Hey, he's CIA.

They have powers of secrecy and deception to rival demons. Or else people who make up conspiracy theories are totally delusional and they're just regular nuts. It has to be one or the other. You can not pick and choose ad hoc. You also have to be for or against Trump. There are no mugwumps allowed in the Final Battle Between Good and Evil. Even atheists have to choose between Truth and Post-Truth Trumpiness, although we may deny the existence of God or the infinite powers claimed by Trump, his Opponent.


Wat?
 
zang
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Warthog: vudukungfu: and removed his passports,

Passport stamps can tell you an awful lot about where a person went, and when they went there.  I have friends at certain agencies who hold multiple U.S. passports (all in their own name), and they'll take certain passports when going to certain places, and other passports when they'll go to other places, because they don't want the border guards to see some of the other places they've visited in the past.


When you go to Israel they just give you a paper ticket instead of a passport stamp just for that reason.  A lot of middle eastern countries won't let you in if they know you've been to Israel.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Warthog: vudukungfu: and removed his passports,

Passport stamps can tell you an awful lot about where a person went, and when they went there.  I have friends at certain agencies who hold multiple U.S. passports (all in their own name), and they'll take certain passports when going to certain places, and other passports when they'll go to other places, because they don't want the border guards to see some of the other places they've visited in the past.


Stamps that can deny entry are one of the very few reasons you can have another passport. A trip to Israel is one of them.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wonder if the scene looked like this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's annoying. He appears to have been into kink and that's enough to report on it. It's like if they were reporting on this guys death and "oh yeah, we also found he looks at cuckold porn on XHamster." As if that would give some indication about why he killed himself.
I think the more relevant conversation is: "What affect is Trump having on our carreer bureaucrats?"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Q-Anon is just amateur agit prop for the Publicans.

The name comes from the Department of Energy Q clearance, which "Q" claims to have. This clearance grants you the ability to access nuclear secrets, but like all clearances is on a "need to know" basis. You can't go fishing in the files for Top Secrets and Above Top Secrets. Well, we can and we do, but it's illegal and immoral and fattening. You should have access only to those documents you need, when you need them. Otherwise you are just a leak.

I've seen Cabinet level secrets and most of them are so dull they would make a grown man weep, speaking of leaks.

In fact, at least a quarter to half of all documents are over-classified and like anything encrypted, they only matter for a set period of time. For example, all drafts and versions of a speech by the Minister or whoever are Secret until given, at which time the version as spoken is authoritative and the written text is no longer Secret, but public knowledge and can be accessed by the Media among other Lookey-Loos.

Trump destroys national secrets at a Putin level of malice, stupidity, ignorance, vanity and incompetence. Anything he reveals is no longer a National Secret. He could blow the lid off of everything if he weren't so busy BSing, gaslighting and lying that he has no time to think before he rants.

Over to you, Citizen.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Warthog: Unless you're a dual citizen.  I'm a citizen of both the U.S. and an EU country.  I'll present my U.S. passport on departure from the U.S. and re-entry into the U.S., and my EU passport on entry and exit to the Schengen zone.  I forgot once, and presented my EU passport on entry to the EU and my US passport at departure, and it threw a flag in the guy's computer -- he saw no record of my having ever entered the EU.  We quickly sorted it out, but these details do matter.


Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes ... (I am tempted to do a Vicar of Dibley reference here, but it might be misconstrued).

Good. In fact, Best practices and best lessons learned. When you get into the nitty gritty, you swiftly get covered in dust. My eyes need a wipe.
 
jaycharms
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Warthog: vudukungfu: and removed his passports,

Passport stamps can tell you an awful lot about where a person went, and when they went there.  I have friends at certain agencies who hold multiple U.S. passports (all in their own name), and they'll take certain passports when going to certain places, and other passports when they'll go to other places, because they don't want the border guards to see some of the other places they've visited in the past.


Dunno about now, but in the past, Arab countries took a dim view of folks with Israeli visa stamps in their passports
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As a lowly drudge in Sector 7G, I like to think I am the Homer Simpson of forbidden knowledge. But every employee thinks that. There may not be Illuminati and Aliens watching your every move, but your Boss and his bosses even more so are probably Freaks anyway. It's only Human.

Reminds me of that Odd Job Jack episode where the eternal temp, Jack, works for a company where everybody is watching everybody on the security cams. It is an infinite regress of freaky amateur spies all the way from Jack to the audience (us) and perhaps beyond.

Because when you watch cartoons, toons are also watching you. We all know that, even the people who quote fake statistics, which are one in 7, a repeating decimal.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Where the fark was his porn buddy to clean all that stuff out and to clear his browser cache?  Jeez some friends you just can't rely on.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Wat?


I'm just saying. Semper dubitandum est apibus.

Bees!

Bees for you and you and you! And bees in the usual bonnets, of course!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm sure Melania can explain all this.  She's the only one in the administration who can.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Warthog: There's so many WTF? aspects to this story.  And it's maddening that the truth will never be known.  That truth might just be that the guy was suicidally depressed after a career seeing and knowing horrible things, and somethnig made him snap.  But there could also be 12 different conspiracies in play here.


24 guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition.

All you need to know.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think people would be very surprised to find out how many suburban homes have elaborate and well equipped dungeons
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Intercept is kink shaming now huh?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: and removed his passports,


Most likely had a personal and diplomatic passport, and likely dual-citizenship passports with neutral countries to make him less of a target.  For example, holding a dual US-Swiss passport; he gets grabbed by some terrorist group but claims he's been living in Zurich for 20 years.  Terrorists might back off rather than lose their banking connections.
 
