 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   You don't need a joystick if you've got a brain (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Cool, Psychology, Mind, Brain, Artificial intelligence, Billionaire owner of Tesla Elon Musk, human brains, Human brain, Mr Musk  
•       •       •

330 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Aug 2020 at 12:16 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Companies have been trying to do this for decades.  They've rarely worked well, when they worked at all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Plus they will cure cancer."
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hmm... mathematically... if you don't need a joystick if you have a brain...then if you DO have a joystick, you don't need a brain?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Undergrads - Joystick
Youtube QL0GDiC6byo
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's not what your mom says!
 
Famishus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
David Brin covered this in Earth. We have too many random thoughts and impulses to adequately control anything with a neural link alone.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
fark Elon and the horse he rode in on.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SolderGlob: fark Elon and the horse he rode in on.


He already has an implant. That's why he pauses when speaking if he receives new input. New input could be someone posting in a forum in Indonesia.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SolderGlob: fark Elon and the horse he rode in on.


Elon's from Enumclaw?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.