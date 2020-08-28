 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Another thing black kids can't do without having multiple cops point their guns at them... is playing tag outside where they live   (wral.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do the cops hire any moron that shows up or do they train to be this stupid?
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Do the cops hire any moron that shows up or do they train to be this stupid?


They don't hire any moron that shows up, they're very selective about their morons. Then they train them to be extra cowardly and reliant on violence.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of the boys was charged with a crime, and police later told the families that they had received a report of someone who matched Jaylin's description who had a gun and was selling drugs at the apartment complex.

"Some black guy"
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But these kids all looked like nails, and the only tools I had were a small hammer and a big hammer!"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any time a cop pulls their gun from its holster they should have to fill out 3 days of paperwork and submit a video for evidence, or be terminated immediately.

This horse shiat is bull shiat.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

incendi: Jake Havechek: Do the cops hire any moron that shows up or do they train to be this stupid?

They don't hire any moron that shows up, they're very selective about their morons. Then they train them to be extra cowardly and reliant on violence.


They frequently hire several generations of the same family, and you can see moronic evolution in action.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that rightwingers think this is normal or acceptable blows my mind.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Matched a description" and " he was reaching for my gun" are the two lies most frequently told by cops.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Do the cops hire any moron that shows up or do they train to be this stupid?


Hell there's a whole discussion a few threads down about just how much Jacob Blake deserved to be shot in the back.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Any time a cop pulls their gun from its holster they should have to fill out 3 days of paperwork and submit a video for evidence, or be terminated immediately.

This horse shiat is bull shiat.


Yep. Something needs to happen to make the gun the last resort. It's very (very) possible I wasn't paying attention 10+ years ago, but it sure as hell seems that in the last couple of years the gun is first. Not even a taser, straight to deadly force.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STOP AND FRISK

LAW AND ORDER
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon. This happens to white kids ALL THE TIME!  It's just so common as to go unnoticed. Yeah. The white patents never get upset about it because they live on the right side of the Thin Blue Line. They also really dig the Punisher. They KNOW if the kids are doing nothing wrong, they have nothing to worry about!
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Any time a cop pulls their gun from its holster they should have to fill out 3 days of paperwork and submit a video for evidence, or be terminated immediately.

This horse shiat is bull shiat.


Agreed Also unless a weapon is scene in hand or at minimum something agreed by a group of individuals  made up of police and citizens of all races that live in the given community agree could be mistaken for one the officer's weapons should not leave their holsters.

It really does seem that things have gotten so permissive that a police officer these days can draw his or her weapon for nearly any reason with out risk of censure and that needs to stop.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HypnozombieX: The fact that rightwingers think this is normal or acceptable blows my mind.


"Just don't break the law and nothing will happen to you!" (say the people who aren't randomly accused of being criminals at gunpoint all the damn time).
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the kind a LAW AND ORDER! Trump is always demanding.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: Marcus Aurelius: Any time a cop pulls their gun from its holster they should have to fill out 3 days of paperwork and submit a video for evidence, or be terminated immediately.

This horse shiat is bull shiat.

Yep. Something needs to happen to make the gun the last resort. It's very (very) possible I wasn't paying attention 10+ years ago, but it sure as hell seems that in the last couple of years the gun is first. Not even a taser, straight to deadly force.


Make them log it when they pull the Taser, too. Those things can kill ya.

// and if "but I'll need to fill out paperwork later!" is a deterrent to pulling your weapon, the situation is maybe not as dire or emergent as you think, Officer Itchyfingers
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<dons Loser Twelve hat>

There was no problem here. The officers were looking for a criminal, saw potential suspects, detained and searched them while maintaining their own safety, and the suspects complied and were immediately released after the search.

</LoserTwelve>
 
overthinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Durham? Holloway Street? Yep.
Let me guess: black male teenager involved? Holloway Street area? There's always numerous calls in the area, so they probably use that as a coverup to harass kids there.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fifteen-year-old Jaylin Harris and 9-year-old Zakarryya Cornelius said they were playing tag with an 11-year-old friend last Friday at the Rochelle Manor Apartments complex when the officers confronted them.

What kind of copy editor allowed this to happen?

None of the boys was charged with a crime, and police later told the families that they had received a report of someone who matched Jaylin's description who had a gun and was selling drugs at the apartment complex.

We really need to fix probable cause so the standard isn't random tip white person who watches too many police procedurals
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

incendi: Jake Havechek: Do the cops hire any moron that shows up or do they train to be this stupid?

They don't hire any moron that shows up, they're very selective about their morons. Then they train them to be extra cowardly and reliant on violence.


I dated a girl once who worked for a company that makes psyche screening tests. She said the one for law enforcement looks FOR a thing called "social dissonance", or Batman Syndrome - the feeling that the whole world is a sewer and only you stand against it.  They screen FOR the mentally ill.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: None of the boys was charged with a crime, and police later told the families that they had received a report of someone who matched Jaylin's description who had a gun and was selling drugs at the apartment complex.

"Some black guy"


I'm sure it would be fun to put in a FOI request about this report. Did someone call 911, did an officer take in an in-person report, who made the report and when. It would be pretty poor police work if they didn't know who and when made a report.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never got accosted by police while playing tag as a kid so everything is ok - "Fake News"!!!

/s/
 
Bammer1971
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horribleness.  Every.  Farking.  Day.  It's exhausting.
 
A Cave Geek [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VictoryCabal: "Matched a description" and " he was reaching for my gun" are the two lies most frequently told by cops.


They are specifically trained to use these excuses BY THEIR OWN DEPARTMENTS!!!  THIS IS DEPARTMENT POLICY across the freaking country!!!
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow, some way. There needs to be a time stamped, unable to be altered system so, when the time comes that "someone called giving a description that matches you" BS can be verified.

I have been pulled over late at night, stone cold sober and was told that the officers were stopping me because "someone called and said you were driving erratically"

Before I would turn over my paperwork I asked a number of questions.

Can you define "erratically" as reported to 911?
Was my license plate reported or just a description of my car?
When was the call made and what location did they report this erratic driving?

I get the usual....."just responding to a call on the radio, I have no more information than that. If everything is in order you will be on your way shortly"

Long story short, the "we got a call" is farking bullshiate and I wish more folks would or could follow up on such obvious lies.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: Marcus Aurelius: Any time a cop pulls their gun from its holster they should have to fill out 3 days of paperwork and submit a video for evidence, or be terminated immediately.

This horse shiat is bull shiat.

Yep. Something needs to happen to make the gun the last resort. It's very (very) possible I wasn't paying attention 10+ years ago, but it sure as hell seems that in the last couple of years the gun is first. Not even a taser, straight to deadly force.


Discharging a firearm should be automatic suspension w/o pay until investigation is cleared with no option for the back pay to be returned.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange these stories of "matching a description" rarely include the description supposedly matched.

I'm curious what description called in the 9 and 11-yr olds matched.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: GardenWeasel: None of the boys was charged with a crime, and police later told the families that they had received a report of someone who matched Jaylin's description who had a gun and was selling drugs at the apartment complex.

"Some black guy"

I'm sure it would be fun to put in a FOI request about this report. Did someone call 911, did an officer take in an in-person report, who made the report and when. It would be pretty poor police work if they didn't know who and when made a report.


If it was a 911 call, the cops on the scene may not have all that detail (and the call may be anonymous).

I'm curious as to the exact description of the person they were looking for.  Was it just "a black guy", or was it more detailed?  How close was the oldest boy to the description?

15 year olds (and those younger) do, from time to time, deal drugs and shoot people, so you can't dismiss him completely merely due to age.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: Strange these stories of "matching a description" rarely include the description supposedly matched.

I'm curious what description called in the 9 and 11-yr olds matched.


"blah"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Cheron: GardenWeasel: None of the boys was charged with a crime, and police later told the families that they had received a report of someone who matched Jaylin's description who had a gun and was selling drugs at the apartment complex.

"Some black guy"

I'm sure it would be fun to put in a FOI request about this report. Did someone call 911, did an officer take in an in-person report, who made the report and when. It would be pretty poor police work if they didn't know who and when made a report.

If it was a 911 call, the cops on the scene may not have all that detail (and the call may be anonymous).

I'm curious as to the exact description of the person they were looking for.  Was it just "a black guy", or was it more detailed?  How close was the oldest boy to the description?

15 year olds (and those younger) do, from time to time, deal drugs and shoot people, so you can't dismiss him completely merely due to age.


And here we go...

Unless the exact same result would happen for a reported white suspect, then this argument is bullshiat from the beginning
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Do the cops hire any moron that shows up or do they train to be this stupid?


It seems nowadays all you have to do is show your Qanon membership badge or patch to sew onto your uniform and you are immediately given a badge
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamTomJoad: Somehow, some way. There needs to be a time stamped, unable to be altered system so, when the time comes that "someone called giving a description that matches you" BS can be verified.

I have been pulled over late at night, stone cold sober and was told that the officers were stopping me because "someone called and said you were driving erratically"

Before I would turn over my paperwork I asked a number of questions.

Can you define "erratically" as reported to 911?
Was my license plate reported or just a description of my car?
When was the call made and what location did they report this erratic driving?

I get the usual....."just responding to a call on the radio, I have no more information than that. If everything is in order you will be on your way shortly"

Long story short, the "we got a call" is farking bullshiate and I wish more folks would or could follow up on such obvious lies.


It's the death rattle of the 4th Amendment. An officer needs an articulatable reason to stop you. If they find nothing then you never go to court and nobody investigates the fictitious "call". If they find something they can always say that you were stopped for driving erratically or some similarly vague excuse and hey, now you're a criminal, who's going to believe you?
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Cheron: GardenWeasel: None of the boys was charged with a crime, and police later told the families that they had received a report of someone who matched Jaylin's description who had a gun and was selling drugs at the apartment complex.

"Some black guy"

I'm sure it would be fun to put in a FOI request about this report. Did someone call 911, did an officer take in an in-person report, who made the report and when. It would be pretty poor police work if they didn't know who and when made a report.

If it was a 911 call, the cops on the scene may not have all that detail (and the call may be anonymous).

I'm curious as to the exact description of the person they were looking for.  Was it just "a black guy", or was it more detailed?  How close was the oldest boy to the description?

15 year olds (and those younger) do, from time to time, deal drugs and shoot people, so you can't dismiss him completely merely due to age.


They could have arrived on the scene and actually assessed what was going on before deciding to detain anybody and definitely before deciding to pull their guns.

..

That kids looks like who we're looking for, let's ask this adult if they know the parents and as the parents to call him over so we can talk to him.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Every pant's pissing uniformed blue-thug: I WANNA GET BACK TO MY FAMILY!!!!

Meanwhile:
s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thanks, war on drugs.

Without you how would cops rationalize pointing guns at children? How could we keep up incarceration rates of minorities? How could we channel money to little private armies?  How could we ensure addicts are desperate enough to create social chaos that rationalizes our policing model?

We owe you so much.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Geotpf: If it was a 911 call, the cops on the scene may not have all that detail (and the call may be anonymous).


In what world is an anonymous phone call a reason to pull a gun on a child?
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: "Matched a description" and " he was reaching for my gun" are the two lies most frequently told by cops.


You know, with all the confrontations where someone "reaches for a cop's gun", perhaps the cops would feel safer if they were disarmed.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bslim: Every pant's pissing uniformed blue-thug: I WANNA GET BACK TO MY FAMILY!!!!

Meanwhile:
[s.abcnews.com image 850x478]


That's what white privilege looks like there.

If a black man yelled at the cops like that, especially in the middle of a protest, they would quickly find themselves six feet under.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTA:

"As soon as we come around the corner, we walk into five cops pointing guns at us saying, 'Freeze!' and 'Get on the ground!'" Jaylin said. "So, we were just thinking, like, what did we do? We didn't even do anything wrong."
"I was just terrified," Zakarryya said.

Jaylin said the officers patted him down and handcuffed him, all while guns remained pointed at him and his young friends.

Meanwhile
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

flucto: Thanks, war on drugs.

Without you how would cops rationalize pointing guns at children? How could we keep up incarceration rates of minorities? How could we channel money to little private armies?  How could we ensure addicts are desperate enough to create social chaos that rationalizes our policing model?

We owe you so much.


vote Biden!
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: Geotpf: If it was a 911 call, the cops on the scene may not have all that detail (and the call may be anonymous).

In what world is an anonymous phone call a reason to pull a gun on a child?


But what if those "kids" have been brainwashed to believe that their lives matter, thus endangering the safety of the officers involved and potentially stopping them from getting home to their wives and children - which is, after all, the reason we have a police department.
So cops can go home safe at night, on a college professor's salary with a dropout's brain.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bslim: Every pant's pissing uniformed blue-thug: I WANNA GET BACK TO MY FAMILY!!!!

Meanwhile:
[s.abcnews.com image 850x478]


Dude... he is white. This is TOTALLY acceptable!
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: Fifteen-year-old Jaylin Harris and 9-year-old Zakarryya Cornelius said they were playing tag with an 11-year-old friend last Friday at the Rochelle Manor Apartments complex when the officers confronted them.

What kind of copy editor allowed this to happen?


It's customary to spell out numerals if they're at the start of a sentence. Last time I read it, that was the AP Style Guide's rule.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And there's that racism that doesn't exist again.

A black 9-year old must be held at gunpoint until it can be determined that he's not a threat.

Even the ones who think they like minorities just fine, and even the ones who are people of color themselves can fall victim to this bias. Because it's not really an active thinking thing. The media has trained us for decades to consider black men threatening and violent.

A group of white kids playing outside would never 'fit the description'.

But because they're black, they could be capable of literally ANYTHING.

If there were a statistically significant outbreak of police lives ended by fifth graders, I might find some justification in this behavior. As it is, it tells me two things: These cops are violent cowards, and they should not be in a position of authority.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Cheron: GardenWeasel: None of the boys was charged with a crime, and police later told the families that they had received a report of someone who matched Jaylin's description who had a gun and was selling drugs at the apartment complex.

"Some black guy"

I'm sure it would be fun to put in a FOI request about this report. Did someone call 911, did an officer take in an in-person report, who made the report and when. It would be pretty poor police work if they didn't know who and when made a report.

If it was a 911 call, the cops on the scene may not have all that detail (and the call may be anonymous).

I'm curious as to the exact description of the person they were looking for.  Was it just "a black guy", or was it more detailed?  How close was the oldest boy to the description?

15 year olds (and those younger) do, from time to time, deal drugs and shoot people, so you can't dismiss him completely merely due to age.


Have you ever met a drug dealer? I have. Several. They all a had one thing in common. THEY DON'T FARKING PLAY FREEZETAG!
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Marcus Aurelius: Any time a cop pulls their gun from its holster they should have to fill out 3 days of paperwork and submit a video for evidence, or be terminated immediately.

This horse shiat is bull shiat.

Agreed Also unless a weapon is scene in hand or at minimum something agreed by a group of individuals  made up of police and citizens of all races that live in the given community agree could be mistaken for one the officer's weapons should not leave their holsters.

It really does seem that things have gotten so permissive that a police officer these days can draw his or her weapon for nearly any reason with out risk of censure and that needs to stop.


Police forces need to be at least 50% female.  The over-reliance on force and male egos that demand to be "respected" are at the core of a lot of this.  Women just aren't as much into the right-wing militia thing either.  It's hard to prove you are a manly man with tacticool gear when there are women in your militia.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Any time a cop pulls their gun from its holster they should have to fill out 3 days of paperwork and submit a video for evidence, or be terminated immediately.

This horse shiat is bull shiat.


Try walking in their shoes..  They were hired to do a job : enforce the laws.  Like the rest of us, they want to do their job and go home afterwards to their family.  Unfortunately, they have to deal with people who don't respect the law.  Those people have no problem using violence to accomplish their desires.  Should the cop disregard his duties and walk away, or should he do his job, knowing that violence is heading his way ?   Not a race issue really, but, as 80% of crime is by black people, mostly against other black people, most participants will be black...  statistics and all that.   Not a black-white thing, but due to the number of guns in circulation, who shoots first is not the loser.    Any weapon will do : guns are quicker.
Cops don't want to use weapons or violence.  When people had respect for the Law, and for themselves, guns were not used.   Unfortunately, too many don't have that respect, and action gets reaction..   You are in your house and someone kicks the door in : do you let that happen, or do you defend yourself and yours ?
This is not about guns or cops.  It is about right and wrong, and the vanishing moral values of people who have wants and desires as we all do, but don't want to work and earn to achieve them.  When 'We The People' became 'Me The Person', where we are now became inevitable.  Until we unite as a country and work together, it is what it is.   We are divided now and we are falling, and we blame everyone else but ourselves for allowing this to happen...  Personally, I think we are heading toward a civil war..  Right against Wrong.  Not a race war.
I am on the side of Right.  A law respecting Nation.    We will not survive otherwise.. How about you ?
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The root of all of this is not black vs white. That's an easy part to try to pick on and it's inflammatory, so it's good for clicks and viewership.

In the end it's about you vs the state.

The state prohibits / severely restricts commerce and black markets appear. Black markets are defended with violence.

The police are the enforcement arm of the state

Whenever you advocate for a new law or a new regulation, you are advocating for somebody with a gun to enforce that law potentially in a violent way.

The marginalized of society will always populate those black markets. First it was the Irish mobs, then the Jews and Italians and now it's the blacks and Hispanics.

Most of these encounters is enforcing some bullshiat law, like a drug law, or a gun law (stop and frisk), or somebody trying to work around a tax (Eric Garner).

You're not going to legislate away the demand for drugs or guns or cigarettes or booze or gambling. So when you want stricter gun laws, you want the police violently engaging with people who want guns. etc etc.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Marcus Aurelius: Any time a cop pulls their gun from its holster they should have to fill out 3 days of paperwork and submit a video for evidence, or be terminated immediately.

This horse shiat is bull shiat.

Try walking in their shoes..  They were hired to do a job : enforce the laws.  Like the rest of us, they want to do their job and go home afterwards to their family.  Unfortunately, they have to deal with people who don't respect the law.  Those people have no problem using violence to accomplish their desires.  Should the cop disregard his duties and walk away, or should he do his job, knowing that violence is heading his way ?   Not a race issue really, but, as 80% of crime is by black people, mostly against other black people, most participants will be black...  statistics and all that.   Not a black-white thing, but due to the number of guns in circulation, who shoots first is not the loser.    Any weapon will do : guns are quicker.
Cops don't want to use weapons or violence.  When people had respect for the Law, and for themselves, guns were not used.   Unfortunately, too many don't have that respect, and action gets reaction..   You are in your house and someone kicks the door in : do you let that happen, or do you defend yourself and yours ?
This is not about guns or cops.  It is about right and wrong, and the vanishing moral values of people who have wants and desires as we all do, but don't want to work and earn to achieve them.  When 'We The People' became 'Me The Person', where we are now became inevitable.  Until we unite as a country and work together, it is what it is.   We are divided now and we are falling, and we blame everyone else but ourselves for allowing this to happen...  Personally, I think we are heading toward a civil war..  Right against Wrong.  Not a race war.
I am on the side of Right.  A law respecting Nation.    We will not survive otherwise.. How about you ?


You're on the wrong site dude.  Go back to stormfront.  Maybe your local cosplay group has facebook page where you can play hero.
 
Brofar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Uh, MAGA I guess....?
 
