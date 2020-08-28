 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Give up some cheers for the Brits and their environmentalism, one in three of them admit to having sex in the dark to save on their electricity bill   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Honey, do you think I'm still sexy after all these years?"

"What? Of course! I'm just turning off the lights to... to save electricity! Yeah. Why else?"
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You seen their teeth, would you want to see that around your... Let's just stop there.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The term "British Hot" didn't invent itself.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, lower electricity bills are cheaper than buying a gross of paper bags.
 
amindtat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Merltech: You seen their teeth, would you want to see that around your... Let's just stop there.


They brush their teeth in the dark too.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Given the average cost per kilowatt hour in the UK is 14.37p, that will save about £ .00012 per event.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cool.
A "they write themselves" thread.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Let me say this.

It's as good a reason as any to fumble in the dark.

Leaving the lights off trains you to do things in the dark in case you go blind from the things you do in the dark.

It's anti-fragile.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 212x300]


Ah! Eb and Flo! Well, Andy and Flo. Ebb and Flo are Zippy's parents. Some of you surely did not know that and some will soon forget it. I have always depended on the ignorance of strangers ... and Farkers.

If nobody were ignorant, there would be no reason to talk or write. Zing! Take that Universe of Space and Time!
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They turn off the lights so they can forget they're having sex with other British people.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This thread is going much as I predicted. I bet they eat in the dark for the same reason they fark in the dark.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The greatest invention since intelligence:  forgetfulness.

You're welcome.

/ I'll be here all day and most of the night. Stiff your wait person, the lousy incompetent bum!
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ixnay on the ottenray: Well, lower electricity bills are cheaper than buying a gross of paper bags.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A man and his wife are going to bed.  The lights go out.  The man says "Say, sweetie wheatie.  You wanna get a little snuggle wuggle?"  The wife says "Sure, studly wudly.  Let me go to the bathroom."  On her way out she trips and the husband says from the bed "Careful, lovey dovey."

She comes back and they do the Herman Nelson and then the Vince Lambardie All Star and finish with the Flip, Pitch and Catch.  The guy rolls over and the lady gets up to go to the bathroom.  Again, she trips.  She says "Whoopies, ouchies"

He says "stupid biatch."
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Has anybody pointed out that they also save on dental costs that way?
 
Burchill
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The thread where fat Americans criticise the looks of other nations. Ugly inside and out.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does that mean they last a long time? I'm pretty sure I would never be able to tell a difference in the electric bill with my lovemaking skills.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah sure its to save electricity

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Burchill: The thread where fat Americans criticise the looks of other nations. Ugly inside and out.


Mind your own business cnut.
 
Burchill
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Burchill: The thread where fat Americans criticise the looks of other nations. Ugly inside and out.

Mind your own business cnut.


What a clever ape, learned to type and everything. He's almost like a human.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: They turn off the lights so they can forget they're having sex with other British people.


I dunno. Normal, average Brit chicks are pretty hot to me.

Then again, I also don't like cars with body kits for the same reason I don't like women with excess makeup; it's an insecure lie.

I mean, have you seen Nigella Lawson's ass?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
OY GUV'NAH! FANCY A SHAG THEN EH! COR BLIMEY FISH N CHIPS WOTS ALL THIS THEN---

*slumps over dead from britishness*
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Necessity is the mother of invention.
 
