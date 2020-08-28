 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Schools learn that remote learning is chaos   (usatoday.com)
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been about 20 years, but my recollection is that in-person learning was chaos too.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Remember when we tried to get internet declared an essential service, like electricity and water.  That sure would have come in handy now.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Let's not even talk about those remote active shooter drills.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It could be worse. They're at least healthy enough to cause chaos.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Remember when we tried to get internet declared an essential service, like electricity and water.  That sure would have come in handy now.


Good thing we can always count on the Republican Party to sh*t in the water supply and make sure America doesn't make too much progress.
 
bluejeansonfire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
However inconvenient or difficult remote learning is, it's 1000x better and makes 1000x more sense than having anybody physically in school during a pandemic.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: However inconvenient or difficult remote learning is, it's 1000x better and makes 1000x more sense than having anybody physically in school during a pandemic.


It's almost like some people have some sort of agenda to get kids back in schools anyway and they write articles disguised as concern pieces.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Remember when we tried to get internet declared an essential service, like electricity and water.  That sure would have come in handy now.


Remember when cities across the country wanted to create their own free universal wi-fi service and cable company lobbyists convinced state lawmakers to make that illegal?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well.  Since there is no federal leadership on this, every state is trying something different and even every county within those states is taking different paths. It's a mess.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
LOL WTF kind of desk setup is that? Their legs will literally be rubbing against each other all day long. You mine as well just inject the kids with COVID before they return.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yesterday was my kids' first day of virtual school. The High Schooler didn't have a problem but the middle school was having issues with people not being able to log into the zoom classes. Everything seems to be working great today.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Magorn: EvilEgg: Remember when we tried to get internet declared an essential service, like electricity and water.  That sure would have come in handy now.

Remember when cities across the country wanted to create their own free universal wi-fi service and cable company lobbyists convinced state lawmakers to make that illegal?


Seeing how government handles everything so well, we are lucky that internet service stayed in private hands.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.imgflip.com image 577x433]


this is KAOS! We don't post memes here!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Remember when we tried to get internet declared an essential service, like electricity and water.  That sure would have come in handy now.


At home learning has cut into many business models, especially this guy's who counted on a playground full of kids.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My older kids in high school amd college are doing just fine on their own. The problem is coming in to play for my first grader. She did not get to finish kindergarten, she just spent the entire summer with people significantly older than her and no playmates her age, and she has a complete lack of socialization skills. We've only been doing online school for a week, and it's already getting much much better. Right now I'm sitting with her throughout the entire school day. I would imagine one more week and I'll be able to get back to my routine. Overall, the schools that my children go to are doing an outstanding job. And I also realize that I'm lucky to have the flexibility to be able to spend the entire school day at her side to help. This is not ideal by any stretch, but I'm  positive we made the right choice in not sending them to the classroom.
 
sirgrim [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: LOL WTF kind of desk setup is that? Their legs will literally be rubbing against each other all day long. You mine as well just inject the kids with COVID before they return.

[Fark user image image 675x900]

[Fark user image image 675x900]


And a ventilation system from the 1950s.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You know what would NOT have been chaotic: A DECENT farkING ADMINISTRATION RESPONSE TO A PANDEMIC!
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Chaos?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

zez: Yesterday was my kids' first day of virtual school. The High Schooler didn't have a problem but the middle school was having issues with people not being able to log into the zoom classes. Everything seems to be working great today.


it gets better. We are all in unchartered territory. Today is day 5 for us. Day one and two were all about just figuring out how to do things. Yesterday, most of the kids were settling down and actually getting some genuine learning done. As i said in a comment above, this is not ideal. However, they're doing the best they can and overall it beats the hell out of what happened at the end of the school year last year. That was complete chaos and stayed that way the whole time.
 
EddieMoscone
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
America: if it doesn't work perfectly day 1, it's horrible forever.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sirgrim: Walker: LOL WTF kind of desk setup is that? Their legs will literally be rubbing against each other all day long. You mine as well just inject the kids with COVID before they return.

[Fark user image image 675x900]

And a ventilation system from the 1950s.

[Fark user image image 675x900]

And a ventilation system from the 1950s.


Also those screens are not gonna work because the chairs are pushed all the way in, leaving 3 inches of space. Kids aren't 3 inches wide last time I checked. Kids are gonna sit back like a foot and not be behind the screens. They are gonna be right next to each other coughing and sneezing on each other. But Ron has to please his master so f*ck the kids right? Not literally.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lenfromak: Magorn: EvilEgg: Remember when we tried to get internet declared an essential service, like electricity and water.  That sure would have come in handy now.

Remember when cities across the country wanted to create their own free universal wi-fi service and cable company lobbyists convinced state lawmakers to make that illegal?

Seeing how government handles everything so well, we are lucky that internet service stayed in private hands.


How many people has N.A.S.A. put on the moon compared to SpaceX?  With government tech being from 60 years ago?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
if school is important to prepare you people for existence in the real world (LOL it is but it hasn't been approached that way in decades), then they need this. The workforce is moving towards more teleworking not less. They need to learn how to adapt and deal with the difficulties that working in that type of environment will bring.

We have been slowly isolating, as a whole, for the better part of the beginning of this century. I don't necessarily agree with that move, but I would be foolish to not recognize that it is happening and that todays youth need to be able to thrive in the ever changing world.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Welp, they better Get Smart!
 
TheraTx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
my high school senior is in F2F school. Has been since 8/13. We will be dead by november.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's not like they had all summer to figure it out.  Smart people knew we'd go to remote exclusively.

My alma mater just went all remote because there were 55 positive 'rona cases reported.  I was shocked it only took 55.  Then again, opening at all was stupid, and now 55+ people will suffer and possibly die needlessly.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheraTx: my high school senior is in F2F school. Has been since 8/13. We will be dead by november.


Female to female school?

G-go on...
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Headline fail: "Remote learning is chaos" when article reports that in-person learning during a pandemic with ill-defined quarantine practices is chaos, not remote learning.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We're doing it both ways, and both suck right now.

The only thing that our 3 remote days has proven is that teachers have somehow found a way to stretch 1 hours of lessons into 7 hours of daycare.

I'm speaking for elementary only, but it's gotten a little too clear how much "filler" is packed into the day.

Not denigrating teachers -- stretching out that 7 hours takes some serious skill, but nobody should fool themselves that the actual content being conveyed takes a full day for younger kids.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: TheraTx: my high school senior is in F2F school. Has been since 8/13. We will be dead by november.

Female to female school?

G-go on...

Female to female school?

G-go on...


I think that's "Failure to Fire" school. It's where they issue wet, old ammo to all the kids for their shooting rampages. It lets them get the frustration out of their systems.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: We're doing it both ways, and both suck right now.

The only thing that our 3 remote days has proven is that teachers have somehow found a way to stretch 1 hours of lessons into 7 hours of daycare.

I'm speaking for elementary only, but it's gotten a little too clear how much "filler" is packed into the day.

Not denigrating teachers -- stretching out that 7 hours takes some serious skill, but nobody should fool themselves that the actual content being conveyed takes a full day for younger kids.


For younger kids, school is about a lot more than "actual content"
 
El Uno Magnifico
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lenfromak: Magorn: EvilEgg: Remember when we tried to get internet declared an essential service, like electricity and water.  That sure would have come in handy now.

Remember when cities across the country wanted to create their own free universal wi-fi service and cable company lobbyists convinced state lawmakers to make that illegal?

Seeing how government handles everything so well, we are lucky that internet service stayed in private hands.


Yeah, we're lucky we have to pay $100 per month and be at the mercy of throttling and price increases when a friend of mine lives in a city with municipal fiber and gets faster internet for free*.

*It's paid for with taxes, so she probably pays $0.02 per month
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lenfromak: Magorn: EvilEgg: Remember when we tried to get internet declared an essential service, like electricity and water.  That sure would have come in handy now.

Remember when cities across the country wanted to create their own free universal wi-fi service and cable company lobbyists convinced state lawmakers to make that illegal?

Seeing how government handles everything so well, we are lucky that internet service stayed in private hands.


Those of you like me who have the luxury of municipal finer, know this is a goddamn lie.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: lenfromak: Magorn: EvilEgg: Remember when we tried to get internet declared an essential service, like electricity and water.  That sure would have come in handy now.

Remember when cities across the country wanted to create their own free universal wi-fi service and cable company lobbyists convinced state lawmakers to make that illegal?

Seeing how government handles everything so well, we are lucky that internet service stayed in private hands.

Those of you like me who have the luxury of municipal finer, know this is a goddamn lie.


Fiber, not finer.  Preview is a thing
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
SuperChuck:
For younger kids, school is about a lot more than "actual content"

Absolutely true -- I'd much rather have them going all day every day, just not right now. The eye opener is how little is being done (on remote learning days) to keep them busy, either academically or socially.

I feel like they should at least have an hour or two of Zoom/Google meetings and other general social activities or games. It's all been basically a one-way street of academic content, mostly pre-recorded. Basically treating elementary kids like they're in college.

In the spring I was much more understanding that we were still figuring things out. I'm just surprised it's still so chaotic after a summer of planning.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ less than a minute ago  

El Uno Magnifico: lenfromak: Magorn: EvilEgg: Remember when we tried to get internet declared an essential service, like electricity and water.  That sure would have come in handy now.

Remember when cities across the country wanted to create their own free universal wi-fi service and cable company lobbyists convinced state lawmakers to make that illegal?

Seeing how government handles everything so well, we are lucky that internet service stayed in private hands.

Yeah, we're lucky we have to pay $100 per month and be at the mercy of throttling and price increases when a friend of mine lives in a city with municipal fiber and gets faster internet for free*.

*It's paid for with taxes, so she probably pays $0.02 per month


I don't know of muni fiber being free.  We still have to pay for it, but it's an absolute bargain.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, if you want Slime-Warner Spectrum, it's cheaper in this county than anywhere else in this part of the state, because the cable company (GASP) has to compete!
 
overthinker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As someone who has 20+ years of delivering webcasts, presentations, and classes online (its part of my job), here is what I can say:
1. We are in the 'infancy' of online education. Tools like Canvas, Blackboard, and dozens of other similar and other tools used like Zoom are rudimentary at best, and need some serious work.
2. The online portion of teaching leaves out a lot of the classmate-to-classmate discussions that actually impair learning for those who rely on discussions to understand other people's logic to help develop their own.
3. Yeah, Internet access sucks for millions. It should be reliable and available to all. I know people that due to their homes not being in a big metro area but not in the middle of nowhere either, many are flocking to parking at Starbucks and McDonalds for the free wifi to get their kids in class.
4. School is not just about learning the subjects of your classes. Its where we develop interpersonal and social skills, learn about social expectations, responsibilities, and even how to be empathetic to others. A lot of kids will be missing out on that exposure and may seem to be 'challenged' or will be diagnosed with other disorders only because they didn't get the exposure at the same age as others.

Although some schools with funding to have the right resources and training for the teachers fare better, many students are suffering.

I could go on. Bottom line is that it needs a lot of work to become on-par with classroom education, and be of decent quality for all students. Just like in the days of DOS based PCs, its going to be a struggle to get consistency, stability, and get to a quality state of things across all instances, and it may take 30 or 40 years before we get to a somewhat useable state for the most part.
 
