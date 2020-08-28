 Skip to content
(Economist)   If the investigation finds that the Beirut blast was an accident, it would be the most costly outcome for insurers and reinsurers. Thoughts and Prayers   (economist.com)
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, the po' widdle insuwance companies, what EVER will they do?
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MY GOD. You mean the companies who get paid practically in blood to provide emergency financial relief might actually have to do what they've been paid to do? The hand wringing over this is yet more evidence that these predators base their whole business model on providing their purchased services as infrequently as humanly possible.
 
wantingout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
More likely a Mossadccident
 
EL EM
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But how's the naked lady?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wantingout: More likely a Mossadccident


... said absolutely no one other than a random 9/11 Truther on an anonymous news forum.
 
Corvus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But Trump said it was a bomb!

You mean he might be a stupid idiot that has no idea what he is talking about?
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

incendi: Oh, the po' widdle insuwance companies, what EVER will they do?


They will distribute the cost to their entire base of customers and continue to remain profitable.  What else?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Here is my caring face: -.-

99.9999% of the time they are paid money to not do a damn thing.  They should have been prepared for this.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: MY GOD. You mean the companies who get paid practically in blood to provide emergency financial relief might actually have to do what they've been paid to do? The hand wringing over this is yet more evidence that these predators base their whole business model on providing their purchased services as infrequently as humanly possible.


Their insurers are probably part of the local mafia too so yeah, they'll want more bloodletting for a payout.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Corvus: But Trump said it was a bomb!

You mean he might be a stupid idiot that has no idea what he is talking about?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Stupidity and Ignorance was the cause.   If the warehouse had a sign on it saying " This Location is a Bomb waiting to explode", it still would have happened.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Terrible attack, according to unnamed generals.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: MY GOD. You mean the companies who get paid practically in blood to provide emergency financial relief might actually have to do what they've been paid to do? The hand wringing over this is yet more evidence that these predators base their whole business model on providing their purchased services as infrequently as humanly possible.


Worst nine months of my life were spent working for an insurance company.  Take in premium dollars, deny claims until forced to pay up, and make money on the float.  Got lectured more than once about processing claims for payment too quickly.

I loathe them all.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: incendi: Oh, the po' widdle insuwance companies, what EVER will they do?

They will distribute the cost to their entire base of customers and continue to remain profitable.  What else?


Well, the issue is, if the payouts are too large, no, no they won't.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Corvus: But Trump said it was a bomb!

You mean he might be a stupid idiot that has no idea what he is talking about?


Bet you couldn't wait to throw that in there.

I bet you jack off with icy hot.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Corvus: But Trump said it was a bomb!

You mean he might be a stupid idiot that has no idea what he is talking about?

Bet you couldn't wait to throw that in there.

I bet you jack off with icy hot.


Wait.  You don't?  Duuuuuude
 
brizzle365
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

incendi: Oh, the po' widdle insuwance companies, what EVER will they do?


Thats alright, keep that mindset if we make it to 2021 and beyond.

Insurance companies are going to make damn sure that they are not the only ones taking it in the shorts for everything thats been going on this year, which has been seen the single highest rate of payout for claims, worldwide, since the beginning of forever.

That damn orange man will destroy the world!!11onejuan
 
JAYoung
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's easy.
The insurers will just get together and pay ISIS to claim credit.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Corvus: But Trump said it was a bomb!

You mean he might be a stupid idiot that has no idea what he is talking about?

Bet you couldn't wait to throw that in there.

I bet you jack off with icy hot.

Wait.  You don't?  Duuuuuude


Can't afford it, I put cayenne pepper in Vicks Vapo-Rub
 
JRoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I know! Say ANTIFA did it!
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meh. Jeff Bezos could cover it no problem....
 
