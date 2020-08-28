 Skip to content
 
(Fox 4 KC)   'Walls were covered in mucus': 'Nearly 80 cats'...You know, maybe we should just stop reading the headline now   (fox4kc.com) divider line
    37-year-old Ferdinand Bucayan  
soporific [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, I think we've had enough headlines about the RNC for today.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think every single one of them, at the bare minimum, has an upper respiratory infection.

It might be worth running a few tests. Cats can catch and transmit one particular respiratory infection which has been in the news lately. I haven't heard of any animal-to-human cases yet, but on the other hand I don't think that there's been much testing of wall mucus so far.
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What's their Fark username?
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, if you change 'cats' to 'open browser tabs' you'd be describing a familiar environment to most Farkers.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: What's their Fark username?


Just see who doesn't show up to Caturday this week. My cat is still here
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Boy, they sure do love animals.  Not enough to keep them healthy, but nevertheless.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Mucus Membranes

Great name for a band
 
miscreant [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
80 live cats, bunch of dead kittens in bags, I'm trying not to imagine how bad that place would smell. How would it even be possible for it to get that bad before it got reported?!

Oh, and another 27 cats buried in the backyard. I simultaneously want these people put to death in a painful way and yet hope they get the help they need
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

miscreant: 80 live cats, bunch of dead kittens in bags, I'm trying not to imagine how bad that place would smell. How would it even be possible for it to get that bad before it got reported?!

Oh, and another 27 cats buried in the backyard. I simultaneously want these people put to death in a painful way and yet hope they get the help they need


Why not both

JK
😭
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

miscreant: 80 live cats, bunch of dead kittens in bags, I'm trying not to imagine how bad that place would smell. How would it even be possible for it to get that bad before it got reported?!

Oh, and another 27 cats buried in the backyard. I simultaneously want these people put to death in a painful way and yet hope they get the help they need


Mercy killing is a KIND of help.
 
Stibium
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: "I think every single one of them, at the bare minimum, has an upper respiratory infection.

It might be worth running a few tests. Cats can catch and transmit one particular respiratory infection which has been in the news lately. I haven't heard of any animal-to-human cases yet, but on the other hand I don't think that there's been much testing of wall mucus so far.
[Link][Fark user image image 640x490]


99.9999% it's cat herpes. Extremely common for cats to have it when they come from shelters. One of my adoptees almost died from it when he was a kitten. He and his brother still suffer from lingering effects, and will for the rest of their lives unfortunately.

Shelters don't give enough attention to cats so it runs rampant and they all suffer.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

soporific: Yeah, I think we've had enough headlines about the RNC for today.


Can you imagine the smell in the White House when Trump leaves? Turkey farts, hamberder grease and hair spray.
 
